iOS-Games: Monopoly, Uno und Memory auch als Apps begehrt

In Krisenzeiten scheinen sich die iOS-Gamer auf alte Werte zu besinnen: Ob Karten- oder Brettspiel - Spiele-Klassiker sind jetzt besonders beliebt.
Was haben
Monopoly, Uno und Memory gemeinsam? Genau, sie sind ein Dauererfolg auf dem analogen Spielemarkt. Doch auch als Digitalversion landen die Klassiker auf immer mehr iOS-Geräten.
Straßen kaufen, Häuser und Hotels bauen, und dabei zum Immobilienmagnaten aufsteigen - selbst im digitalen Zeitalter hat das über 80 Jahre alte
Brettspiel " Monopoly" seinen Reiz noch nicht verloren. Wie schon in der vergangenen Woche schafft es die Digitalausgabe auf Platz eins unter den meistgekauften iPhone-Games.
Aber auch ein anderer Bekannter aus alten Kindertagen ist diesmal in den Games-Charts vertreten: "Memory". Hiermit können Spielefreunde anhand von Bilderpaaren ihre Gedächtnisleistung unter Beweis stellen. Das geht inzwischen natürlich nicht nur mit bedruckten Kärtchen, sondern ebenso gut am Tablet. Die 0,99 teure App sichert sich Rang neun unter den iPad-Games.
Ein Zeitvertreib, der sich ebenfalls schon viele Male bewährt hat, ist das Kartenspiel "Uno". Mit der App kann jedoch nach komplett neuen Regeln gezockt werden. Auch können Teams gegeneinander antreten. Zudem lässt sich an Turnieren teilnehmen. Auf den Sieger wartet am Ende eine Belohnung. Das kommt bei den iPhone-Nutzern gut an. Das kostenlose Game klettert auf Platz zwei.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
5
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
6
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
9
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
10
Kingdom Rush Vengeance
Ironhide S.A.
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Park Master
KAYAC Inc. kostenlos
2
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
3
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
4
Home Restoration
Panteon
kostenlos
5
Perfekte
Sahne Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
6
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
7
Quizduell MAG Interactive
kostenlos
8
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
9
Blend It 3D
SayGames LLC kostenlos
10
Stadt Land Fluss -
Wörterspiel Fanatee
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
5
Stardew
Valley Chucklefish Limited
8,99
6
Carcassonne
TheCodingMonkeys
5,99
7
Scotland Yard Ravensburger Digital GmbH
0,99
8
Das Spiel des Lebens
Marmalade Game Studio
3,49
9
memory® - Das Original
Ravensburger Digital GmbH
0,99
10
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Park Master
KAYAC Inc. kostenlos
2
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
3
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
4
Perfekte
Sahne Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
5
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
6
Blend It 3D
SayGames LLC kostenlos
7
Die Sims™ Mobile
Electronic Arts kostenlos
8
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10
Monument
Valley 2 ustwo games
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
