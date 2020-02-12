  1. Startseite
  2. Digital
  3. iOS-Games: Knobelspiel und Farm-Adventure

Spiele-Charts auf einen Blick

vor 15 Min.

iOS-Games: Knobelspiel und Farm-Adventure

Logisches Denken und Frusttoleranz sind bei «Brain Test» der Schlüssel zum Erfolg.
Logisches Denken und Frusttoleranz sind bei «Brain Test» der Schlüssel zum Erfolg.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Knobelspiele sind oft zum Verzweifeln - umso größer ist die Freude, wenn man schließlich doch noch auf die Lösung kommt. Besonders vielen iOS-Gamern hat es daher nun "Brain-Test" angetan. Außerdem populär ist derzeit der Brettspielklassiker "Monopoly".

Rätselspiele sind auf mobilen Geräten oft im Einsatz. Denn bevor Langeweile aufkommt, wollen viele Denksportfreunde zwischendurch mal schnell ihr Gehirn trainieren.

Mit "Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel" schafft es ein solches Knobelspiel diesmal in die Game-Charts. Hier sind vor allem logisches Denken und Durchhaltevermögen gefragt.

Mit "Monopoly" (4,49) liegt ein absoluter Brettspiel-Klassiker auf dem vierten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Games. Ziel des Spiels ist es, seine Konkurrenten durch den Aufbau eines Immobilienimperiums auszustechen.

iOS-Games: Knobelspiel und Farm-Adventure

Freunde von Farm-Spielen kommen bei "Klondike Adventures" auf ihre Kosten. iOS-Gamer verwalten hier eine Farm während der Zeit des amerikanischen Goldrausches und müssen dabei neben der täglichen Arbeit auf dem Feld auch einige Quests erledigen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
9 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
10 Cessabit: Bist du schlau? Tepes Ovidiu 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
3 Bubble Tea! Dual Cat kostenlos
4 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
5 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
6 Johnny Trigger SayGames LLC kostenlos
7 Hunter Assassin RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK kostenlos
8 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
6 Harvey's New Eyes Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49
8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
9 Cessabit: Bist du schlau? Tepes Ovidiu 2,29
10 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
4 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
6 Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNOLOJILERI LIM kostenlos
7 Bubble Tea! Dual Cat kostenlos
8 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos
9 Klondike Adventures VIZOR APPS CORP. kostenlos
10 The Sims™ Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
9 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
10 Cessabit: Bist du schlau? Tepes Ovidiu 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
3 Bubble Tea! Dual Cat kostenlos
4 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
5 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
6 Johnny Trigger SayGames LLC kostenlos
7 Hunter Assassin RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK kostenlos
8 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
6 Harvey's New Eyes Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49
8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
9 Cessabit: Bist du schlau? Tepes Ovidiu 2,29
10 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
4 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
6 Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNOLOJILERI LIM kostenlos
7 Bubble Tea! Dual Cat kostenlos
8 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos
9 Klondike Adventures VIZOR APPS CORP. kostenlos
10 The Sims™ Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
9 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
10 Cessabit: Bist du schlau? Tepes Ovidiu 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
3 Bubble Tea! Dual Cat kostenlos
4 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
5 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
6 Johnny Trigger SayGames LLC kostenlos
7 Hunter Assassin RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK kostenlos
8 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
6 Harvey's New Eyes Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49
8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
9 Cessabit: Bist du schlau? Tepes Ovidiu 2,29
10 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
4 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
6 Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNOLOJILERI LIM kostenlos
7 Bubble Tea! Dual Cat kostenlos
8 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos
9 Klondike Adventures VIZOR APPS CORP. kostenlos
10 The Sims™ Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
9 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
10 Cessabit: Bist du schlau? Tepes Ovidiu 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
3 Bubble Tea! Dual Cat kostenlos
4 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
5 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
6 Johnny Trigger SayGames LLC kostenlos
7 Hunter Assassin RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK kostenlos
8 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
6 Harvey's New Eyes Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49
8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
9 Cessabit: Bist du schlau? Tepes Ovidiu 2,29
10 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
4 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
6 Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNOLOJILERI LIM kostenlos
7 Bubble Tea! Dual Cat kostenlos
8 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos
9 Klondike Adventures VIZOR APPS CORP. kostenlos
10 The Sims™ Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos
Themen folgen

Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Die Augsburger Allgemeine bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches, aktuelles und informatives Digitalangebot. Dieses finanziert sich durch Werbung und Digitalabonnements. Wir setzen daher Cookies und andere Tracking-Technologien ein. Weitere Informationen, auch zur Deaktivierung der Cookies, finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.