Top Ten der Spiele

12:01 Uhr

iOS-Games: In Zauberwelten eintauchen und abheben

«Harry Potter: Wizards Unite» entführt die iOS-Spieler in eine Welt voller Magie und Zauber. Foto: App Store von Apple
«Harry Potter: Wizards Unite» entführt die iOS-Spieler in eine Welt voller Magie und Zauber.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

An Abenteuerspielen mangelt es auch in dieser Woche in den iOS-Game-Charts nicht. Eines ist durch einen jungen Zauberlehrling inspiriert, den man aus einer berühmten Romanreihe kennt.

"Minecraft" und "aquapark.io" lassen sich auch in dieser Woche nicht von der Spitze verdrängen. Auf den unteren Plätzen herrscht jedoch Bewegung. Für frischen Wind sorgen vor allem "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" und "Infinite Flight". Die Neulinge belegen Rang fünf und acht.

Wie der Name schon andeutet, geht es in dem kostenlosen Spiel "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" um Magie und Zauber. Die iOS-Nutzer erwartet ein Abenteuer, das durch den jungen Helden aus J.K. Rowlings Romanen inspiriert ist. In der Welt, in die sie tauchen, sorgt ein Desaster für Unordnung. Um das Rätsel des Spuks zu lösen, arbeitet man mit Hexen und Zauberern aus aller Welt zusammen.

Während "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" pausenlos Magie versprüht, vermittelt "Infinite Flight" ein Gefühl davon, wie es ist, ein Flugzeug zu steuern. Das Simulationsspiel ermöglicht authentische Erfahrungen und bietet eine spektakuläre Aussicht: Aus der Luft lassen sich in guter Auflösung Regionen aus aller Welt bestaunen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 3,49
4 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
8 ELOH Broken Rules 3,49
9 Tank Hero Clapfoot Inc. 0,49
10 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos
3 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
4 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos
5 Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Niantic, Inc. kostenlos
6 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
7 Ball Paint RadPirates kostenlos
8 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
9 Jetpack Jump Kwalee kostenlos
10 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 3,49
4 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49
5 TheoTown blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 6,99
6 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
7 Titan Quest HD HandyGames 3,99
8 Infinite Flight Infinite Flight LLC 5,49
9 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
10 Schach Pro Christophe Théron 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos
3 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
4 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos
5 Rocket Sky! Kwalee kostenlos
6 House Paint SayGames LLC kostenlos
7 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
9 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
10 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

