iOS-Games-Charts: Knobeln, Rätseln und ein Kriminalfall

Ob ein gruseliger Kriminalfall mit den "Drei ???", ein Labyrinth-Abenteuer mit einem Kürbis oder ein Puzzlespiel: Diese Woche bieten die iOS-Games-Charts viel Futter für Knobelfans.

In dieser Woche erfordern die Spiele in den iOS-Games-Charts ganz schön viel Hirnschmalz. Wer gerne rätselt oder knobelt, kommt ganz auf seine Kosten.

Am meisten angetan hat es den iOS-Gamern diesmal das Puzzlespiel "Brain Wash!". Die Spieler können in über 400 verschiedenen kniffligen Rätseln beweisen, wie viel Grips und Geduld sie aufbringen können. In aussichtslosen Situationen hat man die Möglichkeit, Features, wie den Röntgenblick zu verwenden.

Ebenfalls gefragt ist das Spiel "Mr Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon", bei dem man in das chaotische Labyrinth der befestigten Stadt Kowloon reist, um den Protagonisten Mr Pumpkin, bei der Erkundung der Stadt und in zahlreichen Herausforderungen zu unterstützen.

Das mobile Rätselspiel "Die drei ???: Flaschenteufel" bietet jede Menge kniffliger Kriminalrätsel im Badeort "Rocky Beach". Die drei beliebten Hörspiel-Detektive Justus, Peter und Bob haben es wieder einmal mit einem spektakulären Fall zu tun: Ein literarischer Zirkel veranstaltet eine Schatzsuche. Aber ist die Flasche, die der Gewinner bekommt, wirklich verflucht? Dies und mehr Fragen gilt es zu beantworten. Eine Herausforderung, die iOS-Nutzer gern annehmen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 8 Mr Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon Lilith Games 2,29 9 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99 10 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Brain Wash ! SayGames LLC kostenlos 2 Build Roads Rollic Games kostenlos 3 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos 4 Stammwerfer Playgendary Limited kostenlos 5 Scribble Rider Voodoo kostenlos 6 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 7 Beat Blade : Dash Dance ?? ? kostenlos 8 Good Slice Voodoo kostenlos 9 Rodeo Stampede : Sky Zoo Safari Featherweight Games Pty Limited kostenlos 10 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 5 Neverwinter Nights Overhaul Games 10,99 6 Die drei ??? - Flaschenteufel USM 7,99 7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 8 Mr Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon Lilith Games 2,29 9 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99 10 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Brain Wash ! SayGames LLC kostenlos 2 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos 3 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 4 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 5 EVE Echoes NetEase Games kostenlos 6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 7 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 8 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 9 Knüpfbatik Crazy Labs kostenlos 10 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

