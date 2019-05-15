Für Apple-Nutzer
iOS-Games: "El Presidente" behauptet sich in den Top Ten
Wie ist es, ein frisch gewählter Anführer einer unterentwickelten Nation zu sein? Das Spiel "Tropico" gibt iOS-Nutzern die Chance, sich in dieser Rolle auszuprobieren - ein Angebot, das gut ankommt.
Für "Tropico" ist es eine bewegte Woche. Das iOS-Spiel muss die Top Ten der meistgekauften iPhone-Games verlassen. In den Charts der iPad-Games konnte es sich dagegen um einen Platz verbessern.
Bei dem Spiel schlüpfen die iOS-Nutzer in die Rolle eines frisch gewählten Anführers, der die titelgebende Nation modernisieren muss. Tropico hat jede Menge Ressourcen und großes Potenzial, das es zu nutzen gilt. Als "El Presidente" verwalten die Spieler alle Bereiche des öffentlichen Lebens, bauen Straßen und Gebäude, führen das Militär und kurbeln den Handel an.
Ähnlich läuft es bei dem Spiel "HORSE CLUB" ab. Hier muss allerdings nicht ein ganzes Land, sondern ein Pferdehof geführt werden. Mit Hannah, Lisa, Sarah und Sofia erleben die Spieler ein spannendes Abenteuer, in dem sie Pferde füttern und pflegen, neue Orte erkunden und ein breites Wissen rund um die kraftvollen Tiere sammeln. Der Pferde-Spaß bleibt auf Platz zehn der meistgekauften iPad-Games.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|Earth Impact
|Nicolas Schulz
|0,99
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Evoland 2
|Playdigious
|8,99
|7
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|8
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|3,99
|9
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Clean Road
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Mr Bullet - Spion Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|6
|AMAZE!!!
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|7
|Stack Ball 3D
|Azur Interactive Games Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Color Bump 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Fishdom
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|5
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|6
|Evoland 2
|Playdigious
|8,99
|7
|Rush Rally 3
|Brownmonster Limited
|4,99
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|9
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|10
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Clean Road
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|5
|"Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel"
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|6
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Tiles Hop - EDM Rush
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Fishdom
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
