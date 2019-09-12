iOS-Games: Ein Bus-Simulator erobert die Spitze

In der letzten Woche waren es vor allem iPad-Gamer, die sich für den Bus-Simulator begeisterten. Nun haben auch iPhone-Nutzer zahlreich angebissen. Außerdem dreht es sich in den iOS-Spiele-Charts wieder um den Fußball.
"Bus Simulator: Ultimate" überzeugt immer mehr iOS-Nutzer. Nachdem das Spiel, bei dem man ein Busunternehmen gründen und aufbauen kann, in der letzten Woche den ersten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games belegt hat, steht es nun auch in der Top Ten der iPhone-Games an der Spitze.
Ebenfalls gut ist die Woche für "Head Ball 2" gelaufen. Mit Platz vier gelingt dem Spiel ein Einstieg, über den sich die Entwickler freuen dürften. Es handelt sich dabei um ein spektakuläres Fußballspiel, bei dem sich 18 Superkräfte freischalten lassen. Sie können die iOS-Nutzer für sich nutzen, wenn sie gegen andere Spieler antreten.
Weniger Grund zur Freude haben die Entwickler von "Archery Go". Das Spiel rutscht in den Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games vom zweiten auf den achten Platz und befindet sich in der Rangliste der iPad-Games nicht einmal unter den besten zehn. Dabei gibt es iOS-Nutzern die Möglichkeit, ihre Bogenschießkünste zu verbessern, ohne dass sie dafür ins Freie gehen müssen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
5
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi Limited
3,99
6
Dead Cells
Playdigious
8,99
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
9
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Bus Simulator : Ultimate
Zuuks Games
kostenlos
2
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
3
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
4
Head Ball 2
MASOMO LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
7
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
8
Archery Go
SOLO X
kostenlos
9
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Picker 3D
Rollic Games
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
5
Space Marshals
Pixelbite
4,49
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
9
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
10
Tropico
Feral Interactive Ltd
12,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Bus Simulator : Ultimate
Zuuks Games
kostenlos
2
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
3
Hero Wars - Fight the Monsters
Nexters Global LTD
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
Head Ball 2
MASOMO LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
7
Puzzle Fuzzle
Lion Studios
kostenlos
8
ROBLOX
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
9
Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele
Veraxen Ltd
kostenlos
10
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
5
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi Limited
3,99
6
Dead Cells
Playdigious
8,99
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
9
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Bus Simulator : Ultimate
Zuuks Games
kostenlos
2
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
3
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
4
Head Ball 2
MASOMO LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
7
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
8
Archery Go
SOLO X
kostenlos
9
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Picker 3D
Rollic Games
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
5
Space Marshals
Pixelbite
4,49
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
9
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
10
Tropico
Feral Interactive Ltd
12,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Bus Simulator : Ultimate
Zuuks Games
kostenlos
2
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
3
Hero Wars - Fight the Monsters
Nexters Global LTD
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
Head Ball 2
MASOMO LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
7
Puzzle Fuzzle
Lion Studios
kostenlos
8
ROBLOX
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
9
Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele
Veraxen Ltd
kostenlos
10
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
5
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi Limited
3,99
6
Dead Cells
Playdigious
8,99
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
9
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Bus Simulator : Ultimate
Zuuks Games
kostenlos
2
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
3
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
4
Head Ball 2
MASOMO LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
7
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
8
Archery Go
SOLO X
kostenlos
9
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Picker 3D
Rollic Games
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
5
Space Marshals
Pixelbite
4,49
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
9
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
10
Tropico
Feral Interactive Ltd
12,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Bus Simulator : Ultimate
Zuuks Games
kostenlos
2
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
3
Hero Wars - Fight the Monsters
Nexters Global LTD
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
Head Ball 2
MASOMO LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
7
Puzzle Fuzzle
Lion Studios
kostenlos
8
ROBLOX
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
9
Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele
Veraxen Ltd
kostenlos
10
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
5
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi Limited
3,99
6
Dead Cells
Playdigious
8,99
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
9
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Bus Simulator : Ultimate
Zuuks Games
kostenlos
2
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
3
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
4
Head Ball 2
MASOMO LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
7
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
8
Archery Go
SOLO X
kostenlos
9
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Picker 3D
Rollic Games
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
5
Space Marshals
Pixelbite
4,49
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
9
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
10
Tropico
Feral Interactive Ltd
12,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Bus Simulator : Ultimate
Zuuks Games
kostenlos
2
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
3
Hero Wars - Fight the Monsters
Nexters Global LTD
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
Head Ball 2
MASOMO LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
7
Puzzle Fuzzle
Lion Studios
kostenlos
8
ROBLOX
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
9
Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele
Veraxen Ltd
kostenlos
10
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Themen Folgen
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Die Augsburger Allgemeine bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches, aktuelles und informatives Digitalangebot.
Dieses finanziert sich durch Werbung und Digitalabonnements.
Wir setzen daher Cookies und andere Tracking-Technologien ein.
Weitere Informationen, auch zur Deaktivierung der Cookies, finden Sie in unserer
Datenschutzerklärung.
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.