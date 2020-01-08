iOS-Games: Klassiker und Gangsterjagd besonders beliebt

vor 36 Min.
Viele kennen es als Familien-Brettspiel, inzwischen gibt es "ACTIVITY Original" aber auch als Digital-Version. Sie sorgt bei iOS-Nutzern derzeit für lustige Unterhaltung. Ebenso beliebt ist "Johnny Trigger", ein Actionspielspaß mit großem Kugelhagelfaktor.
Die iOS-Games-Charts halten in dieser Woche wieder einmal abwechslungsreichen Spielspaß bereit. Kostenlos oder für wenig Geld lassen sich mit den Bestplatzierten kurzweilige Stunden allein oder gemeinsam mit den Liebsten verbringen.
Passend zur Winterzeit schafft es der Brettspielklassiker "ACTIVITY Original" (5,49 Euro) unter den meistgekauften iPad-Games auf Platz drei und landet damit nur knapp hinter dem Dauerfavoriten "Monopoly" (4,49 Euro), der sich Platz zwei sichert. Bei "ACTIVITY Original" lassen sich Freunde und Familie zu einem lustigen Kräftemessen um das digitale Spielbrett versammeln. Wie beim analogen Brettspiel müssen Begriffe erklärt, gezeichnet oder pantomimisch dargestellt werden.
Ebenfalls populär in dieser Woche zeigt sich "
Johnny Trigger". In bester Actionfilmmanier muss man sich einen Weg durch unzählige Level schießen. Das kostenlose Game führt durch verschiedene Welten, wo fiese Gangster-Bosse und ein großes Waffenarsenal warten. Um dem Helden eine persönliche Note zu geben, können Spieler für Johnny Trigger ein neues Outfit zusammenstellen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
6
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
7
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
8
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
9
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
2
Soap Cutting
Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Johnny Trigger
SayGames LLC kostenlos
4
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
5
Paper.io 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
6
Push Battle ! - cool game
FTY LLC.
kostenlos
7
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
8
BlockuDoku: Block-Puzzle-Spiel
Easybrain
kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing
Lion Studios
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
ACTIVITY Original
Piatnik
5,49
4
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
8
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
9
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
10
The House of Da
Vinci Blue
Brain Games 5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3
Paper.io 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele Veraxen Ltd
kostenlos
5
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC kostenlos
8
Die Sims™ Mobile
Electronic Arts kostenlos
9
Hotel Empire Tycoon?Idle Game Digital Things
kostenlos
10
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Meistgekauft iPad-Games
(dpa)
