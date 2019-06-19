vor 6 Min.

iOS-Games: Fälle lösen und Bloons platzen lassen

Es war eine erfolgreiche Woche für "Bloons TD 6": Das iOS-Game hat sich um einige Plätze verbessert. Noch besser lief es für ein Spiel, bei dem es einen spannenden Fall zu ermitteln gilt.

"Minecraft" und "aquapark.io" dominieren weiterhin die Game-Charts. Zur ernsten Konkurrenz könnte ihnen das Spiel "TKKG - Die Feuerprobe" werden, das diese Woche aus dem Stand den fünften Platz erobert hat.

Wie man es bereits aus den Hörspielen kennt, geht es darum, in einem spannenden Fall zu ermitteln: In einer Schule sorgen Erpressungen und Einschüchterung für Unruhe. Die vier Hauptcharaktere Tim, Karl, Klößchen und Gaby müssen herausfinden, wer dahintersteckt. iOS-Nutzer können ihnen dabei helfen, indem sie an Orten wie dem Internat, der Villa Sauerlich oder dem Polizeipräsidium ermitteln.

Während für "TKKG - Die Feuerprobe" den Sprung in die Top Ten geschafft hat, ist es "Bloons TD 6" gelungen, sich in den Charts der meistgekauften iPhone-Games um zwei Plätze zu verbessern. Wie bei dem Vorgänger geht es darum, mit einer Kombination aus Affentürmen, Helden und aktivierten Fähigkeiten eine gute Verteidigung aufzustellen und jeden Bloon platzen zu lassen, der entgegenfliegt. Die sechste Version verfügt über neue Inhalte und Features, die das Spiel besser machen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 6 Tank Hero Clapfoot Inc. 0,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 10 Autobahn Police Simulator Aerosoft GmbH 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 3 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos 4 Rope N Roll Crazy Labs kostenlos 5 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 6 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 7 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos 8 Rope Around SayGames LLC kostenlos 9 Jetpack Jump Kwalee kostenlos 10 House Paint SayGames LLC kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 4 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 5 TKKG - Die Feuerprobe USM 5,99 6 TheoTown blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 6,99 7 Titan Quest HD HandyGames 3,99 8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 9 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 10 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 3 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos 4 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos 5 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 6 House Paint SayGames LLC kostenlos 7 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 8 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 9 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 10 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 6 Tank Hero Clapfoot Inc. 0,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 10 Autobahn Police Simulator Aerosoft GmbH 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 3 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos 4 Rope N Roll Crazy Labs kostenlos 5 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 6 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 7 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos 8 Rope Around SayGames LLC kostenlos 9 Jetpack Jump Kwalee kostenlos 10 House Paint SayGames LLC kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 4 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 5 TKKG - Die Feuerprobe USM 5,99 6 TheoTown blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 6,99 7 Titan Quest HD HandyGames 3,99 8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 9 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 10 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 3 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos 4 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos 5 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 6 House Paint SayGames LLC kostenlos 7 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 8 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 9 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 10 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 6 Tank Hero Clapfoot Inc. 0,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 10 Autobahn Police Simulator Aerosoft GmbH 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 3 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos 4 Rope N Roll Crazy Labs kostenlos 5 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 6 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 7 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos 8 Rope Around SayGames LLC kostenlos 9 Jetpack Jump Kwalee kostenlos 10 House Paint SayGames LLC kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 4 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 5 TKKG - Die Feuerprobe USM 5,99 6 TheoTown blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 6,99 7 Titan Quest HD HandyGames 3,99 8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 9 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 10 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 3 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos 4 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos 5 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 6 House Paint SayGames LLC kostenlos 7 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 8 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 9 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 10 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 6 Tank Hero Clapfoot Inc. 0,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 10 Autobahn Police Simulator Aerosoft GmbH 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 3 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos 4 Rope N Roll Crazy Labs kostenlos 5 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 6 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 7 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos 8 Rope Around SayGames LLC kostenlos 9 Jetpack Jump Kwalee kostenlos 10 House Paint SayGames LLC kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 4 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 5 TKKG - Die Feuerprobe USM 5,99 6 TheoTown blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 6,99 7 Titan Quest HD HandyGames 3,99 8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 9 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 10 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 3 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos 4 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos 5 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 6 House Paint SayGames LLC kostenlos 7 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 8 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 9 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 10 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

Themen Folgen