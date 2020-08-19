iOS-Games-Charts: Knobeln, Rätseln und ein Kriminalfall

vor 34 Min.
Ob ein gruseliger Kriminalfall mit den "Drei ???", ein Labyrinth-Abenteuer mit einem Kürbis oder ein Puzzlespiel: Diese Woche bieten die iOS-Games-Charts viel Futter für Knobelfans.
In dieser Woche erfordern die Spiele in den iOS-Games-Charts ganz schön viel Hirnschmalz. Wer gerne rätselt oder knobelt, kommt ganz auf seine Kosten.
Am meisten angetan hat es den iOS-Gamern diesmal das Puzzlespiel "Brain Wash!". Die Spieler können in über 400 verschiedenen kniffligen Rätseln beweisen, wie viel Grips und Geduld sie aufbringen können. In aussichtslosen Situationen hat man die Möglichkeit, Features, wie den Röntgenblick zu verwenden.
Ebenfalls gefragt ist das Spiel "Mr Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon", bei dem man in das chaotische Labyrinth der befestigten Stadt Kowloon reist, um den Protagonisten Mr Pumpkin, bei der Erkundung der Stadt und in zahlreichen Herausforderungen zu unterstützen.
Das mobile Rätselspiel "Die drei ???: Flaschenteufel" bietet jede Menge kniffliger Kriminalrätsel im Badeort "Rocky Beach". Die drei beliebten Hörspiel-Detektive Justus, Peter und Bob haben es wieder einmal mit einem spektakulären Fall zu tun: Ein literarischer Zirkel veranstaltet eine Schatzsuche. Aber ist die Flasche, die der Gewinner bekommt, wirklich verflucht? Dies und mehr Fragen gilt es zu beantworten. Eine Herausforderung, die iOS-Nutzer gern annehmen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
8
Mr Pumpkin 2: Walls of
Kowloon Lilith
Games 2,29
9
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
10
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brain Wash!
SayGames LLC kostenlos
2
Build Roads
Rollic
Games kostenlos
3
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Stammwerfer
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
5
Scribble Rider
Voodoo kostenlos
6
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
7
Beat Blade: Dash Dance ?? ?
kostenlos
8
Good Slice
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Rodeo
Stampede: Sky Zoo Safari Featherweight
Games Pty Limited kostenlos
10
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
5
Neverwinter Nights Overhaul
Games 10,99
6
Die drei ??? -
Flaschenteufel USM
7,99
7
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
5,49
8
Mr Pumpkin 2: Walls of
Kowloon Lilith
Games 2,29
9
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brain Wash!
SayGames LLC kostenlos
2
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
EVE Echoes
NetEase
Games kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
8
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
9
Knüpfbatik Crazy Labs
kostenlos
10
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
8
Mr Pumpkin 2: Walls of
Kowloon Lilith
Games 2,29
9
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
10
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brain Wash!
SayGames LLC kostenlos
2
Build Roads
Rollic
Games kostenlos
3
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Stammwerfer
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
5
Scribble Rider
Voodoo kostenlos
6
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
7
Beat Blade: Dash Dance ?? ?
kostenlos
8
Good Slice
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Rodeo
Stampede: Sky Zoo Safari Featherweight
Games Pty Limited kostenlos
10
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
5
Neverwinter Nights Overhaul
Games 10,99
6
Die drei ??? -
Flaschenteufel USM
7,99
7
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
5,49
8
Mr Pumpkin 2: Walls of
Kowloon Lilith
Games 2,29
9
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brain Wash!
SayGames LLC kostenlos
2
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
EVE Echoes
NetEase
Games kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
8
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
9
Knüpfbatik Crazy Labs
kostenlos
10
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
