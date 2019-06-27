Top Ten der Spiele
iOS-Games: In Zauberwelten eintauchen und abheben
An Abenteuerspielen mangelt es auch in dieser Woche in den iOS-Game-Charts nicht. Eines ist durch einen jungen Zauberlehrling inspiriert, den man aus einer berühmten Romanreihe kennt.
"Minecraft" und "aquapark.io" lassen sich auch in dieser Woche nicht von der Spitze verdrängen. Auf den unteren Plätzen herrscht jedoch Bewegung. Für frischen Wind sorgen vor allem "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" und "Infinite Flight". Die Neulinge belegen Rang fünf und acht.
Wie der Name schon andeutet, geht es in dem kostenlosen Spiel "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" um Magie und Zauber. Die iOS-Nutzer erwartet ein Abenteuer, das durch den jungen Helden aus J.K. Rowlings Romanen inspiriert ist. In der Welt, in die sie tauchen, sorgt ein Desaster für Unordnung. Um das Rätsel des Spuks zu lösen, arbeitet man mit Hexen und Zauberern aus aller Welt zusammen.
Während "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" pausenlos Magie versprüht, vermittelt "Infinite Flight" ein Gefühl davon, wie es ist, ein Flugzeug zu steuern. Das Simulationsspiel ermöglicht authentische Erfahrungen und bietet eine spektakuläre Aussicht: Aus der Luft lassen sich in guter Auflösung Regionen aus aller Welt bestaunen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|3,49
|4
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|ELOH
|Broken Rules
|3,49
|9
|Tank Hero
|Clapfoot Inc.
|0,49
|10
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Train Taxi
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Pottery
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|7
|Ball Paint
|RadPirates
|kostenlos
|8
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Jetpack Jump
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|10
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
