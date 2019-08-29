iOS-Games: Okkultismus und kniffliger Denksport

In den Games-Charts herrscht Bewegung. Während ein Verkehrsspiel die Konkurrenz überholt und sich an die Spitze gesetzt hat, ist einem alten Bekannten mit einem Kniefall vor Demonenbeschwörern der Wiedereinstieg gelungen.
In den aktuellen Game-Charts gibt es einen Thronwechsel. "Traffic Run", ein spannendes Verkehrsspiel, hat "Fun Race 3D" vom ersten Platz verdrängt und führt nun die Top Ten sowohl der meistgeladenen iPhone- als auch iPad-Games an.
Gut ist es in dieser Woche auch für "Cultist Simulator" gelaufen. Das Spiel steigt in die Top Ten der meistgekauften iPad-Games ein und belegt den neunten Platz. iOS-Nutzer tauchen hiermit in eine esoterische Welt ein und können nach verbotenen Schätzen suchen oder fremde Götter herbeirufen. Wer den Meistertitel erlangt, bekommt die Möglichkeit, eigene Schüler unter seine Fittiche zu nehmen.
Gleich hinter "Cultist Simulator" landet ein Wiedereinsteiger: "7 Billion Humans". Das Spiel bietet kniffligen Denksport, bei dem iOS-Nutzer über 60 Programmieraufgaben lösen müssen. Hilfe gibt es dabei von unzähligen Büroarbeitern, die sich automatisieren lassen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
9,99
6
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
1,09
7
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
8
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
9
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi Limited
3,99
10
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
2
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
3
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
4
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
5
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
8
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Idle Evil Clicker
AppQuantum Publishing Ltd
kostenlos
10
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
1,09
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
5
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
6
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
9,99
7
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
Cultist Simulator
Playdigious
7,99
10
7 Billion Humans
Experimental Gameplay Group
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
2
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
3
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
7
Wildscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Wort Stapel
Talefun
kostenlos
10
Asphalt 9: Legends
Gameloft
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
9,99
6
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
1,09
7
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
8
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
9
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi Limited
3,99
10
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
2
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
3
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
4
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
5
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
8
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Idle Evil Clicker
AppQuantum Publishing Ltd
kostenlos
10
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
1,09
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
5
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
6
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
9,99
7
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
Cultist Simulator
Playdigious
7,99
10
7 Billion Humans
Experimental Gameplay Group
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
2
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
3
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
7
Wildscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Wort Stapel
Talefun
kostenlos
10
Asphalt 9: Legends
Gameloft
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
9,99
6
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
1,09
7
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
8
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
9
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi Limited
3,99
10
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
2
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
3
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
4
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
5
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
8
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Idle Evil Clicker
AppQuantum Publishing Ltd
kostenlos
10
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
1,09
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
5
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
6
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
9,99
7
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
Cultist Simulator
Playdigious
7,99
10
7 Billion Humans
Experimental Gameplay Group
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
2
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
3
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
7
Wildscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Wort Stapel
Talefun
kostenlos
10
Asphalt 9: Legends
Gameloft
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
9,99
6
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
1,09
7
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
8
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
9
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi Limited
3,99
10
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
2
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
3
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
4
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
5
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
8
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Idle Evil Clicker
AppQuantum Publishing Ltd
kostenlos
10
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
1,09
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
5
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
6
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
9,99
7
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
Cultist Simulator
Playdigious
7,99
10
7 Billion Humans
Experimental Gameplay Group
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
2
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
3
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Collect Cubes
Alictus
kostenlos
7
Wildscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Wort Stapel
Talefun
kostenlos
10
Asphalt 9: Legends
Gameloft
kostenlos
Themen Folgen
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Die Augsburger Allgemeine bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches, aktuelles und informatives Digitalangebot.
Dieses finanziert sich durch Werbung und Digitalabonnements.
Wir setzen daher Cookies und andere Tracking-Technologien ein.
Weitere Informationen, auch zur Deaktivierung der Cookies, finden Sie in unserer
Datenschutzerklärung.
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.