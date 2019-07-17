iOS-Games: Viren beseitigen und Züge sammeln

In dieser Woche tauchen in den Charts wieder zwei Neulinge auf. Einer von ihnen landet sogar auf dem Treppchen. Das könnte an der kniffligen Aufgabe liegen, die iOS-Nutzer bewältigen müssen.
Die oberen Plätzen der Charts belagern weiterhin "Minecraft" und "aquapark.io". Eine kleine Änderung gibt es jedoch in den Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPad-Games. Dort hat sich "Fun Race 3D" an die Spitze gesetzt, ein Spiel, bei dem man durch virtuelle Parcours laufen muss.
Mit der eigenen Leistung kann auch "Dr. Mario World" zufrieden sein. Das Spiel landet jeweils auf dem dritten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone- und iPad-Games. Dabei war das Spiel in der letzten Woche noch gar nicht in den Charts vertreten. Die iOS-Nutzer können mithilfe von Kapseln Viren beseitigen, müssen sie jedoch horizontal wie vertikal ordnen und dabei auf die Farbe achten.
Ebenfalls in die Charts geschafft hat es "Train Station 2: Tycoon Sim". Das Spiel richtet sich an alle, die sich für Züge begeistern. Es bietet nicht nur die Möglichkeit, historische Modelle zu sammeln. Die iOS-Nutzer können die jeweiligen Züge auch rollen lassen. Das Ziel besteht darin, ein Tycoon zu werden, der in der Logistikbranche das Sagen hat.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
6
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
7
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
8
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
9
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
9,99
10
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
2
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
3
Dr. Mario World
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
5
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
6
Touch the wall
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Granny
Dennis Vukanovic
kostenlos
8
Color Hole 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
Niantic, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Project Highrise
Kalypso Media Group GmbH
4,49
4
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
5
Puerto Rico HD
Ravensburger Digital GmbH
4,99
6
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
7
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
8
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
9
1849: Gold Edition
SomaSim
6,99
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Dr. Mario World
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
5
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
8
Train Station 2: Tycoon Sim
PIXEL FEDERATION, s.r.o.
kostenlos
9
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
6
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
7
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
8
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
9
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
9,99
10
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
2
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
3
Dr. Mario World
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
5
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
6
Touch the wall
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Granny
Dennis Vukanovic
kostenlos
8
Color Hole 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
Niantic, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Project Highrise
Kalypso Media Group GmbH
4,49
4
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
5
Puerto Rico HD
Ravensburger Digital GmbH
4,99
6
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
7
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
8
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
9
1849: Gold Edition
SomaSim
6,99
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Dr. Mario World
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
5
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
8
Train Station 2: Tycoon Sim
PIXEL FEDERATION, s.r.o.
kostenlos
9
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
6
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
7
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
8
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
9
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
9,99
10
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
2
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
3
Dr. Mario World
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
5
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
6
Touch the wall
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Granny
Dennis Vukanovic
kostenlos
8
Color Hole 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
Niantic, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Project Highrise
Kalypso Media Group GmbH
4,49
4
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
5
Puerto Rico HD
Ravensburger Digital GmbH
4,99
6
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
7
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
8
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
9
1849: Gold Edition
SomaSim
6,99
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Dr. Mario World
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
5
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
8
Train Station 2: Tycoon Sim
PIXEL FEDERATION, s.r.o.
kostenlos
9
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
6
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
7
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
8
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
9
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
9,99
10
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
2
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
3
Dr. Mario World
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
5
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
6
Touch the wall
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Granny
Dennis Vukanovic
kostenlos
8
Color Hole 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
Niantic, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Project Highrise
Kalypso Media Group GmbH
4,49
4
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
5
Puerto Rico HD
Ravensburger Digital GmbH
4,99
6
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
7
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
8
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
9
1849: Gold Edition
SomaSim
6,99
10
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
2
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Dr. Mario World
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
5
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
8
Train Station 2: Tycoon Sim
PIXEL FEDERATION, s.r.o.
kostenlos
9
Polysphere
Playgendary
kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Themen Folgen
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Die Augsburger Allgemeine bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches, aktuelles und informatives Digitalangebot.
Dieses finanziert sich durch Werbung und Digitalabonnements.
Wir setzen daher Cookies und andere Tracking-Technologien ein.
Weitere Informationen, auch zur Deaktivierung der Cookies, finden Sie in unserer
Datenschutzerklärung.
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.