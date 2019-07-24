iOS-Games: Sterne zurückbringen und Monster einfangen
Top Ten der Spiele
vor 23 Min.
iOS-Games: Sterne zurückbringen und Monster einfangen
Es geht heiß her in den Charts: Während ein Spiel einige Plätze abrutscht, feiert ein anderes einen gelungenen Einstieg. In der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games gibt es sogar einen Thronwechsel.
Zu den großen Gewinnern in dieser Woche gehört "Coin Master". Das Spiel, bei dem iOS-Nutzer durch die Zeit reisen und zu Piraten, Hippies oder Wikinger werden können, hat in der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games "aquapark.io" überholt und thront nun an der Spitze.
Keine schlechte Woche hat auch das Spiel "Sky: Children of the Light" hinter sich. Die iOS-Nutzer begeistert es mit einem animierten Königreich, das sie erforschen können. Vor allem geht es aber darum, gefallene Sterne zurückzubringen. Das spannende Spiel feiert seinen Charteinstieg mit dem neunten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games.
Nicht ganz so erfolgreich lief es für "Evertale". Stand das Spiel letzte Woche noch auf dem Treppchen, muss es sich dieses Mal mit dem zehnten Platz zufriedengeben. Die iOS-Nutzer erwartet eine abenteuerreiche Fantasiewelt, in der sie geheimnisvolle Monster eingefangen, trainieren und anschließend in den Kampf schicken können.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
6
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
7
Bau- Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,49
8
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
9
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
10
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
2
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
3
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
6
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
7
Touch the wall
Voodoo
kostenlos
8
Stack Ball 3D
Azur Interactive Games Limited
kostenlos
9
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Ball Paint
RadPirates
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
3
Bau- Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,49
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
6
The House of da Vinci
Blue Brain Games
5,49
7
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
8
Project Highrise
Kalypso Media Group GmbH
4,49
9
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
10
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
4
Stack Ball 3D
Azur Interactive Games Limited
kostenlos
5
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Line Color™
tastypill
kostenlos
9
Sky: Children of the Light
thatgamecompany
kostenlos
10
Train Station 2: Tycoon Sim
PIXEL FEDERATION, s.r.o.
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
6
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
7
Bau- Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,49
8
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
9
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
10
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
2
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
3
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
6
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
7
Touch the wall
Voodoo
kostenlos
8
Stack Ball 3D
Azur Interactive Games Limited
kostenlos
9
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Ball Paint
RadPirates
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
3
Bau- Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,49
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
6
The House of da Vinci
Blue Brain Games
5,49
7
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
8
Project Highrise
Kalypso Media Group GmbH
4,49
9
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
10
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
4
Stack Ball 3D
Azur Interactive Games Limited
kostenlos
5
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Line Color™
tastypill
kostenlos
9
Sky: Children of the Light
thatgamecompany
kostenlos
10
Train Station 2: Tycoon Sim
PIXEL FEDERATION, s.r.o.
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
6
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
7
Bau- Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,49
8
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
9
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
10
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
2
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
3
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
6
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
7
Touch the wall
Voodoo
kostenlos
8
Stack Ball 3D
Azur Interactive Games Limited
kostenlos
9
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Ball Paint
RadPirates
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
3
Bau- Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,49
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
6
The House of da Vinci
Blue Brain Games
5,49
7
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
8
Project Highrise
Kalypso Media Group GmbH
4,49
9
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
10
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
4
Stack Ball 3D
Azur Interactive Games Limited
kostenlos
5
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Line Color™
tastypill
kostenlos
9
Sky: Children of the Light
thatgamecompany
kostenlos
10
Train Station 2: Tycoon Sim
PIXEL FEDERATION, s.r.o.
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
6
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
7
Bau- Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,49
8
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
9
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
10
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
2
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
3
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
5
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
6
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
7
Touch the wall
Voodoo
kostenlos
8
Stack Ball 3D
Azur Interactive Games Limited
kostenlos
9
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Ball Paint
RadPirates
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
3
Bau- Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,49
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
6
The House of da Vinci
Blue Brain Games
5,49
7
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
8
Project Highrise
Kalypso Media Group GmbH
4,49
9
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
10
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
4
Stack Ball 3D
Azur Interactive Games Limited
kostenlos
5
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
8
Line Color™
tastypill
kostenlos
9
Sky: Children of the Light
thatgamecompany
kostenlos
10
Train Station 2: Tycoon Sim
PIXEL FEDERATION, s.r.o.
kostenlos
Themen Folgen
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Die Augsburger Allgemeine bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches, aktuelles und informatives Digitalangebot.
Dieses finanziert sich durch Werbung und Digitalabonnements.
Wir setzen daher Cookies und andere Tracking-Technologien ein.
Weitere Informationen, auch zur Deaktivierung der Cookies, finden Sie in unserer
Datenschutzerklärung.
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.