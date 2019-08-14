iOS-Games: Brücken bauen und Piano spielen

In dieser Woche sticht in den Charts ein Spiel hervor, das sich als Brückenbau-Simulator versteht. iOS-Nutzer müssen dabei nicht nur physikalische Rätsel lösen, sondern auch kreativ sein.
Auf den Spitzenrängen der Game-Charts hat sich nichts verändert. "Minecraft" und "Fun Race" sind weiterhin das Maß aller Dinge. Für fischen Wind sorgt ein Neuling, der in der Top Ten der meistgekauften iPad-Games sogar den fünften Platz belegt.
"Poly Bridge" ist ein Spiel, bei dem man seine Ingenieurfähigkeiten testen kann. Dabei gilt es, mit Hilfe von Werkzeugen und Maschinen verschiedene Brücken zu bauen und physikalische Rätsel zu lösen. Wer die Aufgaben meistert, hat die Möglichkeit, den Schwierigkeitsgrad zu steigern. Insgesamt weist das Spiel mehr als 100 Level auf.
Ebenfalls zufriedenstellend ist es für "Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game" gelaufen. Das Spiel konnte sich in der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPad-Games um einen Platz verbessern und steht in dieser Woche auf dem Treppchen direkt neben dem Spitzenreiter. "Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game" versteht sich als digitales Piano-Spiel, bei dem iOS-Nutzer unter anderem zwischen einem Band- und einem Battle-Modus wählen können. Die Regeln sind einfach: Die schwarzen Tasten müssen angetippt, die weißen gemieden werden.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
5
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
6
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi Limited
3,99
7
Poly Bridge
Dry Cactus
5,49
8
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
9
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
10
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
Beach Clean
People Games
kostenlos
3
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
4
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
5
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
6
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
8
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
9
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
3
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Poly Bridge
Dry Cactus
5,49
6
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
7
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
8
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
9
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
3
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
5
Beach Clean
People Games
kostenlos
6
Army Clash
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
10
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
5
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
6
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi Limited
3,99
7
Poly Bridge
Dry Cactus
5,49
8
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
9
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
10
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
Beach Clean
People Games
kostenlos
3
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
4
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
5
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
6
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
8
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
9
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
3
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Poly Bridge
Dry Cactus
5,49
6
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
7
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
8
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
9
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
3
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
5
Beach Clean
People Games
kostenlos
6
Army Clash
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
10
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
5
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
6
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi Limited
3,99
7
Poly Bridge
Dry Cactus
5,49
8
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
9
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
10
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
Beach Clean
People Games
kostenlos
3
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
4
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
5
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
6
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
8
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
9
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
3
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Poly Bridge
Dry Cactus
5,49
6
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
7
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
8
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
9
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
3
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
5
Beach Clean
People Games
kostenlos
6
Army Clash
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
10
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
5
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
6
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi Limited
3,99
7
Poly Bridge
Dry Cactus
5,49
8
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
9
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
10
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
Beach Clean
People Games
kostenlos
3
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
4
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
5
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
6
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
8
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
9
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
3
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Poly Bridge
Dry Cactus
5,49
6
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
7
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
8
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
9
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
3
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
5
Beach Clean
People Games
kostenlos
6
Army Clash
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
10
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
Themen Folgen
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Die Augsburger Allgemeine bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches, aktuelles und informatives Digitalangebot.
Dieses finanziert sich durch Werbung und Digitalabonnements.
Wir setzen daher Cookies und andere Tracking-Technologien ein.
Weitere Informationen, auch zur Deaktivierung der Cookies, finden Sie in unserer
Datenschutzerklärung.
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.