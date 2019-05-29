Top Ten
iOS-Games: Mit Bogen Feinde bekämpfen und ein Team managen
Die Game-Charts begrüßen zwei Neulinge. Bei dem einen Spiel treten iOS-Nutzer noch selbst in Aktion. Bei dem anderen agieren sie eher im Hintergrund.
In den Charts lassen sich "Color Hole 3D" und "Minecraft" nur schwer von den oberen Rängen verdrängen. Mehr Spannung gibt es auf den unteren Plätzen, wo sich in dieser Woche zwei neue iOS-Games befinden.
Auf dem achten Rang der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games landet "Archero", ein Spiel, bei dem iOS-Nutzer als einsame Bogenschützen eine Welt betreten, in der es vor Feinden nur so wimmelt. Sie gilt es zu besiegen, wobei man seine Fähigkeiten von Kampf zu Kampf erweitern kann.
Das Spiel "Motorsport Manager Mobile 3" (4,49 Euro) hat es auf den zehnten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Games geschafft. Wie bei den zwei Vorgängern geht es darum, ein eigenes Motorsportteam aufzubauen. Die neue Version enthält einige Veränderungen. Eine davon betrifft die Zahl der Meisterschaften, die um sechs erweitert wurde. Die zweite Änderung bezieht sich auf Langstrecken. Hierfür können die Motorsport-Manager nun drei Fahrer pro Auto einplanen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|5,49
|4
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|5
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|6
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|7
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|8
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|2,29
|9
|Earn to Die 2
|Not Doppler
|0,49
|10
|Motorsport Manager Mobile 3
|Playsport Games Ltd
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Boas.io Snake vs City
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|3
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|6
|Idle Roller Coaster
|Green Panda Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Archero
|HABBY
|kostenlos
|9
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|5,49
|5
|WoodieHoo Piraten
|RTL DISNEY Fernsehen GmbH & Co. KG
|0,99
|6
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|7
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|8
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|9
|The Gardens Between
|The Voxel Agents
|5,49
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Boas.io Snake vs City
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|2
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|4
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Mr Bullet - Spion-Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|6
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|7
|Bubble Shooter - Bubble Spiele
|Ilyon Dynamics Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|10
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
