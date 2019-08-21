iOS-Games: Basketball spielen und Traumzoo bauen

Die Game-Charts begrüßen in dieser Woche zwei Neulinge. Während der eine Tierfreunde zum Spielen animiert, verleitet der andere dazu, einen Basketball aus verschiedenen Positionen in den Korb zu werfen.
Auf den oberen Plätzen der Game-Charts hat sich im Vergleich zur vorherigen Woche nichts getan. "Minecraft" und "Fun Race 3D" thronen weiterhin an der Spitze. Auf den unteren Rängen machen hingegen zwei Neulinge auf sich aufmerksam.
Einen erfolgreichen Start hat vor allem "Flip Dunk" hingelegt, ein Spiel, bei dem es um den Basketball-Sport geht. iOS-Nutzer müssen dabei aus verschiedenen Positionen den Ball in den Korb stopfen. Der Schwierigkeitsgrad steigt von Level zu Level, so dass die Spieler immer wieder vor Herausforderungen gestellt werden. In dieser Woche schafft es "Flip Dunk" auf den sechsten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.
Nicht um Sport, sondern um Tiere geht es in "Wildscapes", einem weiteren Charts-Neuling, der in der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPad-Games den siebten Platz belegt. iOS-Nutzer bekommen bei dem Spiel die Möglichkeit, ihren Traumzoo zu bauen. Zuvor sind jedoch viele bunte Rätsel zu lösen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
1,09
4
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
5
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
2,29
6
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
8
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi Limited
3,99
9
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
4,49
10
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
3
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
4
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
5
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
6
Flip Dunk
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
9
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
10
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Titan Quest HD
HandyGames
3,99
4
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
1,09
5
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
6
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
7
The Room Two
Fireproof Games
2,29
8
Tropico
Feral Interactive Ltd
12,99
9
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
2,29
10
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
3
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Wildscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
9
Wort Stapel
Talefun
kostenlos
10
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
