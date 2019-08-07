vor 36 Min.

iOS-Games: Abenteuer im Stadtdschungel

«Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas» entführt die iOS-Nutzer in eine Welt der Kriminalität und Korruption.

Die Game-Charts begrüßen in dieser Woche zwei Neulinge. Beide Spiele entführen die iOS-Nutzer in den Stadtdschungel. Nur müssen sie bei dem einen ums Überleben kämpfen und bei dem anderen Entwicklungsarbeit leisten.

"Minecraft" und "Fun Race 3D" dominieren derzeit die Game-Charts. Beide Spiele verteidigen in dieser Woche ihre Spitzenpositionen und gelten weiterhin als Lieblinge sowohl der iPhone- als auch der iPad-Nutzer. Neben ihnen sorgen zwei Neueinsteiger für Aufsehen.

Der größte Sprung ist dem Spiel "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" gelungen, das in der Top Ten der meistgekauften iPad-Games den fünften Platz erobert hat. Begeisterung bei den Nutzern löst vor allem die Spielwelt aus, in der Straßengangs, Dealer und korrupte Cops ihr Unwesen treiben. Wer hier überleben will, muss flink sein und die Ellbogen ausfahren.

Nicht ganz so spektakulär, aber immer noch erfreulich ist die Woche für "Township" gelaufen. Das Spiel landet auf dem neunten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games. Die iOS-Nutzer werden eingeladen, eine Traumstadt zu bauen und Landwirtschaft zu betreiben. Die Ernte lässt sich dann in den eigenen Fabriken verarbeiten und auf unterschiedlichen Märkten verkaufen. Der Erlös kommt wiederum dem Städtebau zugute.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 7 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49 8 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 3 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 4 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 5 Polysphere Playgendary kostenlos 6 Beach Clean People Games kostenlos 7 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos 8 Picker 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Subway Surfers Kiloo kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 5 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99 6 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 7 TheoTown blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 4,49 8 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 9 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 10 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 3 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 4 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 5 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 7 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 8 Subway Surfers Kiloo kostenlos 9 Township Playrix kostenlos 10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 7 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49 8 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 3 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 4 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 5 Polysphere Playgendary kostenlos 6 Beach Clean People Games kostenlos 7 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos 8 Picker 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Subway Surfers Kiloo kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 5 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99 6 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 7 TheoTown blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 4,49 8 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 9 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 10 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 3 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 4 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 5 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 7 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 8 Subway Surfers Kiloo kostenlos 9 Township Playrix kostenlos 10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 7 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49 8 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 3 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 4 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 5 Polysphere Playgendary kostenlos 6 Beach Clean People Games kostenlos 7 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos 8 Picker 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Subway Surfers Kiloo kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 5 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99 6 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 7 TheoTown blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 4,49 8 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 9 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 10 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 3 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 4 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 5 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 7 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 8 Subway Surfers Kiloo kostenlos 9 Township Playrix kostenlos 10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 7 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49 8 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 3 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 4 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 5 Polysphere Playgendary kostenlos 6 Beach Clean People Games kostenlos 7 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos 8 Picker 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Subway Surfers Kiloo kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 5 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99 6 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 7 TheoTown blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 4,49 8 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 9 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 10 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 3 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 4 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 5 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 7 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 8 Subway Surfers Kiloo kostenlos 9 Township Playrix kostenlos 10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

Themen Folgen