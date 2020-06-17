iOS-Games: Gefängnis leiten oder Skateboardtricks üben

vor 38 Min.
Bei vielen iOS-Gamern herrscht in dieser Woche Recht und Ordnung: Mit "Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim" schafft es ein Gefängnissimulator in die Gamecharts. Zudem zieht es die Spieler auf die virtuelle Halfpipe.
In den iOS-Gamecharts landet in dieser Woche ein Simulationsspiel der besonderen Art. Bei "Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim" schlüpft der Spieler in die Rolle eines Gefängnisdirektors. Neben dem Wohlergehen der Insassen geht es dabei um einen stetigen Weiterbau der Haftanstalt.
Deutlich actionreicher geht es bei dem Skate-Spiel "True Skate" (2,29 Euro) zu. Der Gamer übernimmt hier die Kontrolle über ein herrenloses Skateboard und führt allerlei Tricks und Stunts aus. Neben Halfpipe-Maps lassen sich auch Straßen und Plätze befahren. "True Skate" landet auf Platz zehn der meistgekauften iPhone-Games.
An "Minecraft" (7,99 Euro) reicht auch in dieser Woche kaum ein anderes Spiel heran. Bei dem Sandbox-Spiel im Pixel-Stil lassen sich beliebig viele würfelförmige Blöcke zu riesen Bauten und Landschaften formen. Der Kreativität wird hier keine Grenzen gesetzt. Das Spiel führt wieder einmal die Liste der meistgekaufte iPad-Games an.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
5
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
6
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
7
Terraria 505
Games (US), Inc. 5,49
8
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
9
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
10
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Stack Colors!
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
3
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Hyper School
Suji
Games kostenlos
5
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
6
Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim
Digital Things
kostenlos
7
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
8
Good Slice
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
10
Super Sniper!
Voodoo kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
5
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
6
The House of Da
Vinci Blue
Brain Games 5,49
7
The Game of Life Marmalade Game Studio
3,49
8
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
9
Slay the Spire
Humble Bundle 10,99
10
Terraria 505
Games (US), Inc. 5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Men Talking Tom: Freunde
Outfit7 Limited
kostenlos
2
Block Puzzle - Wood
Games Learnings.
AI kostenlos
3
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
4
Stack Colors!
Voodoo kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Fishdom
Playrix kostenlos
7
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
8
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
9
Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim
Digital Things
kostenlos
10
Township
Playrix kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
