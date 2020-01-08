  1. Startseite
  2. Digital
  3. iOS-Games: Klassiker und Gangsterjagd besonders beliebt

Top Ten

vor 36 Min.

iOS-Games: Klassiker und Gangsterjagd besonders beliebt

Der Brettspielklassiker als iPad-Game: «ACTIVITY Original» gehört in dieser Woche zu den beliebtesten iOS-Spielen.
Der Brettspielklassiker als iPad-Game: «ACTIVITY Original» gehört in dieser Woche zu den beliebtesten iOS-Spielen.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Viele kennen es als Familien-Brettspiel, inzwischen gibt es "ACTIVITY Original" aber auch als Digital-Version. Sie sorgt bei iOS-Nutzern derzeit für lustige Unterhaltung. Ebenso beliebt ist "Johnny Trigger", ein Actionspielspaß mit großem Kugelhagelfaktor.

Die iOS-Games-Charts halten in dieser Woche wieder einmal abwechslungsreichen Spielspaß bereit. Kostenlos oder für wenig Geld lassen sich mit den Bestplatzierten kurzweilige Stunden allein oder gemeinsam mit den Liebsten verbringen.

Passend zur Winterzeit schafft es der Brettspielklassiker "ACTIVITY Original" (5,49 Euro) unter den meistgekauften iPad-Games auf Platz drei und landet damit nur knapp hinter dem Dauerfavoriten "Monopoly" (4,49 Euro), der sich Platz zwei sichert. Bei "ACTIVITY Original" lassen sich Freunde und Familie zu einem lustigen Kräftemessen um das digitale Spielbrett versammeln. Wie beim analogen Brettspiel müssen Begriffe erklärt, gezeichnet oder pantomimisch dargestellt werden.

Ebenfalls populär in dieser Woche zeigt sich "Johnny Trigger". In bester Actionfilmmanier muss man sich einen Weg durch unzählige Level schießen. Das kostenlose Game führt durch verschiedene Welten, wo fiese Gangster-Bosse und ein großes Waffenarsenal warten. Um dem Helden eine persönliche Note zu geben, können Spieler für Johnny Trigger ein neues Outfit zusammenstellen.

Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
9 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
2 Soap Cutting Crazy Labs kostenlos
3 Johnny Trigger SayGames LLC kostenlos
4 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
5 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
6 Push Battle ! - cool game FTY LLC. kostenlos
7 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
8 BlockuDoku: Block-Puzzle-Spiel Easybrain kostenlos
9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
10 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 ACTIVITY Original Piatnik 5,49
4 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
10 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
4 Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele Veraxen Ltd kostenlos
5 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
6 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
7 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos
8 Die Sims™ Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos
9 Hotel Empire Tycoon?Idle Game Digital Things kostenlos
10 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
9 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
2 Soap Cutting Crazy Labs kostenlos
3 Johnny Trigger SayGames LLC kostenlos
4 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
5 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
6 Push Battle ! - cool game FTY LLC. kostenlos
7 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
8 BlockuDoku: Block-Puzzle-Spiel Easybrain kostenlos
9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
10 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 ACTIVITY Original Piatnik 5,49
4 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
10 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
4 Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele Veraxen Ltd kostenlos
5 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
6 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
7 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos
8 Die Sims™ Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos
9 Hotel Empire Tycoon?Idle Game Digital Things kostenlos
10 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos

Meistgekauft iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
9 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
2 Soap Cutting Crazy Labs kostenlos
3 Johnny Trigger SayGames LLC kostenlos
4 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
5 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
6 Push Battle ! - cool game FTY LLC. kostenlos
7 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
8 BlockuDoku: Block-Puzzle-Spiel Easybrain kostenlos
9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
10 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 ACTIVITY Original Piatnik 5,49
4 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
10 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
4 Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele Veraxen Ltd kostenlos
5 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
6 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
7 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos
8 Die Sims™ Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos
9 Hotel Empire Tycoon?Idle Game Digital Things kostenlos
10 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
6 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
9 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
2 Soap Cutting Crazy Labs kostenlos
3 Johnny Trigger SayGames LLC kostenlos
4 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
5 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
6 Push Battle ! - cool game FTY LLC. kostenlos
7 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
8 BlockuDoku: Block-Puzzle-Spiel Easybrain kostenlos
9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
10 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 ACTIVITY Original Piatnik 5,49
4 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
10 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
4 Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele Veraxen Ltd kostenlos
5 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
6 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
7 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos
8 Die Sims™ Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos
9 Hotel Empire Tycoon?Idle Game Digital Things kostenlos
10 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos
Themen folgen

Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
In der Augsburger Innenstadt gibt es einige Neuerungen im Einzelhandel. In der Annastraße eröffnet Mitte Januar eine bekannte Kette eine neue Filiale.
Augsburg

Deko-Artikel, Nüsse, Kaffee: Diese Läden sind neu in Augsburg
iOS-Games: Klassiker und Gangsterjagd besonders beliebt
Anzeige

Hohe Strompreise: So sparen Stromkunden jährlich Hunderte Euro ein
Nina Döbler-Menegatto auf Heimatbesuch in Kempten.
Fürstentum Seborga

Wie eine Allgäuerin Prinzessin in Ligurien wurde

Die Augsburger Allgemeine bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches, aktuelles und informatives Digitalangebot. Dieses finanziert sich durch Werbung und Digitalabonnements. Wir setzen daher Cookies und andere Tracking-Technologien ein. Weitere Informationen, auch zur Deaktivierung der Cookies, finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.