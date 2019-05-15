  1. Startseite
  2. Digital
  3. iOS-Games: "El Presidente" behauptet sich in den Top Ten

Für Apple-Nutzer

15.05.2019

iOS-Games: "El Presidente" behauptet sich in den Top Ten

Bei dem Spiel «Tropico» geht es darum, eine unterentwickelte Nation zu modernisieren. Foto: App Store von Apple
Bei dem Spiel «Tropico» geht es darum, eine unterentwickelte Nation zu modernisieren.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

Wie ist es, ein frisch gewählter Anführer einer unterentwickelten Nation zu sein? Das Spiel "Tropico" gibt iOS-Nutzern die Chance, sich in dieser Rolle auszuprobieren - ein Angebot, das gut ankommt.

Für "Tropico" ist es eine bewegte Woche. Das iOS-Spiel muss die Top Ten der meistgekauften iPhone-Games verlassen. In den Charts der iPad-Games konnte es sich dagegen um einen Platz verbessern.

Bei dem Spiel schlüpfen die iOS-Nutzer in die Rolle eines frisch gewählten Anführers, der die titelgebende Nation modernisieren muss. Tropico hat jede Menge Ressourcen und großes Potenzial, das es zu nutzen gilt. Als "El Presidente" verwalten die Spieler alle Bereiche des öffentlichen Lebens, bauen Straßen und Gebäude, führen das Militär und kurbeln den Handel an.

Ähnlich läuft es bei dem Spiel "HORSE CLUB" ab. Hier muss allerdings nicht ein ganzes Land, sondern ein Pferdehof geführt werden. Mit Hannah, Lisa, Sarah und Sofia erleben die Spieler ein spannendes Abenteuer, in dem sie Pferde füttern und pflegen, neue Orte erkunden und ein breites Wissen rund um die kraftvollen Tiere sammeln. Der Pferde-Spaß bleibt auf Platz zehn der meistgekauften iPad-Games.

Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
4 Earth Impact Nicolas Schulz 0,99
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Evoland 2 Playdigious 8,99
7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 3,99
9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
2 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
3 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos
4 Clean Road SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 Mr Bullet - Spion Puzzles Lion Studios kostenlos
6 AMAZE!!! Crazy Labs kostenlos
7 Stack Ball 3D Azur Interactive Games Limited kostenlos
8 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
9 Fishdom Playrix Games kostenlos
10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
6 Evoland 2 Playdigious 8,99
7 Rush Rally 3 Brownmonster Limited 4,99
8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
9 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99
10 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
2 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
3 Clean Road SayGames LLC kostenlos
4 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
5 "Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel" Fanatee kostenlos
6 Homescapes Playrix Games kostenlos
7 Tiles Hop - EDM Rush Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
8 Fishdom Playrix Games kostenlos
9 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos
10 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
4 Earth Impact Nicolas Schulz 0,99
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Evoland 2 Playdigious 8,99
7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 3,99
9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
2 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
3 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos
4 Clean Road SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 Mr Bullet - Spion Puzzles Lion Studios kostenlos
6 AMAZE!!! Crazy Labs kostenlos
7 Stack Ball 3D Azur Interactive Games Limited kostenlos
8 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
9 Fishdom Playrix Games kostenlos
10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
6 Evoland 2 Playdigious 8,99
7 Rush Rally 3 Brownmonster Limited 4,99
8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
9 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99
10 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
2 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
3 Clean Road SayGames LLC kostenlos
4 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
5 "Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel" Fanatee kostenlos
6 Homescapes Playrix Games kostenlos
7 Tiles Hop - EDM Rush Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
8 Fishdom Playrix Games kostenlos
9 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos
10 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
4 Earth Impact Nicolas Schulz 0,99
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Evoland 2 Playdigious 8,99
7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 3,99
9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
2 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
3 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos
4 Clean Road SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 Mr Bullet - Spion Puzzles Lion Studios kostenlos
6 AMAZE!!! Crazy Labs kostenlos
7 Stack Ball 3D Azur Interactive Games Limited kostenlos
8 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
9 Fishdom Playrix Games kostenlos
10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
6 Evoland 2 Playdigious 8,99
7 Rush Rally 3 Brownmonster Limited 4,99
8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
9 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99
10 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
2 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
3 Clean Road SayGames LLC kostenlos
4 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
5 "Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel" Fanatee kostenlos
6 Homescapes Playrix Games kostenlos
7 Tiles Hop - EDM Rush Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
8 Fishdom Playrix Games kostenlos
9 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos
10 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
4 Earth Impact Nicolas Schulz 0,99
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Evoland 2 Playdigious 8,99
7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 3,99
9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
2 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
3 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos
4 Clean Road SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 Mr Bullet - Spion Puzzles Lion Studios kostenlos
6 AMAZE!!! Crazy Labs kostenlos
7 Stack Ball 3D Azur Interactive Games Limited kostenlos
8 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
9 Fishdom Playrix Games kostenlos
10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
6 Evoland 2 Playdigious 8,99
7 Rush Rally 3 Brownmonster Limited 4,99
8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
9 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99
10 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
2 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
3 Clean Road SayGames LLC kostenlos
4 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
5 "Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel" Fanatee kostenlos
6 Homescapes Playrix Games kostenlos
7 Tiles Hop - EDM Rush Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
8 Fishdom Playrix Games kostenlos
9 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos
10 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
Themen Folgen

Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.

Lesen Sie dazu auch
Der Chef des Facebook-Chatdienstes Messenger, Stan Chudnovsky. Foto: Andrej Sokolow
Lernprozess

Messenger-Chef: Trotz Verschlüsselung Hassreden bekämpfen
Mitglieder des Europäischen Parlaments nehmen an einer Abstimmung teil. Wird die Europwahl durch Falschmeldungen beeinflusst? Foto: Jean-Francois Badias/AP/dpa
Studie

Deutsche sehen in Falschnachrichten Gefahr für Europawahl

Die Mehrheit der Menschen in Deutschland befürchtet, dass die bevorstehende Europawahl durch Falschmeldungen manipuliert wird.
Firmware-Update: Nikons Vollformat-Systemkameras Z6 und Z7 erkennen künftig Augen automatisch, so dass der Fotograf darauf fokussieren kann. Foto: Robert Günther
Firmware-Update

Nikon spendiert Z-Systemkameras neue Funktionen

Augen-Erkennung und höhere Autofokus-Empfindlichkeit: Mit einem Firmware-Update können sich Besitzer einer Nikon Z6 oder Z7 mehrere Neuerungen auf ihr Gerät holen.
Stromanbieter automatisch wechseln mit Cheapenergy24
Anzeige

Stromanbieter machtlos: Dieser Trick spart 300 Euro Stromkosten im Jahr

Ein Startup aus Augsburg schlägt Ihnen jährlich den günstigsten Stromanbieter vor und übernimmt für Sie den Anbieterwechsel. Ganz einfach, ganz automatisch.

WhatsappPromo.jpg

Alle News per WhatsApp

Die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Augsburg, Schwaben
und Bayern ganz unkompliziert auf Ihr Smartphone.

Hier kostenlos anmelden
Wer die AirDrop-Funktion für alle anderen öffnet, kann auch mal unerwartete Benachrichtigungen auf dem Display sehen. Foto: Robert Günther
Nur für Kontakte

Belästigung über AirDrop vermeiden

Manche iOS-Nutzer wollen mit Freunden Dateien austauschen. AirDrop macht es möglich. Doch eine Einstellung kann dafür sorgen, dass auch mal unerwünschte Post kommt.
Integrierter Schutz: Das Programm Play Protect überprüft automatisch aus dem Play Store heruntergeladene Apps und entfernt diese, wenn es nötig sein sollte. Foto: Robert Günther
Anfällige Software

Ist Virenschutz für Androiden notwendig oder überflüssig?

Smartphones mit Android-Betriebssystem sind längst im Visier von Kriminellen. Eine Antivirus-App kann zwar helfen. Am besten schützen sich Nutzer aber durch ihr eigenes Verhalten.
In einer von Elend und Krankheit bedrohten Welt muss Amicia ihr Leben und das ihres fünfjährigen Bruders retten. Screenshot: Focus Home Interactive/dpa-tmn Foto: Focus Home Interactive
Flucht vor der Inquisition

Rattenplage im Mittelalter - "A Plague Tale: Innocence"

Ein Geschwisterpaar auf der Flucht vor der Inquisition in einer Welt voller Krankheit und Schrecken. "A Plague Tale: Innocence" bietet Grusel und Survival-Action in einem Spiel mit viel finsterem Mittelalter.

Die Augsburger Allgemeine bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches, aktuelles und informatives Digitalangebot. Dieses finanziert sich durch Werbung und Digitalabonnements. Wir setzen daher Cookies und andere Tracking-Technologien ein. Weitere Informationen, auch zur Deaktivierung der Cookies, finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.