16:26 Uhr

iOS-Games: Mit Bogen Feinde bekämpfen und ein Team managen

Bei «Archero» kämpfen iOS-Nutzer als einsame Bogenschützen gegen Feinde. Foto: App Store von Apple
Bei «Archero» kämpfen iOS-Nutzer als einsame Bogenschützen gegen Feinde.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

Die Game-Charts begrüßen zwei Neulinge. Bei dem einen Spiel treten iOS-Nutzer noch selbst in Aktion. Bei dem anderen agieren sie eher im Hintergrund.

In den Charts lassen sich "Color Hole 3D" und "Minecraft" nur schwer von den oberen Rängen verdrängen. Mehr Spannung gibt es auf den unteren Plätzen, wo sich in dieser Woche zwei neue iOS-Games befinden.

Auf dem achten Rang der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games landet "Archero", ein Spiel, bei dem iOS-Nutzer als einsame Bogenschützen eine Welt betreten, in der es vor Feinden nur so wimmelt. Sie gilt es zu besiegen, wobei man seine Fähigkeiten von Kampf zu Kampf erweitern kann.

Das Spiel "Motorsport Manager Mobile 3" (4,49 Euro) hat es auf den zehnten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Games geschafft. Wie bei den zwei Vorgängern geht es darum, ein eigenes Motorsportteam aufzubauen. Die neue Version enthält einige Veränderungen. Eine davon betrifft die Zahl der Meisterschaften, die um sechs erweitert wurde. Die zweite Änderung bezieht sich auf Langstrecken. Hierfür können die Motorsport-Manager nun drei Fahrer pro Auto einplanen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 5,49
4 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
5 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
6 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29
9 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49
10 Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 Playsport Games Ltd 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
2 Boas.io Snake vs City Alictus kostenlos
3 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
4 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
5 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
6 Idle Roller Coaster Green Panda Games kostenlos
7 Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles Lion Studios kostenlos
8 Archero HABBY kostenlos
9 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos
10 House Paint SayGames LLC kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
4 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 5,49
5 WoodieHoo Piraten RTL DISNEY Fernsehen GmbH & Co. KG 0,99
6 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
7 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
9 The Gardens Between The Voxel Agents 5,49
10 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Boas.io Snake vs City Alictus kostenlos
2 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
4 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
5 Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles Lion Studios kostenlos
6 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
7 Bubble Shooter - Bubble Spiele Ilyon Dynamics Ltd. kostenlos
8 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
9 Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel Fanatee kostenlos
10 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos

