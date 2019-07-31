vor 25 Min.

iOS-Games: Actionreiche Kämpfe in unterschiedlichen Welten

An der Spitze der iOS-Charts haben zwei Spiele klare Verhältnisse geschaffen. Für ein anderes iPhone- und iPad-Game verlief die Woche hingegen sehr turbulent.

"Minecraft" dominiert weiter die Charts. Das Spiel, bei dem es in zufällig generierten Welten riesige Gebäude zu erschaffen gilt, thront seit Wochen an der Spitze. In der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iOS-Games steht in dieser Woche auch "Fun Race 3D" ganz oben.

Turbulent ging es hingegen für "Rebel Inc." zu. Das Spiel rutschte in der Top Ten der meistgekauften iPhone-Games zwar um vier Ränge ab, konnte aber die iPad-Nutzer überzeugen. In dieser Top Ten stieg "Rebel Inc." erfolgreich ein und belegte den fünften Platz. Es handelst sich dabei um ein politisch-militärisches Simulationsspiel, bei dem strategisches Geschick gefragt ist.

Um Kämpfe geht es auch in dem Spiel "Brawl Stars", das sich in dieser Woche in der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPad-Games um einen Platz verbessern konnte. Die iOS-Nutzer erwarten dreiminütige Gefechte, die man alleine oder mit Freunden austragen kann. Dabei stehen mehrere Modi zu Verfügung, die viel Action versprechen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 4 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29 5 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49 6 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Bau- Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 10 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 3 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 4 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 5 Picker 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 6 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 7 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos 8 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 9 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos 10 Polysphere Playgendary kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 4 Construction Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29 7 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 9 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 10 VMOD Martin Knopf 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 3 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 4 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 6 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 7 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 8 Line Color 3D tastypill kostenlos 9 Polysphere Playgendary kostenlos 10 Wort Stapel Talefun kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

