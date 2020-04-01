vor 11 Min.

iOS-Games: Monopoly, Uno und Memory auch als Apps begehrt

In Krisenzeiten scheinen sich die iOS-Gamer auf alte Werte zu besinnen: Ob Karten- oder Brettspiel - Spiele-Klassiker sind jetzt besonders beliebt.

Was haben Monopoly, Uno und Memory gemeinsam? Genau, sie sind ein Dauererfolg auf dem analogen Spielemarkt. Doch auch als Digitalversion landen die Klassiker auf immer mehr iOS-Geräten.

Straßen kaufen, Häuser und Hotels bauen, und dabei zum Immobilienmagnaten aufsteigen - selbst im digitalen Zeitalter hat das über 80 Jahre alte Brettspiel "Monopoly" seinen Reiz noch nicht verloren. Wie schon in der vergangenen Woche schafft es die Digitalausgabe auf Platz eins unter den meistgekauften iPhone-Games.

Aber auch ein anderer Bekannter aus alten Kindertagen ist diesmal in den Games-Charts vertreten: "Memory". Hiermit können Spielefreunde anhand von Bilderpaaren ihre Gedächtnisleistung unter Beweis stellen. Das geht inzwischen natürlich nicht nur mit bedruckten Kärtchen, sondern ebenso gut am Tablet. Die 0,99 teure App sichert sich Rang neun unter den iPad-Games.

Ein Zeitvertreib, der sich ebenfalls schon viele Male bewährt hat, ist das Kartenspiel "Uno". Mit der App kann jedoch nach komplett neuen Regeln gezockt werden. Auch können Teams gegeneinander antreten. Zudem lässt sich an Turnieren teilnehmen. Auf den Sieger wartet am Ende eine Belohnung. Das kommt bei den iPhone-Nutzern gut an. Das kostenlose Game klettert auf Platz zwei.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 6 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99 7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 9 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 10 Kingdom Rush Vengeance Ironhide S.A. 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Park Master KAYAC Inc. kostenlos 2 UNO !™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos 3 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos 4 Home Restoration Panteon kostenlos 5 Perfekte Sahne Playgendary Limited kostenlos 6 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 7 Quizduell MAG Interactive kostenlos 8 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 9 Blend It 3D SayGames LLC kostenlos 10 Stadt Land Fluss - Wörterspiel Fanatee kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 6 Carcassonne TheCodingMonkeys 5,99 7 Scotland Yard Ravensburger Digital GmbH 0,99 8 Das Spiel des Lebens Marmalade Game Studio 3,49 9 memory® - Das Original Ravensburger Digital GmbH 0,99 10 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Park Master KAYAC Inc. kostenlos 2 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 3 UNO !™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos 4 Perfekte Sahne Playgendary Limited kostenlos 5 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos 6 Blend It 3D SayGames LLC kostenlos 7 Die Sims™ Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos 8 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 9 Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 10 Monument Valley 2 ustwo games kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

