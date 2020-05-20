16:06 Uhr

iOS-Games: Spiele für Tierfreunde sind angesagt

Einmal als Fast-Food-Koch die Gaumen aller Bewohner von Bikini Bottom verzaubern - ein Muss für eingefleischte SpongeBob-Fans. Auch die Unterwasserwelt von "Fishdom" bleibt für iOS-Gamer ein Hit. Wer es noch exotischer mag, hält sich das Alien-Haustier Pou.

Leckere Krabbenburger in der Krossen Krabbe grillen oder Steaks in Sandys Baumkuppel braten? SpongeBob-Freunde wissen sofort, wovon hier die Rede ist. Tilting Point hat ein kulinarisches Abenteuer entwickelt, das Gamer als Küchenhilfe von Mr. Krabs an den Herd schickt. Eine Aufgabe, die ziemlich viel Spaß verspricht. Das kostenlose Spiel belegt in dieser Woche Platz fünf der iOS-Game-Charts.

Noch populärer als der Schwammkopf ist in dieser Woche ein Alien-Haustier namens Pou. Es will nicht nur gefüttert und gewaschen werden, sondern braucht auch jede Menge Beschäftigung. Herrchen oder Frauchen können ihm zudem individuelle Outfits verpassen und ein hübsches Zuhause einrichten. Dass "Pou" 2,29 Euro kostet, hindert viele iPhone-Nutzer nicht am Download. Der lustige Haustierersatz behauptet sich auf dem dritten Platz.

Tierisch geht es auch beim Spiel "Fishdom" zu, das diesmal auf Platz acht landet. Hier geht es darum, Fische zu pflegen. Die Exemplare können getauscht und designt werden. Zudem lassen sich die Aquarien mit verschiedener Unterwasserdeko in ein ideales Biotop für Fische verwandeln.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 7 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99 8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 9 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 10 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Repair Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 2 Tower Run - Grow Your Tower Voodoo kostenlos 3 DOP: Draw One Part SayGames LLC kostenlos 4 Brain Test : Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 5 SpongeBob : Krosses Kochduell Tilting Point kostenlos 6 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos 7 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 8 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 9 Hypermarket 3D Suji Games kostenlos 10 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 6 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 7 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 9 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49 10 Bibi & Tina: Reiterferien Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Repair Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 2 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 3 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos 4 Brain Test : Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 6 Tower Run - Grow Your Tower Voodoo kostenlos 7 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 8 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 9 BER Bausimulator Steckenpferd Enterprises UG (haftungsbesch kostenlos 10 DOP: Draw One Part SayGames LLC kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

