Top Ten
iOS-Games: Einen Themenpark managen und Rätsel lösen
Manager-Games haben Konjunktur. In dieser Woche macht ein Spiel auf sich aufmerksam, bei dem iOS-Nutzer einen Themenpark leiten müssen. Ein anderes lädt sie zu einem Rätsel-Abenteuer in einer gruseligen Welt ein.
Auch in dieser Woche zementieren "Minecraft" und "Color Hole 3D" ihre Dominanz in den jeweiligen Charts. Auf dem fünften Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games landet ein Neuling: "Very Little Nightmares". Ebenfalls hervorragend lief es für "Idle Theme Park - Tycoon Game".
Das Spiel eignet sich für alle, die schon immer mal einen Themenpark managen wollten. iOS-Nutzer müssen dafür sorgen, dass die Besucher viel Spaß haben. Dabei gilt es, ständig neue Attraktion zu schaffen und unter anderem Essensstände aufzubauen. Damit es im Park nicht zu Problemen kommt, muss zudem Sicherheitspersonal eingestellt werden. Für diese Aufgaben ist vor allem organisatorisches und ökonomisches Talent notwendig.
Eine andere Art von Abenteuer erwartet iOS-Nutzer bei dem Spiel "Very Little Nightmares", mit dem sie sich in ein gruseliges Universum begeben. Die Hauptfigur ist ein Mädchen im gelben Regenmantel, die aus einem gefährlichen Anwesen fliehen will. Die Spieler können ihr dabei helfen, indem sie spannende Rätsel lösen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|8
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|3
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Purple Diver
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|7
|Jetpack Jump
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|8
|Idle Theme Park - Tycoon Game
|Digital Things
|kostenlos
|9
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|The House of da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|5
|Very Little Nightmares
|BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe
|7,99
|6
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|7
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|10
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|3
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|4
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Idle Theme Park - Tycoon Game
|Digital Things
|kostenlos
|6
|Bottle Flip 3D!
|tastypill
|kostenlos
|7
|Boas.io Snake vs City
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|8
|Township
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|8
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|3
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Purple Diver
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|7
|Jetpack Jump
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|8
|Idle Theme Park - Tycoon Game
|Digital Things
|kostenlos
|9
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|The House of da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|5
|Very Little Nightmares
|BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe
|7,99
|6
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|7
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|10
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|3
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|4
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Idle Theme Park - Tycoon Game
|Digital Things
|kostenlos
|6
|Bottle Flip 3D!
|tastypill
|kostenlos
|7
|Boas.io Snake vs City
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|8
|Township
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|8
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|3
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Purple Diver
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|7
|Jetpack Jump
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|8
|Idle Theme Park - Tycoon Game
|Digital Things
|kostenlos
|9
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|The House of da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|5
|Very Little Nightmares
|BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe
|7,99
|6
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|7
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|10
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|3
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|4
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Idle Theme Park - Tycoon Game
|Digital Things
|kostenlos
|6
|Bottle Flip 3D!
|tastypill
|kostenlos
|7
|Boas.io Snake vs City
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|8
|Township
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|8
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|3
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Purple Diver
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|7
|Jetpack Jump
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|8
|Idle Theme Park - Tycoon Game
|Digital Things
|kostenlos
|9
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|The House of da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|5
|Very Little Nightmares
|BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe
|7,99
|6
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|7
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|10
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|3
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|4
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Idle Theme Park - Tycoon Game
|Digital Things
|kostenlos
|6
|Bottle Flip 3D!
|tastypill
|kostenlos
|7
|Boas.io Snake vs City
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|8
|Township
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
Top-Apps: Sport live streamen und Campingplätze finden
Apple schaltet Fernsteuerung "Zugang zu meinem Mac" ab
Die Fernsteuerung für Mac-Rechner wird eingestellt. Zwar gibt es Alternativen, doch vereinen sie nicht mehr alle Funktionen an einem Platz - und kosten teilweise Geld.
USB-Festplatten am Fernseher mit Netzteil betreiben
Externe Festplatten benötigen für den Betrieb normalerweise kein extra Netzteil. Doch es gibt Ausnahmen, die zu Aufzeichnungsabbrüchen führen. Dem kann man vorbeugen.
Stromanbieter machtlos: Augsburger Start-up drückt die Strompreise massiv
Ein Startup aus Augsburg schlägt Ihnen jährlich den günstigsten Stromanbieter vor und übernimmt für Sie den Anbieterwechsel. Ganz einfach, ganz automatisch.
Webseite und App freischalten!
Die schnellsten Lokalnachrichten - live, aktuell und multimedial.
Alle Online-Inhalte auf allen Endgeräten zu jeder Zeit, mtl. kündbar.
Damit sind Sie daheim und im Büro immer auf dem Laufenden.
Fotos posten ohne Post vom Anwalt
Ein Klick, und das Foto ist gemacht. Ein paar weitere, und es steht im Internet. Beim Umgang mit sozialen Medien verletzen Nutzer andauernd geltendes Recht. Wie lässt sich das vermeiden?
Ausbau von schnellem Festnetz-Internet zieht an
Wer mit dem Mobiltelefon durch Deutschland fährt, landet immer wieder in Funklöchern. Doch selbst Festnetz-Internet ist mancherorts noch erstaunlich langsam. Einer Studie zufolge wird es etwas besser.
Innenminister prüfen Daten-Zugriff auf Alexa, Siri und Co.
Fernseher, Kühlschränke oder Sprachassistenten wie Alexa sammeln permanent Daten. Die Innenminister beraten nun über deren Nutzung zur Kriminalitätsbekämpfung.
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.