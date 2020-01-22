iOS-Games: Dark-Fantasy-Action und bunte Bubble-Tea-Drinks

vor 44 Min.
Aus der realen Welt scheint Bubble Tea ja fast verschwunden. In der virtuellen Welt mixen iOS-Gamer aber immer noch fleißig bunte Kaltgetränke. Bei Dark-Fantasy-Fans ist derzeit ein Rollenspiel aus dem Hause Giant Network gefragt.
Welche iOS-Spiele konnten in dieser Woche besonders viele Downloads verbuchen? "Pascal’s Wager", "Bubble Tea!" und "Woodturning 3D" gehören auf jeden Fall dazu - auch wenn die drei Titel ganz unterschiedliche Fähigkeiten erfordern.
Der Neueunsteiger "Pascal’s Wager" (7,99) ist ein actionreiches Rollenspiel für Fans von Dark Fantasy. Du spielst verschiedene Charaktere, die gegen zahlreiche Kreaturen kämpfen und versteckte Gebiete auf der Karte erkunden.
"Bubble Tea!" ist ein quietsch-bunter, kurzweiliger Zeitvertreib. Einzige Aufgabe: verschiedene Zutaten mischen und eigene Bubble Tea-Kreationen zaubern. Der Spitzenreiter der Games-Charts "Woodturning 3D" erfordert etwas mehr Kreativität. Hier geht es um echtes (virtuelles) Handwerk. Der Spieler bearbeitet ein Holzstück.
Meistgekaufe iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
6
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
7
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
9
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
10
Farming Simulator 20
GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
Bubble Tea!
Dual Cat
kostenlos
4
Blendy! - Juicy Simulation
Lion Studios
kostenlos
5
Johnny Trigger
SayGames LLC kostenlos
6
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Perfect Ironing
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
9
Push'em all
Voodoo kostenlos
10
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
6
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
7
The House of Da
Vinci Blue
Brain Games 5,49
8
Pascal's Wager
Giant Network
7,99
9
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Bubble Tea!
Dual Cat
kostenlos
3
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Blendy! - Juicy Simulation
Lion Studios
kostenlos
7
Paper.io 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
8
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
9
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
10
Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele Veraxen Ltd
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
6
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
7
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
9
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
10
Farming Simulator 20
GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
Bubble Tea!
Dual Cat
kostenlos
4
Blendy! - Juicy Simulation
Lion Studios
kostenlos
5
Johnny Trigger
SayGames LLC kostenlos
6
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Perfect Ironing
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
9
Push'em all
Voodoo kostenlos
10
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
6
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
7
The House of Da
Vinci Blue
Brain Games 5,49
8
Pascal's Wager
Giant Network
7,99
9
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Bubble Tea!
Dual Cat
kostenlos
3
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Blendy! - Juicy Simulation
Lion Studios
kostenlos
7
Paper.io 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
8
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
9
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
10
Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele Veraxen Ltd
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
6
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
7
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
9
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
10
Farming Simulator 20
GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
Bubble Tea!
Dual Cat
kostenlos
4
Blendy! - Juicy Simulation
Lion Studios
kostenlos
5
Johnny Trigger
SayGames LLC kostenlos
6
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Perfect Ironing
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
9
Push'em all
Voodoo kostenlos
10
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
6
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
7
The House of Da
Vinci Blue
Brain Games 5,49
8
Pascal's Wager
Giant Network
7,99
9
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Bubble Tea!
Dual Cat
kostenlos
3
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Blendy! - Juicy Simulation
Lion Studios
kostenlos
7
Paper.io 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
8
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
9
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
10
Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele Veraxen Ltd
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
6
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
7
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
9
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
10
Farming Simulator 20
GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
Bubble Tea!
Dual Cat
kostenlos
4
Blendy! - Juicy Simulation
Lion Studios
kostenlos
5
Johnny Trigger
SayGames LLC kostenlos
6
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Perfect Ironing
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
9
Push'em all
Voodoo kostenlos
10
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
6
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
7
The House of Da
Vinci Blue
Brain Games 5,49
8
Pascal's Wager
Giant Network
7,99
9
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Bubble Tea!
Dual Cat
kostenlos
3
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
4
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Blendy! - Juicy Simulation
Lion Studios
kostenlos
7
Paper.io 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
8
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
9
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
10
Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele Veraxen Ltd
kostenlos
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.