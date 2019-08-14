  1. Startseite
Top Ten der Spiele

vor 9 Min.

iOS-Games: Brücken bauen und Piano spielen

«Poly Bridge» ist ein Brückenbau-Simulator. Foto: App Store von Apple
«Poly Bridge» ist ein Brückenbau-Simulator.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

In dieser Woche sticht in den Charts ein Spiel hervor, das sich als Brückenbau-Simulator versteht. iOS-Nutzer müssen dabei nicht nur physikalische Rätsel lösen, sondern auch kreativ sein.

Auf den Spitzenrängen der Game-Charts hat sich nichts verändert. "Minecraft" und "Fun Race" sind weiterhin das Maß aller Dinge. Für fischen Wind sorgt ein Neuling, der in der Top Ten der meistgekauften iPad-Games sogar den fünften Platz belegt.

"Poly Bridge" ist ein Spiel, bei dem man seine Ingenieurfähigkeiten testen kann. Dabei gilt es, mit Hilfe von Werkzeugen und Maschinen verschiedene Brücken zu bauen und physikalische Rätsel zu lösen. Wer die Aufgaben meistert, hat die Möglichkeit, den Schwierigkeitsgrad zu steigern. Insgesamt weist das Spiel mehr als 100 Level auf.

Ebenfalls zufriedenstellend ist es für "Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game" gelaufen. Das Spiel konnte sich in der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPad-Games um einen Platz verbessern und steht in dieser Woche auf dem Treppchen direkt neben dem Spitzenreiter. "Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game" versteht sich als digitales Piano-Spiel, bei dem iOS-Nutzer unter anderem zwischen einem Band- und einem Battle-Modus wählen können. Die Regeln sind einfach: Die schwarzen Tasten müssen angetippt, die weißen gemieden werden.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
4 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi Limited 3,99
7 Poly Bridge Dry Cactus 5,49
8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi Limited 5,49
9 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49
10 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
2 Beach Clean People Games kostenlos
3 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
4 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 Polysphere Playgendary kostenlos
6 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
7 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos
8 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
9 Collect Cubes Alictus kostenlos
10 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
3 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Poly Bridge Dry Cactus 5,49
6 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49
7 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49
8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
9 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
10 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
2 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
3 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
4 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
5 Beach Clean People Games kostenlos
6 Army Clash Voodoo kostenlos
7 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
8 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
9 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos
10 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos

