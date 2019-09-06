iOS-Games: Bus fahren und ein seltsames Schloss erkunden

vor 43 Min.
Zwei Neulinge machen diesmal auf sich aufmerksam. Gleich in ihrer ersten Woche unter den beliebtesten iOS-Apps sichern sie sich die oberen Plätze. Ihr Erfolgsrezept: Gamer können als Bus-Unternehmer oder als Schlossbesucher ihr Glück versuchen.
"Minecraft" bleibt das Nonplusultra. Während in den Charts der kostenlosen iOS-Games die oberen Plätze Woche für Woche neu besetzt werden, lässt sich das Spiel, bei dem die Nutzer zahlreiche Gebäude bauen können, von der Spitze der meistgekauften iPhone-Spiele nicht verdrängen.
Die Platzierung von "Minecraft" kann also kaum noch überraschen. Doch ein anderes Spiel sorgt durchaus für Aufsehen: "Bus Simulator: Ultimate". Ihm gelang nun ein brillanter Einstieg. Das Spiel, bei dem man ein Bus-Unternehmen aufbauen kann, sichert sich aus dem Stand den ersten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games.
Nicht ganz so erfolgreich, aber mindestens ebenso spannend ist ein weiterer Neueinsteigers: "Dead Cells". Das Spiel besetzt in den Charts der kostenlosen iOS-Games die Plätze drei und vier und schickt die Nutzer für ein Abenteuer in ein Schloss, das über einen riesigen Gefängnistrakt verfügt und sich ständig verändert.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
4
Dead Cells
Playdigious
8,99
5
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi Limited
3,99
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
5,49
8
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
9
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
10
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
2
Archery Go
SOLO X
kostenlos
3
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
4
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
5
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
8
Hero Wars - Fight the Monsters
Nexters Global LTD
kostenlos
9
Picker 3D
Rollic Games
kostenlos
10
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Dead Cells
Playdigious
8,99
4
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
5,49
5
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
6
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Journey
Annapurna Interactive
5,49
9
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
10
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Bus Simulator: Ultimate
Zuuks Games
kostenlos
2
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
3
Hero Wars - Fight the Monsters
Nexters Global LTD
kostenlos
4
Archery Go
SOLO X
kostenlos
5
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Puzzle Fuzzle
Lion Studios
kostenlos
9
ROBLOX
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
10
Solitär [Solitaire]
Tripledot Studios
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Dead Cells
Playdigious
8,99
4
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
5,49
5
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
6
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Journey
Annapurna Interactive
5,49
9
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
10
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Bus Simulator: Ultimate
Zuuks Games
kostenlos
2
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
3
Hero Wars - Fight the Monsters
Nexters Global LTD
kostenlos
4
Archery Go
SOLO X
kostenlos
5
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Puzzle Fuzzle
Lion Studios
kostenlos
9
ROBLOX
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
10
Solitär [Solitaire]
Tripledot Studios
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Dead Cells
Playdigious
8,99
4
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
5,49
5
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
6
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Journey
Annapurna Interactive
5,49
9
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
10
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Dead Cells
Playdigious
8,99
4
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
5,49
5
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
6
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Journey
Annapurna Interactive
5,49
9
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
10
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
