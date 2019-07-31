iOS-Games: Actionreiche Kämpfe in unterschiedlichen Welten
Top Ten der Spiele
vor 25 Min.
iOS-Games: Actionreiche Kämpfe in unterschiedlichen Welten
An der Spitze der iOS-Charts haben zwei Spiele klare Verhältnisse geschaffen. Für ein anderes iPhone- und iPad-Game verlief die Woche hingegen sehr turbulent.
"Minecraft" dominiert weiter die Charts. Das Spiel, bei dem es in zufällig generierten Welten riesige Gebäude zu erschaffen gilt, thront seit Wochen an der Spitze. In der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iOS-Games steht in dieser Woche auch "Fun Race 3D" ganz oben.
Turbulent ging es hingegen für "Rebel Inc." zu. Das Spiel rutschte in der Top Ten der meistgekauften iPhone-Games zwar um vier Ränge ab, konnte aber die iPad-Nutzer überzeugen. In dieser Top Ten stieg "Rebel Inc." erfolgreich ein und belegte den fünften Platz. Es handelst sich dabei um ein politisch-militärisches Simulationsspiel, bei dem strategisches Geschick gefragt ist.
Um Kämpfe geht es auch in dem Spiel "Brawl Stars", das sich in dieser Woche in der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPad-Games um einen Platz verbessern konnte. Die iOS-Nutzer erwarten dreiminütige Gefechte, die man alleine oder mit Freunden austragen kann. Dabei stehen mehrere Modi zu Verfügung, die viel Action versprechen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
4
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
5
Earn to Die 2
Not Doppler
0,49
6
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
7
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
8
Bau- Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
9
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
10
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
3
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
5
Picker 3D
Rollic Games
kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
8
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Draw it
Kwalee
kostenlos
10
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
4
Construction Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
5
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
6
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
7
The House of da Vinci
Blue Brain Games
5,49
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
10
VMOD
Martin Knopf
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
8
Line Color 3D
tastypill
kostenlos
9
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
10
Wort Stapel
Talefun
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
4
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
5
Earn to Die 2
Not Doppler
0,49
6
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
7
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
8
Bau- Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
9
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
10
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
3
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
5
Picker 3D
Rollic Games
kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
8
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Draw it
Kwalee
kostenlos
10
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
4
Construction Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
5
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
6
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
7
The House of da Vinci
Blue Brain Games
5,49
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
10
VMOD
Martin Knopf
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
8
Line Color 3D
tastypill
kostenlos
9
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
10
Wort Stapel
Talefun
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
4
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
5
Earn to Die 2
Not Doppler
0,49
6
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
7
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
8
Bau- Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
9
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
10
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
3
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
5
Picker 3D
Rollic Games
kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
8
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Draw it
Kwalee
kostenlos
10
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
4
Construction Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
5
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
6
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
7
The House of da Vinci
Blue Brain Games
5,49
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
10
VMOD
Martin Knopf
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
8
Line Color 3D
tastypill
kostenlos
9
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
10
Wort Stapel
Talefun
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
4
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
5
Earn to Die 2
Not Doppler
0,49
6
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
7
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
8
Bau- Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
9
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
10
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
3
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
5
Picker 3D
Rollic Games
kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
8
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Draw it
Kwalee
kostenlos
10
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
4
Construction Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
5
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
6
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
7
The House of da Vinci
Blue Brain Games
5,49
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
10
VMOD
Martin Knopf
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
8
Line Color 3D
tastypill
kostenlos
9
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
10
Wort Stapel
Talefun
kostenlos
Themen Folgen
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Die Augsburger Allgemeine bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches, aktuelles und informatives Digitalangebot.
Dieses finanziert sich durch Werbung und Digitalabonnements.
Wir setzen daher Cookies und andere Tracking-Technologien ein.
Weitere Informationen, auch zur Deaktivierung der Cookies, finden Sie in unserer
Datenschutzerklärung.
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.