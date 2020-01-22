  1. Startseite
Für iPhone und iPad

vor 44 Min.

iOS-Games: Dark-Fantasy-Action und bunte Bubble-Tea-Drinks

Das Dark-Fantasy-Spiel «Pascal’s Wager» fasziniert derzeit besonders viele iOS-Gamer.
Das Dark-Fantasy-Spiel «Pascal’s Wager» fasziniert derzeit besonders viele iOS-Gamer.
Bild: Apple App Store (dpa)

Aus der realen Welt scheint Bubble Tea ja fast verschwunden. In der virtuellen Welt mixen iOS-Gamer aber immer noch fleißig bunte Kaltgetränke. Bei Dark-Fantasy-Fans ist derzeit ein Rollenspiel aus dem Hause Giant Network gefragt.

Welche iOS-Spiele konnten in dieser Woche besonders viele Downloads verbuchen? "Pascal’s Wager", "Bubble Tea!" und "Woodturning 3D" gehören auf jeden Fall dazu - auch wenn die drei Titel ganz unterschiedliche Fähigkeiten erfordern.

Der Neueunsteiger "Pascal’s Wager" (7,99) ist ein actionreiches Rollenspiel für Fans von Dark Fantasy. Du spielst verschiedene Charaktere, die gegen zahlreiche Kreaturen kämpfen und versteckte Gebiete auf der Karte erkunden.

"Bubble Tea!" ist ein quietsch-bunter, kurzweiliger Zeitvertreib. Einzige Aufgabe: verschiedene Zutaten mischen und eigene Bubble Tea-Kreationen zaubern. Der Spitzenreiter der Games-Charts "Woodturning 3D" erfordert etwas mehr Kreativität. Hier geht es um echtes (virtuelles) Handwerk. Der Spieler bearbeitet ein Holzstück.

Meistgekaufe iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufe iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
6 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
7 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
9 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
10 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
3 Bubble Tea! Dual Cat kostenlos
4 Blendy! - Juicy Simulation Lion Studios kostenlos
5 Johnny Trigger SayGames LLC kostenlos
6 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
7 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
8 Perfect Ironing Playgendary Limited kostenlos
9 Push'em all Voodoo kostenlos
10 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
7 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
8 Pascal's Wager Giant Network 7,99
9 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
10 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
2 Bubble Tea! Dual Cat kostenlos
3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
5 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
6 Blendy! - Juicy Simulation Lion Studios kostenlos
7 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
8 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele Veraxen Ltd kostenlos

iOS-Games: Dark-Fantasy-Action und bunte Bubble-Tea-Drinks
