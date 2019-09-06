  1. Startseite
  3. iOS-Games: Bus fahren und ein seltsames Schloss erkunden

Top Ten der Spiele

vor 43 Min.

iOS-Games: Bus fahren und ein seltsames Schloss erkunden

Das Spiel «Bus Simulator: Ultimate» gibt die Möglichkeit, ein virtuelles Bus-Unternehmen aufzubauen. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom
Das Spiel «Bus Simulator: Ultimate» gibt die Möglichkeit, ein virtuelles Bus-Unternehmen aufzubauen.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Zwei Neulinge machen diesmal auf sich aufmerksam. Gleich in ihrer ersten Woche unter den beliebtesten iOS-Apps sichern sie sich die oberen Plätze. Ihr Erfolgsrezept: Gamer können als Bus-Unternehmer oder als Schlossbesucher ihr Glück versuchen.

"Minecraft" bleibt das Nonplusultra. Während in den Charts der kostenlosen iOS-Games die oberen Plätze Woche für Woche neu besetzt werden, lässt sich das Spiel, bei dem die Nutzer zahlreiche Gebäude bauen können, von der Spitze der meistgekauften iPhone-Spiele nicht verdrängen.

Die Platzierung von "Minecraft" kann also kaum noch überraschen. Doch ein anderes Spiel sorgt durchaus für Aufsehen: "Bus Simulator: Ultimate". Ihm gelang nun ein brillanter Einstieg. Das Spiel, bei dem man ein Bus-Unternehmen aufbauen kann, sichert sich aus dem Stand den ersten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games.

Nicht ganz so erfolgreich, aber mindestens ebenso spannend ist ein weiterer Neueinsteigers: "Dead Cells". Das Spiel besetzt in den Charts der kostenlosen iOS-Games die Plätze drei und vier und schickt die Nutzer für ein Abenteuer in ein Schloss, das über einen riesigen Gefängnistrakt verfügt und sich ständig verändert.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
4 Dead Cells Playdigious 8,99
5 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi Limited 3,99
6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
7 Infinite Flight Simulator Infinite Flight LLC 5,49
8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi Limited 5,49
9 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
10 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
2 Archery Go SOLO X kostenlos
3 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
4 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos
5 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos
6 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
7 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
8 Hero Wars - Fight the Monsters Nexters Global LTD kostenlos
9 Picker 3D Rollic Games kostenlos
10 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Dead Cells Playdigious 8,99
4 Infinite Flight Simulator Infinite Flight LLC 5,49
5 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49
6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
8 Journey Annapurna Interactive 5,49
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi Limited 5,49
10 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Bus Simulator: Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos
2 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
3 Hero Wars - Fight the Monsters Nexters Global LTD kostenlos
4 Archery Go SOLO X kostenlos
5 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
6 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
7 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos
8 Puzzle Fuzzle Lion Studios kostenlos
9 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
10 Solitär [Solitaire] Tripledot Studios kostenlos

