iOS-Games: Knobelspiel und Farm-Adventure

Knobelspiele sind oft zum Verzweifeln - umso größer ist die Freude, wenn man schließlich doch noch auf die Lösung kommt. Besonders vielen iOS-Gamern hat es daher nun "Brain-Test" angetan. Außerdem populär ist derzeit der Brettspielklassiker "Monopoly".
Rätselspiele sind auf mobilen Geräten oft im Einsatz. Denn bevor Langeweile aufkommt, wollen viele Denksportfreunde zwischendurch mal schnell ihr Gehirn trainieren.
Mit "
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel" schafft es ein solches Knobelspiel diesmal in die Game-Charts. Hier sind vor allem logisches Denken und Durchhaltevermögen gefragt.
Mit "
Monopoly" (4,49) liegt ein absoluter Brettspiel-Klassiker auf dem vierten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Games. Ziel des Spiels ist es, seine Konkurrenten durch den Aufbau eines Immobilienimperiums auszustechen.
Freunde von Farm-Spielen kommen bei "
Klondike Adventures" auf ihre Kosten. iOS-Gamer verwalten hier eine Farm während der Zeit des amerikanischen Goldrausches und müssen dabei neben der täglichen Arbeit auf dem Feld auch einige Quests erledigen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
6
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
9
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
10
Cessabit: Bist du schlau?
Tepes Ovidiu
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
Bubble Tea!
Dual Cat
kostenlos
4
Paper.io 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
5
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
6
Johnny Trigger
SayGames LLC kostenlos
7
Hunter Assassin
RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK
kostenlos
8
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
9
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
10
Subway Surfers
Sybo Games ApS
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
6
Harvey's New Eyes
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
7
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
5,49
8
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
9
Cessabit: Bist du schlau?
Tepes Ovidiu
2,29
10
The House of Da
Vinci Blue
Brain Games 5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3
Paper.io 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
5
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle
CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNOLOJILERI LIM
kostenlos
7
Bubble Tea!
Dual Cat
kostenlos
8
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
9
Klondike Adventures VIZOR APPS CORP.
kostenlos
10
The Sims™ Mobile
Electronic Arts kostenlos
(dpa)
