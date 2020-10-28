iOS-Games: Quizduell und KFZ-Skills in der Post-Apokalypse

Es rauchen wieder die Köpfe. Denn in dieser Woche meldet sich das Quizduell in den iOS-Charts zurück. Außerdem dabei das Schrauberspiel "FAR: Lone Sails".
Wer kommt am schnellsten auf die richtige Antwort? Viele iOS-Gamer schlaumeiern nun wieder um die Wette. Denn das neue Quizduell von MAG interactive ist da und sichert sich auf Anhieb Platz fünf der Game-Charts.
Neben aktuellen Themen und Weltgeschehnissen, wird bei Spezial- und Monatsquizzen auch das Fachwissen der Nutzerinnen und Nutzer auf die Probe gestellt. Ob im Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen oder Fünf-Kampf in der Arena: Hauptsache man hat die schnellste Antwort und sahnt die Punkte vor allen anderen ab. Leider kommt die App nicht ohne Werbung aus - dafür aber ohne Kosten.
Ebenfalls ausgesprochen populär ist derzeit das Spiel "FAR: Lone Sails" (4,99 Euro), bei dem man in eine einzigartige Welt eintaucht und seine futuristischen Fahrzeuge reparieren und verbessern muss, um einen ausgetrockneten Ozean zu überqueren. Man regelt die Treibstoffzufuhr und die Geschwindigkeit, um Naturgewalten und Hindernissen zu trotzen. Im postapokalyptischen Szenario, das garantiert ohne Zombies auskommt, begibt man sich auf einen lange Suche nach der Vergangenheit. Wenig Schreckmomente, dafür aber eine unterhaltsame Story - damit landet das Spiel in dieser Woche zurecht auf Platz 3 der meistgekauften iPad-Games.
Platz 6 belegt das Spiel "Join Clash" von "Supersonic Studios LTD". Die Regeln sind recht einfach: Man befindet sich in einem Hindernislauf, dessen einziges Ziel darin besteht, möglichst viel Mitläufer um sich zu scharen, denn am Schluss gilt es den Endgegner vor den Toren seiner Burg zu schlagen. Während des beschwerlichen Weges werden Münzen eingesammelt und das Gefolge möglichst heil durch die Welt manövriert. Klingt nach viel Spaß für relativ wenig Geld, denn die App ist kostenlos.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly
Marmelade Game Studio 4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
7
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
8
FAR:
Lone Sails Mixtvision
Mediengesellschaft mbH 4,99
9
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Treppenlauf
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
4
Chat Master!
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
5
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
6
Join Clash
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
7
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
8
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
9
Call of Duty®: Mobil
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
10
MAD FUT 21 Draft & Pack Opener Madfut
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
FAR:
Lone Sails Mixtvision
Mediengesellschaft mbH 4,99
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
7
Tropico
Feral Interactive Ltd
12,99
8
Star Wars™: KOTOR
Aspyr Media, Inc.
10,99
9
Deponia
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Treppenlauf
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
4
Genshin Impact
miHoYo Limited
kostenlos
5
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
6
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
7
Join Clash
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
8
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
9
Emoji Puzzle!
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
10
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201028-99-112642/7
(dpa)
