Top Ten der Spiele

vor 37 Min.

iOS-Games: Eine Wasserrutsche verbreitet weiterhin Spaß

Bei «Ball Paint» müssen die Spieler versuchen, den ganzen Ball mit nur einer Farbe zu bemalen. Foto: App Store von Apple
Bei «Ball Paint» müssen die Spieler versuchen, den ganzen Ball mit nur einer Farbe zu bemalen.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

"aquapark.io" sorgt weiterhin für Wasserspaß. In einer Top Ten hat das Spiel dennoch seinen Spitzenplatz verloren. Etwas schlechter lief es für ein anderes iOS-Game.

Der Name "Harry Potter" löst noch immer Faszination aus. Das Spiel, das an Joanne K. Rowlings Geschichte angelehnt ist, erobert in dieser Woche die Spitze der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.

Damit hat "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" den Konkurrenten "aquapark.io" auf den zweiten Platz verwiesen. Dennoch erfreut sich das Spiel, bei dem sich iOS-Nutzer auf einer Wasserrutsche ein Rennen liefern, immer noch großer Beliebtheit - auch weil es zumindest virtuell eine Abkühlung ermöglicht. In der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPad-Games bleibt "aquapark.io" daher weiterhin das Maß der Dinge.

Etwas schlechter lief es in dieser Woche für "Ball Paint", das drei Plätze nach unten rutscht und den zehnten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games belegt. Wie der Name schon sagt, geht es darum, einen Ball mit möglichst einer Farbe zu bemalen. Das wird umso schwieriger, desto höher das Level ist.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 3,49
4 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
5 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49
6 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 3,99
7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
8 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Niantic, Inc. kostenlos
2 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
3 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
4 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
5 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos
6 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos
7 Granny Dennis Vukanovic kostenlos
8 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
9 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos
10 Ball Paint RadPirates kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 The Room Fireproof Games 0,49
3 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49
4 Door Kickers KILLHOUSE GAMES SRL 1,09
5 XCOM®: Enemy Within 2K 2,29
6 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 3,49
7 The Room Two Fireproof Games 1,09
8 The Room Three Fireproof Games 2,29
9 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49
10 FTL: Faster Than Light Subset Games 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
4 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Niantic, Inc. kostenlos
6 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos
7 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
8 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
9 Granny Dennis Vukanovic kostenlos
10 Rocket Sky! Kwalee kostenlos

