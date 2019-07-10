iOS-Games: "Mister X" suchen und ein Zug-Taxi fahren
iOS-Games: "Mister X" suchen und ein Zug-Taxi fahren
Zwei Neueinsteiger wirbeln die iOS-Charts auf. Einer von ihnen ist kein Unbekannter. Früher feierte er Erfolge als Brettspiel.
Letzte Woche musste "aquapark.io" noch den ersten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games dem Konkurrenten "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" überlassen. Von diesem Rückschlag scheint sich das Spiel gut erholt zu haben: Es thront wieder ganz oben.
Ebenfalls zufriedenstellend lief es für "Scottland Yard", dem kultigen Brettspiel, das es jetzt als digitale Version gibt. Dabei gilt es, "Mister X" zu finden, der sich in London versteckt hält. Viele Anhaltspunkte gibt es nicht, nur seine weggeworfenen Fahrscheine. Der knifflige Fall bringt dem iOS-Spiel den dritten und sechsten Platz der meistgekauften iPad- bzw. iPhone-Games ein.
Ähnlich spektakulär macht in dieser Woche "Train Taxi" auf sich aufmerksam. Das Spiel rangiert auf den Plätzen vier und fünf der meistgeladenen iOS-Games und überzeugt die Nutzer mit virtuellen Taxi-Fahrten, bei denen sie mit einem Zug möglichst viele Passagiere einsammeln müssen. Desto mehr sie aufnehmen, umso größer wird der Zug. Das aber erhöht die Gefahr, einen Unfall zu bauen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
3,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
5
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
6
Scotland Yard
Ravensburger Digital GmbH
4,99
7
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
8
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
9
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
2
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
3
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
4
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
Niantic, Inc.
kostenlos
5
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
6
Granny
Dennis Vukanovic
kostenlos
7
Pottery
Voodoo
kostenlos
8
Color Hole 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
9
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
10
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
3
Scotland Yard
Ravensburger Digital GmbH
4,99
4
Das verrückte Labyrinth HD
Ravensburger Digital GmbH
4,99
5
Door Kickers
KILLHOUSE GAMES SRL
5,49
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
1849: Gold Edition
SomaSim
6,99
8
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
3,49
9
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
10
The Room Two
Fireproof Games
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
2
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
3
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
4
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
5
Word Story Prison Break
VICENTER VIET NAM COMPANY LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Pottery
Voodoo
kostenlos
8
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
9
Granny
Dennis Vukanovic
kostenlos
10
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
