Top Ten
iOS-Games: Musikalische Rätsel und Waschbär-Kämpfe
Auch in den Game-Charts macht sich bemerkbar, dass der Sommer mittlerweile da ist. Ein Wasser-Spiel hat es gleich an die Spitze geschafft. Zwei Einsteiger können mit ihrer Leistung ebenfalls zufrieden sein.
Pünktlich zum Sommer setzt sich das iOS-Spiel "aquapark.io" an die Spitze. Nutzern bietet die Wasserspaß-App die Möglichkeit, mit anderen Spielern um die Wette zu rutschen. Ebenfalls gut lief es in dieser Woche für die iPad-Games "ELOH" und "Talking Tom Hero Dash".
"ELOH" (3,49 €) erobert aus dem Stand den fünften Platz. Was die Spieler begeistert, ist die Verbindung von Rätsel und Musik. Während sie sich auf der Suche nach der Lösung befinden, spüren sie einen Rhythmus. Auf diese Weise können sie sich entspannen und ihren eigenen Groove finden. Das ist auch unbedingt nötig. Denn das Spiel enthält 98 unterschiedliche Level.
Der Einsteiger "Talking Tom Hero Dash" landet hingegen auf dem achten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games. Bei dem Spiel begeben sich die iOS-Nutzer auf ein Abenteuer mit Talking Tom, Talking Angela und deren Freunden, die allesamt über fantastische Superkräfte verfügen. Ob Kämpfe gegen Waschbär-Gangs, Stunts oder gemeinnützige Wiederaufbauaktionen, das iPad-Game bietet jede Menge Möglichkeiten, sich auszutoben.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|4
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|5
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|6
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|7
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|Earn to Die 2
|Not Doppler
|0,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|4
|Rope Around
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|6
|Pottery
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Jetpack Jump
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|9
|Lila Taucher
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|ELOH
|Broken Rules
|3,49
|5
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|The Gardens Between
|The Voxel Agents
|5,49
|8
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|9
|Monument Valley 2
|ustwo Games Ltd
|5,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|4
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|5
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|6
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Talking Tom Hero Dash
|Outfit7 Limited
|kostenlos
|9
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Bottle Flip 3D!
|tastypill
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|4
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|5
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|6
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|7
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|Earn to Die 2
|Not Doppler
|0,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|4
|Rope Around
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|6
|Pottery
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Jetpack Jump
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|9
|Lila Taucher
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|ELOH
|Broken Rules
|3,49
|5
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|The Gardens Between
|The Voxel Agents
|5,49
|8
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|9
|Monument Valley 2
|ustwo Games Ltd
|5,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|4
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|5
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|6
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Talking Tom Hero Dash
|Outfit7 Limited
|kostenlos
|9
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Bottle Flip 3D!
|tastypill
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|4
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|5
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|6
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|7
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|Earn to Die 2
|Not Doppler
|0,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|4
|Rope Around
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|6
|Pottery
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Jetpack Jump
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|9
|Lila Taucher
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|ELOH
|Broken Rules
|3,49
|5
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|The Gardens Between
|The Voxel Agents
|5,49
|8
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|9
|Monument Valley 2
|ustwo Games Ltd
|5,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|4
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|5
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|6
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Talking Tom Hero Dash
|Outfit7 Limited
|kostenlos
|9
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Bottle Flip 3D!
|tastypill
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|4
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|5
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|6
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|7
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|Earn to Die 2
|Not Doppler
|0,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|4
|Rope Around
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|6
|Pottery
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Jetpack Jump
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|9
|Lila Taucher
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|4
|ELOH
|Broken Rules
|3,49
|5
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|The Gardens Between
|The Voxel Agents
|5,49
|8
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|9
|Monument Valley 2
|ustwo Games Ltd
|5,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|4
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|5
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|6
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Talking Tom Hero Dash
|Outfit7 Limited
|kostenlos
|9
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Bottle Flip 3D!
|tastypill
|kostenlos
Netzagentur verliert Gmail-Streit mit Google vor EuGH
Top-Apps: Fotos in Echtzeit bearbeiten und teilen
Das Wetter eignet sich derzeit gut zum Fotografieren. Dementsprechend hoch im Kurs sind in dieser Woche Anwendungen, mit denen sich Bilder bearbeiten lassen. Eine App ist besonders leistungsstark.
Apples iCloud zieht in den Windows-Dateimanager ein
Für Apples Online-Speicherdienst iCloud steht ab sofort eine Drive-Software im Microsoft Store zur Verfügung. Daten können damit wesentlich leichter zwischen iOS-Geräten und Windows-Rechnern verschoben werden.
Meine Vorsorgemappe: So sind Sie für den Ernstfall bestens vorbereitet
Übersichtlich und verständlich erklärt diese Mappe die wichtigsten Kategorien und bietet Entscheidungshilfen, die es im Ernstfall zu bedenken gilt.
Webseite und App freischalten!
Die schnellsten Lokalnachrichten - live, aktuell und multimedial.
Alle Online-Inhalte auf allen Endgeräten zu jeder Zeit, mtl. kündbar.
Damit sind Sie daheim und im Büro immer auf dem Laufenden.
Wer nutzt in Deutschland Sprachassistenten?
Trotz massiver Datenschutzbedenken wird die Nutzung sprachgesteuerter Systeme immer beliebter. Bei den Jüngeren spricht schon fast jeder Zweite mit Siri, Alexa und Co. Das zeigt eine Studie.
Perfekt fotografieren mit Autofokus
Der Kamera-Autofokus ist eine Errungenschaft. Bevor es ihn gab, waren scharfe Fotos eher Zufallsprodukt oder kosteten viel Einstellzeit. Doch auch wenn "automatisch" im Wort Autofokus steckt, muss der Fotograf die Funktion immer noch richtig einstellen.
So findet man das passende Notebook
Laptop, Ultrabook, Convertible, Tablet mit Tastatur. Mobile Computerkonzepte gibt es viele. Das Passende zu finden, ist nicht einfach. Wie geht man bei der Auswahl vor?
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.