Top Ten

vor 35 Min.

iOS-Games: Abenteuer auf See und in traumartigen Inselgärten

«WoodieHoo Piraten» lädt die Spieler dazu ein, Kraken zu füttern, Schiffe zu reparieren oder in der Piratenbar zu musizieren. Foto: App Store von Apple
«WoodieHoo Piraten» lädt die Spieler dazu ein, Kraken zu füttern, Schiffe zu reparieren oder in der Piratenbar zu musizieren.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

Während viele iOS-Games auch in dieser Woche ihre Plätze behaupten, steigen zwei Spiele neu in die Charts ein. Beide ermöglichen ein Abenteuer - jedoch an unterschiedlichen Ort.

An der Spitze der meistgekauften iPad-Games hat sich wenig geändert. "Minecraft", das Kreativspiel, bei dem sich Gebäude und ganze Welten bauen lassen, gibt weiterhin den Ton an. Für frischen Wind in den Charts sorgen zwei Neulinge.

Einen gelungenen Start feiert unter anderem "WoodieHoo Piraten". Das Spiel eignet sich vor allem für jüngere iOS-Nutzer, die gemeinsam mit vier Tierfreunden ein Abenteuer erleben. Sie füttern Kraken, reparieren das Schiff, musizieren in der Piratenbar, probieren Kostüme an und spielen Verstecken mit dem Kapitän Barboarwood. Das Abenteuer auf See erobert in dieser Woche den fünften Platz der meistgekauften iPad-Games.

Drei Ränge darunter landet "The Gardens Between", ein Spiel, bei dem ein emotionales Abenteuer im Mittelpunkt steht. Erleben darf es das befreundete Paar Arina und Frendt, mit denen die iOS-Nutzer mitfühlen können, wenn sie bunte, traumartige Inselgärten voller Gegenstände aus deren Kindheit durchstreifen. Doch das ist längst nicht alles: Es geht auch darum, Rätsel zu lösen und die Spitze jeder Insel zu erreichen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
4 Earth Impact Nicolas Schulz 0,99
5 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29
9 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
10 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
2 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
4 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos
5 Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles Lion Studios kostenlos
6 House Paint SayGames LLC kostenlos
7 Clean Road SayGames LLC kostenlos
8 Bubble Shooter - Bubble Spiele Ilyon Dynamics Ltd. kostenlos
9 Homescapes Playrix Games kostenlos
10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
5 WoodieHoo Piraten RTL DISNEY Fernsehen GmbH & Co. KG 0,99
6 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
7 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
8 The Gardens Between The Voxel Agents 5,49
9 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
10 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
2 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Bubble Shooter - Bubble Spiele Ilyon Dynamics Ltd. kostenlos
4 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
5 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
6 Homescapes Playrix Games kostenlos
7 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos
8 Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles Lion Studios kostenlos
9 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
10 House Paint SayGames LLC kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

