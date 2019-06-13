  1. Startseite
  2. Digital
  3. iOS-Games: Musikalische Rätsel und Waschbär-Kämpfe

Top Ten

vor 29 Min.

iOS-Games: Musikalische Rätsel und Waschbär-Kämpfe

Bei dem Puzzle-Spiel «ELOH» spüren iOS-Nutzer einen Rhythmus, während sie nach der Lösung suchen. Foto: App Store von Apple
Bei dem Puzzle-Spiel «ELOH» spüren iOS-Nutzer einen Rhythmus, während sie nach der Lösung suchen.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

Auch in den Game-Charts macht sich bemerkbar, dass der Sommer mittlerweile da ist. Ein Wasser-Spiel hat es gleich an die Spitze geschafft. Zwei Einsteiger können mit ihrer Leistung ebenfalls zufrieden sein.

Pünktlich zum Sommer setzt sich das iOS-Spiel "aquapark.io" an die Spitze. Nutzern bietet die Wasserspaß-App die Möglichkeit, mit anderen Spielern um die Wette zu rutschen. Ebenfalls gut lief es in dieser Woche für die iPad-Games "ELOH" und "Talking Tom Hero Dash".

"ELOH" (3,49 €) erobert aus dem Stand den fünften Platz. Was die Spieler begeistert, ist die Verbindung von Rätsel und Musik. Während sie sich auf der Suche nach der Lösung befinden, spüren sie einen Rhythmus. Auf diese Weise können sie sich entspannen und ihren eigenen Groove finden. Das ist auch unbedingt nötig. Denn das Spiel enthält 98 unterschiedliche Level.

Der Einsteiger "Talking Tom Hero Dash" landet hingegen auf dem achten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games. Bei dem Spiel begeben sich die iOS-Nutzer auf ein Abenteuer mit Talking Tom, Talking Angela und deren Freunden, die allesamt über fantastische Superkräfte verfügen. Ob Kämpfe gegen Waschbär-Gangs, Stunts oder gemeinnützige Wiederaufbauaktionen, das iPad-Game bietet jede Menge Möglichkeiten, sich auszutoben.

ecsImgBannerNewsletter250x370@2x-1315723864673274678.jpg

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
5 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
6 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
10 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
4 Rope Around SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
6 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos
7 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Jetpack Jump Kwalee kostenlos
9 Lila Taucher Voodoo kostenlos
10 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
4 ELOH Broken Rules 3,49
5 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 The Gardens Between The Voxel Agents 5,49
8 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
9 Monument Valley 2 ustwo Games Ltd 5,49
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
4 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
6 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
7 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Talking Tom Hero Dash Outfit7 Limited kostenlos
9 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
10 Bottle Flip 3D! tastypill kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
5 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
6 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
10 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
4 Rope Around SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
6 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos
7 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Jetpack Jump Kwalee kostenlos
9 Lila Taucher Voodoo kostenlos
10 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
4 ELOH Broken Rules 3,49
5 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 The Gardens Between The Voxel Agents 5,49
8 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
9 Monument Valley 2 ustwo Games Ltd 5,49
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
4 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
6 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
7 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Talking Tom Hero Dash Outfit7 Limited kostenlos
9 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
10 Bottle Flip 3D! tastypill kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
5 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
6 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
10 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
4 Rope Around SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
6 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos
7 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Jetpack Jump Kwalee kostenlos
9 Lila Taucher Voodoo kostenlos
10 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
4 ELOH Broken Rules 3,49
5 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 The Gardens Between The Voxel Agents 5,49
8 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
9 Monument Valley 2 ustwo Games Ltd 5,49
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
4 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
6 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
7 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Talking Tom Hero Dash Outfit7 Limited kostenlos
9 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
10 Bottle Flip 3D! tastypill kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
4 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
5 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
6 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
10 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
4 Rope Around SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
6 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos
7 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Jetpack Jump Kwalee kostenlos
9 Lila Taucher Voodoo kostenlos
10 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
4 ELOH Broken Rules 3,49
5 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 The Gardens Between The Voxel Agents 5,49
8 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
9 Monument Valley 2 ustwo Games Ltd 5,49
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
4 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
6 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos
7 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Talking Tom Hero Dash Outfit7 Limited kostenlos
9 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
10 Bottle Flip 3D! tastypill kostenlos
Themen Folgen

Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.

Lesen Sie dazu auch
Die Bundesnetzagentur will seit 2012 erreichen, dass Google Gmail bei ihr als Telekommunikationsdienst anmeldet. Foto: Guido Kirchner
Datenschutz

Netzagentur verliert Gmail-Streit mit Google vor EuGH
«Affinity Photo» ist eine App, mit der sich Bilder in Echtzeit bearbeiten lassen. Foto: App Store von Apple
Für iPhone und iPad

Top-Apps: Fotos in Echtzeit bearbeiten und teilen

Das Wetter eignet sich derzeit gut zum Fotografieren. Dementsprechend hoch im Kurs sind in dieser Woche Anwendungen, mit denen sich Bilder bearbeiten lassen. Eine App ist besonders leistungsstark.
Für Apples iCloud steht ab sofort eine neue Drive-Software im Microsoft Store zur Verfügung. Foto: Sebastian Kahnert
Drive-Software

Apples iCloud zieht in den Windows-Dateimanager ein

Für Apples Online-Speicherdienst iCloud steht ab sofort eine Drive-Software im Microsoft Store zur Verfügung. Daten können damit wesentlich leichter zwischen iOS-Geräten und Windows-Rechnern verschoben werden.
Meine Vorsorgemappe
Anzeige

Meine Vorsorgemappe: So sind Sie für den Ernstfall bestens vorbereitet

Übersichtlich und verständlich erklärt diese Mappe die wichtigsten Kategorien und bietet Entscheidungshilfen, die es im Ernstfall zu bedenken gilt.

ad__pluspaket@940x235.jpg

Webseite und App freischalten!

Die schnellsten Lokalnachrichten - live, aktuell und multimedial.
Alle Online-Inhalte auf allen Endgeräten zu jeder Zeit, mtl. kündbar.
Damit sind Sie daheim und im Büro immer auf dem Laufenden.

Plus+ Paket ansehen
Die App «Siri», aufgenommen bei der Frage ob «Siri» Dialekt sprechen kann. Digitale Sprachassistenten erobern trotz mancher Datenschutzbedenken in Deutschland weiter den Markt. Foto: Lino Mirgeler)
Studie

Wer nutzt in Deutschland Sprachassistenten?

Trotz massiver Datenschutzbedenken wird die Nutzung sprachgesteuerter Systeme immer beliebter. Bei den Jüngeren spricht schon fast jeder Zweite mit Siri, Alexa und Co. Das zeigt eine Studie.
Bewegt sich ein Objekt nicht, bietet sich der Einzelautofokus (AF-S) an. Foto: Sina Schuldt
Richtig scharf

Perfekt fotografieren mit Autofokus

Der Kamera-Autofokus ist eine Errungenschaft. Bevor es ihn gab, waren scharfe Fotos eher Zufallsprodukt oder kosteten viel Einstellzeit. Doch auch wenn "automatisch" im Wort Autofokus steckt, muss der Fotograf die Funktion immer noch richtig einstellen.
Die Auswahl auf dem Notebook-Markt ist groß. Wer oft länger an dem Rechner arbeitet, sollte eher zu einem Modell mit größerem Bildschirm greifen. Foto: Florian Schuh
"Mit der 5 gut dabei"

So findet man das passende Notebook

Laptop, Ultrabook, Convertible, Tablet mit Tastatur. Mobile Computerkonzepte gibt es viele. Das Passende zu finden, ist nicht einfach. Wie geht man bei der Auswahl vor?

Die Augsburger Allgemeine bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches, aktuelles und informatives Digitalangebot. Dieses finanziert sich durch Werbung und Digitalabonnements. Wir setzen daher Cookies und andere Tracking-Technologien ein. Weitere Informationen, auch zur Deaktivierung der Cookies, finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.