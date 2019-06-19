Top Ten
iOS-Games: Fälle lösen und Bloons platzen lassen
Es war eine erfolgreiche Woche für "Bloons TD 6": Das iOS-Game hat sich um einige Plätze verbessert. Noch besser lief es für ein Spiel, bei dem es einen spannenden Fall zu ermitteln gilt.
"Minecraft" und "aquapark.io" dominieren weiterhin die Game-Charts. Zur ernsten Konkurrenz könnte ihnen das Spiel "TKKG - Die Feuerprobe" werden, das diese Woche aus dem Stand den fünften Platz erobert hat.
Wie man es bereits aus den Hörspielen kennt, geht es darum, in einem spannenden Fall zu ermitteln: In einer Schule sorgen Erpressungen und Einschüchterung für Unruhe. Die vier Hauptcharaktere Tim, Karl, Klößchen und Gaby müssen herausfinden, wer dahintersteckt. iOS-Nutzer können ihnen dabei helfen, indem sie an Orten wie dem Internat, der Villa Sauerlich oder dem Polizeipräsidium ermitteln.
Während für "TKKG - Die Feuerprobe" den Sprung in die Top Ten geschafft hat, ist es "Bloons TD 6" gelungen, sich in den Charts der meistgekauften iPhone-Games um zwei Plätze zu verbessern. Wie bei dem Vorgänger geht es darum, mit einer Kombination aus Affentürmen, Helden und aktivierten Fähigkeiten eine gute Verteidigung aufzustellen und jeden Bloon platzen zu lassen, der entgegenfliegt. Die sechste Version verfügt über neue Inhalte und Features, die das Spiel besser machen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|4
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|5
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|6
|Tank Hero
|Clapfoot Inc.
|0,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|9
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|10
|Autobahn Police Simulator
|Aerosoft GmbH
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Pottery
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Rope N Roll
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|5
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|6
|Train Taxi
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|8
|Rope Around
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Jetpack Jump
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|10
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|5
|TKKG - Die Feuerprobe
|USM
|5,99
|6
|TheoTown
|blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
|6,99
|7
|Titan Quest HD
|HandyGames
|3,99
|8
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|9
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Pottery
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|5
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|6
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|8
|Train Taxi
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)
