iOS-Games: Abenteuer im Stadtdschungel

Die Game-Charts begrüßen in dieser Woche zwei Neulinge. Beide Spiele entführen die iOS-Nutzer in den Stadtdschungel. Nur müssen sie bei dem einen ums Überleben kämpfen und bei dem anderen Entwicklungsarbeit leisten.
"Minecraft" und "Fun Race 3D" dominieren derzeit die Game-Charts. Beide Spiele verteidigen in dieser Woche ihre Spitzenpositionen und gelten weiterhin als Lieblinge sowohl der iPhone- als auch der iPad-Nutzer. Neben ihnen sorgen zwei Neueinsteiger für Aufsehen.
Der größte Sprung ist dem Spiel "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" gelungen, das in der Top Ten der meistgekauften iPad-Games den fünften Platz erobert hat. Begeisterung bei den Nutzern löst vor allem die Spielwelt aus, in der Straßengangs, Dealer und korrupte Cops ihr Unwesen treiben. Wer hier überleben will, muss flink sein und die Ellbogen ausfahren.
Nicht ganz so spektakulär, aber immer noch erfreulich ist die Woche für "Township" gelaufen. Das Spiel landet auf dem neunten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games. Die iOS-Nutzer werden eingeladen, eine Traumstadt zu bauen und Landwirtschaft zu betreiben. Die Ernte lässt sich dann in den eigenen Fabriken verarbeiten und auf unterschiedlichen Märkten verkaufen. Der Erlös kommt wiederum dem Städtebau zugute.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
5
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
7
Earn to Die 2
Not Doppler
0,49
8
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
9
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
3
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
4
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
5
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
6
Beach Clean
People Games
kostenlos
7
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
8
Picker 3D
Rollic Games
kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Subway Surfers
Kiloo
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
4
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
5
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
6
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
7
TheoTown
blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
4,49
8
The House of Da Vinci
Blue Brain Games
5,49
9
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
10
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
5
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Subway Surfers
Kiloo
kostenlos
9
Township
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
