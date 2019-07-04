iOS-Games: Eine Wasserrutsche verbreitet weiterhin Spaß
"aquapark.io" sorgt weiterhin für Wasserspaß. In einer Top Ten hat das Spiel dennoch seinen Spitzenplatz verloren. Etwas schlechter lief es für ein anderes iOS-Game.
Der Name "Harry Potter" löst noch immer Faszination aus. Das Spiel, das an Joanne K. Rowlings Geschichte angelehnt ist, erobert in dieser Woche die Spitze der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.
Damit hat "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" den Konkurrenten "aquapark.io" auf den zweiten Platz verwiesen. Dennoch erfreut sich das Spiel, bei dem sich iOS-Nutzer auf einer Wasserrutsche ein Rennen liefern, immer noch großer Beliebtheit - auch weil es zumindest virtuell eine Abkühlung ermöglicht. In der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPad-Games bleibt "aquapark.io" daher weiterhin das Maß der Dinge.
Etwas schlechter lief es in dieser Woche für "Ball Paint", das drei Plätze nach unten rutscht und den zehnten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games belegt. Wie der Name schon sagt, geht es darum, einen Ball mit möglichst einer Farbe zu bemalen. Das wird umso schwieriger, desto höher das Level ist.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
3,49
4
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
5
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
6
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
3,99
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
9
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Meitgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)
