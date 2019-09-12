vor 40 Min.

iOS-Games: Ein Bus-Simulator erobert die Spitze

In der letzten Woche waren es vor allem iPad-Gamer, die sich für den Bus-Simulator begeisterten. Nun haben auch iPhone-Nutzer zahlreich angebissen. Außerdem dreht es sich in den iOS-Spiele-Charts wieder um den Fußball.

"Bus Simulator: Ultimate" überzeugt immer mehr iOS-Nutzer. Nachdem das Spiel, bei dem man ein Busunternehmen gründen und aufbauen kann, in der letzten Woche den ersten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games belegt hat, steht es nun auch in der Top Ten der iPhone-Games an der Spitze.

Ebenfalls gut ist die Woche für "Head Ball 2" gelaufen. Mit Platz vier gelingt dem Spiel ein Einstieg, über den sich die Entwickler freuen dürften. Es handelt sich dabei um ein spektakuläres Fußballspiel, bei dem sich 18 Superkräfte freischalten lassen. Sie können die iOS-Nutzer für sich nutzen, wenn sie gegen andere Spieler antreten.

Weniger Grund zur Freude haben die Entwickler von "Archery Go". Das Spiel rutscht in den Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games vom zweiten auf den achten Platz und befindet sich in der Rangliste der iPad-Games nicht einmal unter den besten zehn. Dabei gibt es iOS-Nutzern die Möglichkeit, ihre Bogenschießkünste zu verbessern, ohne dass sie dafür ins Freie gehen müssen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi Limited 3,99 6 Dead Cells Playdigious 8,99 7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 8 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99 9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi Limited 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 2 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos 3 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 4 Head Ball 2 MASOMO LIMITED kostenlos 5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 6 Polysphere Playgendary kostenlos 7 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos 8 Archery Go SOLO X kostenlos 9 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Picker 3D Rollic Games kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Infinite Flight Simulator Infinite Flight LLC 5,49 4 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 5 Space Marshals Pixelbite 4,49 6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 8 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 9 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 10 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 2 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 3 Hero Wars - Fight the Monsters Nexters Global LTD kostenlos 4 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 5 Head Ball 2 MASOMO LIMITED kostenlos 6 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 7 Puzzle Fuzzle Lion Studios kostenlos 8 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 9 Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele Veraxen Ltd kostenlos 10 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

