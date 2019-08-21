vor 5 Min.

iOS-Games: Basketball spielen und Traumzoo bauen

Bei «Flip Dunk» müssen iOS-Nutzer einen Basketball aus verschiedenen Positionen in den Korb werfen.

Die Game-Charts begrüßen in dieser Woche zwei Neulinge. Während der eine Tierfreunde zum Spielen animiert, verleitet der andere dazu, einen Basketball aus verschiedenen Positionen in den Korb zu werfen.

Auf den oberen Plätzen der Game-Charts hat sich im Vergleich zur vorherigen Woche nichts getan. "Minecraft" und "Fun Race 3D" thronen weiterhin an der Spitze. Auf den unteren Rängen machen hingegen zwei Neulinge auf sich aufmerksam.

Einen erfolgreichen Start hat vor allem "Flip Dunk" hingelegt, ein Spiel, bei dem es um den Basketball-Sport geht. iOS-Nutzer müssen dabei aus verschiedenen Positionen den Ball in den Korb stopfen. Der Schwierigkeitsgrad steigt von Level zu Level, so dass die Spieler immer wieder vor Herausforderungen gestellt werden. In dieser Woche schafft es "Flip Dunk" auf den sechsten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.

Nicht um Sport, sondern um Tiere geht es in "Wildscapes", einem weiteren Charts-Neuling, der in der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPad-Games den siebten Platz belegt. iOS-Nutzer bekommen bei dem Spiel die Möglichkeit, ihren Traumzoo zu bauen. Zuvor sind jedoch viele bunte Rätsel zu lösen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 1,09 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi Limited 2,29 6 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49 7 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29 8 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi Limited 3,99 9 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 4,49 10 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 3 Collect Cubes Alictus kostenlos 4 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos 5 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 6 Flip Dunk Voodoo kostenlos 7 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 8 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 9 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 10 Polysphere Playgendary kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Titan Quest HD HandyGames 3,99 4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 1,09 5 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 6 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 7 The Room Two Fireproof Games 2,29 8 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99 9 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 2,29 10 Infinite Flight Simulator Infinite Flight LLC 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 Collect Cubes Alictus kostenlos 3 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 4 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 6 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 7 Wildscapes Playrix kostenlos 8 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 9 Wort Stapel Talefun kostenlos 10 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos

