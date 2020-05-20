iOS-Games: Spiele für Tierfreunde sind angesagt

Einmal als Fast-Food-Koch die Gaumen aller Bewohner von Bikini Bottom verzaubern - ein Muss für eingefleischte SpongeBob-Fans. Auch die Unterwasserwelt von "Fishdom" bleibt für iOS-Gamer ein Hit. Wer es noch exotischer mag, hält sich das Alien-Haustier Pou.
Leckere Krabbenburger in der Krossen Krabbe grillen oder Steaks in Sandys Baumkuppel braten? SpongeBob-Freunde wissen sofort, wovon hier die Rede ist. Tilting Point hat ein kulinarisches Abenteuer entwickelt, das Gamer als Küchenhilfe von Mr. Krabs an den Herd schickt. Eine Aufgabe, die ziemlich viel Spaß verspricht. Das kostenlose Spiel belegt in dieser Woche Platz fünf der iOS-Game-Charts.
Noch populärer als der Schwammkopf ist in dieser Woche ein Alien-Haustier namens Pou. Es will nicht nur gefüttert und gewaschen werden, sondern braucht auch jede Menge Beschäftigung. Herrchen oder Frauchen können ihm zudem individuelle Outfits verpassen und ein hübsches Zuhause einrichten. Dass "Pou" 2,29 Euro kostet, hindert viele iPhone-Nutzer nicht am Download. Der lustige Haustierersatz behauptet sich auf dem dritten Platz.
Tierisch geht es auch beim Spiel "Fishdom" zu, das diesmal auf Platz acht landet. Hier geht es darum, Fische zu pflegen. Die Exemplare können getauscht und designt werden. Zudem lassen sich die Aquarien mit verschiedener Unterwasserdeko in ein ideales Biotop für Fische verwandeln.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
8
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
9
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Repair Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
2
Tower Run - Grow Your Tower
Voodoo kostenlos
3
DOP: Draw One Part
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
4
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
5
SpongeBob: Krosses Kochduell Tilting Point
kostenlos
6
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
7
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
8
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
9
Hypermarket 3D
Suji
Games kostenlos
10
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
The House of Da
Vinci Blue
Brain Games 5,49
6
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
7
Tropico
Feral Interactive Ltd
12,99
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
10
Bibi & Tina: Reiterferien
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Repair Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
2
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
3
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
4
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Tower Run - Grow Your Tower
Voodoo kostenlos
7
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
8
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9
BER Bausimulator Steckenpferd Enterprises UG (haftungsbesch
kostenlos
10
DOP: Draw One Part
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
