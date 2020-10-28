15:31 Uhr

iOS-Games: Quizduell und KFZ-Skills in der Post-Apokalypse

Es rauchen wieder die Köpfe. Denn in dieser Woche meldet sich das Quizduell in den iOS-Charts zurück. Außerdem dabei das Schrauberspiel "FAR: Lone Sails".

Wer kommt am schnellsten auf die richtige Antwort? Viele iOS-Gamer schlaumeiern nun wieder um die Wette. Denn das neue Quizduell von MAG interactive ist da und sichert sich auf Anhieb Platz fünf der Game-Charts.

Neben aktuellen Themen und Weltgeschehnissen, wird bei Spezial- und Monatsquizzen auch das Fachwissen der Nutzerinnen und Nutzer auf die Probe gestellt. Ob im Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen oder Fünf-Kampf in der Arena: Hauptsache man hat die schnellste Antwort und sahnt die Punkte vor allen anderen ab. Leider kommt die App nicht ohne Werbung aus - dafür aber ohne Kosten.

Ebenfalls ausgesprochen populär ist derzeit das Spiel "FAR: Lone Sails" (4,99 Euro), bei dem man in eine einzigartige Welt eintaucht und seine futuristischen Fahrzeuge reparieren und verbessern muss, um einen ausgetrockneten Ozean zu überqueren. Man regelt die Treibstoffzufuhr und die Geschwindigkeit, um Naturgewalten und Hindernissen zu trotzen. Im postapokalyptischen Szenario, das garantiert ohne Zombies auskommt, begibt man sich auf einen lange Suche nach der Vergangenheit. Wenig Schreckmomente, dafür aber eine unterhaltsame Story - damit landet das Spiel in dieser Woche zurecht auf Platz 3 der meistgekauften iPad-Games.

Platz 6 belegt das Spiel "Join Clash" von "Supersonic Studios LTD". Die Regeln sind recht einfach: Man befindet sich in einem Hindernislauf, dessen einziges Ziel darin besteht, möglichst viel Mitläufer um sich zu scharen, denn am Schluss gilt es den Endgegner vor den Toren seiner Burg zu schlagen. Während des beschwerlichen Weges werden Münzen eingesammelt und das Gefolge möglichst heil durch die Welt manövriert. Klingt nach viel Spaß für relativ wenig Geld, denn die App ist kostenlos.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmelade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99

6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 7 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 8 FAR: Lone Sails Mixtvision Mediengesellschaft mbH 4,99 9 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 10 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Treppenlauf Voodoo kostenlos 3 Color Roll 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 4 Chat Master! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 5 Neues Quizduell ! MAG Interactive kostenlos

6 Join Clash SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 7 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 8 Acrylnägel ! Crazy Labs kostenlos 9 Call of Duty ®: Mobil Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 10 MAD FUT 21 Draft & Pack Opener Madfut kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 FAR: Lone Sails Mixtvision Mediengesellschaft mbH 4,99 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99

6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 7 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99 8 Star Wars™: KOTOR Aspyr Media, Inc. 10,99 9 Deponia Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09 10 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Treppenlauf Voodoo kostenlos 3 Acrylnägel ! Crazy Labs kostenlos 4 Genshin Impact miHoYo Limited kostenlos 5 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos

6 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 7 Join Clash SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 8 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 9 Emoji Puzzle! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 10 Call of Duty ®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

