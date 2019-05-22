Top Ten
iOS-Games: Abenteuer auf See und in traumartigen Inselgärten
Während viele iOS-Games auch in dieser Woche ihre Plätze behaupten, steigen zwei Spiele neu in die Charts ein. Beide ermöglichen ein Abenteuer - jedoch an unterschiedlichen Ort.
An der Spitze der meistgekauften iPad-Games hat sich wenig geändert. "Minecraft", das Kreativspiel, bei dem sich Gebäude und ganze Welten bauen lassen, gibt weiterhin den Ton an. Für frischen Wind in den Charts sorgen zwei Neulinge.
Einen gelungenen Start feiert unter anderem "WoodieHoo Piraten". Das Spiel eignet sich vor allem für jüngere iOS-Nutzer, die gemeinsam mit vier Tierfreunden ein Abenteuer erleben. Sie füttern Kraken, reparieren das Schiff, musizieren in der Piratenbar, probieren Kostüme an und spielen Verstecken mit dem Kapitän Barboarwood. Das Abenteuer auf See erobert in dieser Woche den fünften Platz der meistgekauften iPad-Games.
Drei Ränge darunter landet "The Gardens Between", ein Spiel, bei dem ein emotionales Abenteuer im Mittelpunkt steht. Erleben darf es das befreundete Paar Arina und Frendt, mit denen die iOS-Nutzer mitfühlen können, wenn sie bunte, traumartige Inselgärten voller Gegenstände aus deren Kindheit durchstreifen. Doch das ist längst nicht alles: Es geht auch darum, Rätsel zu lösen und die Spitze jeder Insel zu erreichen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|Earth Impact
|Nicolas Schulz
|0,99
|5
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|8
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|2,29
|9
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|6
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Clean Road
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Bubble Shooter - Bubble Spiele
|Ilyon Dynamics Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|5
|WoodieHoo Piraten
|RTL DISNEY Fernsehen GmbH & Co. KG
|0,99
|6
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|7
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|8
|The Gardens Between
|The Voxel Agents
|5,49
|9
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Bubble Shooter - Bubble Spiele
|Ilyon Dynamics Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|5
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|9
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|10
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|Earth Impact
|Nicolas Schulz
|0,99
|5
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|8
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|2,29
|9
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|6
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Clean Road
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Bubble Shooter - Bubble Spiele
|Ilyon Dynamics Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|5
|WoodieHoo Piraten
|RTL DISNEY Fernsehen GmbH & Co. KG
|0,99
|6
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|7
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|8
|The Gardens Between
|The Voxel Agents
|5,49
|9
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Bubble Shooter - Bubble Spiele
|Ilyon Dynamics Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|5
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|9
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|10
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|Earth Impact
|Nicolas Schulz
|0,99
|5
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|8
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|2,29
|9
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|6
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Clean Road
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Bubble Shooter - Bubble Spiele
|Ilyon Dynamics Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|5
|WoodieHoo Piraten
|RTL DISNEY Fernsehen GmbH & Co. KG
|0,99
|6
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|7
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|8
|The Gardens Between
|The Voxel Agents
|5,49
|9
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Bubble Shooter - Bubble Spiele
|Ilyon Dynamics Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|5
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|9
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|10
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|Earth Impact
|Nicolas Schulz
|0,99
|5
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|8
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|2,29
|9
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|6
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Clean Road
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Bubble Shooter - Bubble Spiele
|Ilyon Dynamics Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|5
|WoodieHoo Piraten
|RTL DISNEY Fernsehen GmbH & Co. KG
|0,99
|6
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|7
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|8
|The Gardens Between
|The Voxel Agents
|5,49
|9
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Bubble Shooter - Bubble Spiele
|Ilyon Dynamics Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|5
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|9
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|10
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
Top-Apps: Mitsingen und auf witzige Weise chatten
Huawei will bald eigenes Betriebssystem starten
Weil Google die Kooperation aufgekündigt hat, braucht der Smartphone-Hersteller Huawei eine Alternative zum Betriebssytem Android. Diese soll nun aus dem eigenen Haus kommen.
Einigung auf Grundsätze zur Künstlichen Intelligenz
Die 36 Mitgliedstaaten der Organisation für wirtschaftliche Zusammenarbeit und Entwicklung (OECD) und sechs weitere Länder haben sich auf erste Grundsätze für den Umgang mit künstlicher Intelligenz verständigt.
Meine Vorsorgemappe: So sind Sie für den Ernstfall bestens vorbereitet
Übersichtlich und verständlich erklärt diese Mappe die wichtigsten Kategorien und bietet Entscheidungshilfen, die es im Ernstfall zu bedenken gilt.
Alle News per WhatsApp
Die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Augsburg, Schwaben
und Bayern ganz unkompliziert auf Ihr Smartphone.
Zwei von drei Europäern kennen Datenschutzgrundverordnung
Die DSGVO zeigt Wirkung und stärkt das Bewusstsein für den Datenschutz - davon ist EU-Kommissarin Vera Jourová überzeugt. Doch es gibt immer noch kritische Stimmen aus der Wirtschaft. Eines würde Ex-Kommissarin Viviane Reding zumindest heute anders machen.
Auflagen für Qualcomm sollen Wettbewerb stärken
Qualcomm ist ein führender Anbieter von Chips und Modems für Smartphones - und ließ in den vergangenen Jahren oft die Muskeln spielen. Ein US-Gericht will den Konzern jetzt in die Schranken weisen. Smartphone-Käufer könnten von mehr Wettbewerb profitieren.
Apple weitet Austausch von Macbook-Tastaturen aus
Apples Laptops sind sehr dünn - was zuletzt bei vielen Nutzern zu Problemen des Tastatur-Mechanismus mit Krümeln und Staub geführt hat. Jetzt will der Konzern bei weiteren MacBook-Jahrgängen kostenlose Reparaturen anbieten.
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.