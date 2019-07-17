vor 6 Min.

iOS-Games: Viren beseitigen und Züge sammeln

In dieser Woche tauchen in den Charts wieder zwei Neulinge auf. Einer von ihnen landet sogar auf dem Treppchen. Das könnte an der kniffligen Aufgabe liegen, die iOS-Nutzer bewältigen müssen.

Die oberen Plätzen der Charts belagern weiterhin "Minecraft" und "aquapark.io". Eine kleine Änderung gibt es jedoch in den Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPad-Games. Dort hat sich "Fun Race 3D" an die Spitze gesetzt, ein Spiel, bei dem man durch virtuelle Parcours laufen muss.

Mit der eigenen Leistung kann auch "Dr. Mario World" zufrieden sein. Das Spiel landet jeweils auf dem dritten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone- und iPad-Games. Dabei war das Spiel in der letzten Woche noch gar nicht in den Charts vertreten. Die iOS-Nutzer können mithilfe von Kapseln Viren beseitigen, müssen sie jedoch horizontal wie vertikal ordnen und dabei auf die Farbe achten.

Ebenfalls in die Charts geschafft hat es "Train Station 2: Tycoon Sim". Das Spiel richtet sich an alle, die sich für Züge begeistern. Es bietet nicht nur die Möglichkeit, historische Modelle zu sammeln. Die iOS-Nutzer können die jeweiligen Züge auch rollen lassen. Das Ziel besteht darin, ein Tycoon zu werden, der in der Logistikbranche das Sagen hat.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 6 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 7 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 9 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99 10 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 2 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 3 Dr. Mario World Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 4 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 5 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 6 Touch the wall Voodoo kostenlos 7 Granny Dennis Vukanovic kostenlos 8 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Niantic, Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Project Highrise Kalypso Media Group GmbH 4,49 4 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49 5 Puerto Rico HD Ravensburger Digital GmbH 4,99 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 7 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 9 1849: Gold Edition SomaSim 6,99 10 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 3 Dr. Mario World Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 4 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 5 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 7 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 8 Train Station 2: Tycoon Sim PIXEL FEDERATION, s.r.o. kostenlos 9 Polysphere Playgendary kostenlos 10 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 6 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 7 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 9 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99 10 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 2 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 3 Dr. Mario World Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 4 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 5 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 6 Touch the wall Voodoo kostenlos 7 Granny Dennis Vukanovic kostenlos 8 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Niantic, Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Project Highrise Kalypso Media Group GmbH 4,49 4 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49 5 Puerto Rico HD Ravensburger Digital GmbH 4,99 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 7 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 9 1849: Gold Edition SomaSim 6,99 10 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 3 Dr. Mario World Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 4 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 5 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 7 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 8 Train Station 2: Tycoon Sim PIXEL FEDERATION, s.r.o. kostenlos 9 Polysphere Playgendary kostenlos 10 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 6 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 7 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 9 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99 10 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 2 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 3 Dr. Mario World Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 4 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 5 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 6 Touch the wall Voodoo kostenlos 7 Granny Dennis Vukanovic kostenlos 8 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Niantic, Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Project Highrise Kalypso Media Group GmbH 4,49 4 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49 5 Puerto Rico HD Ravensburger Digital GmbH 4,99 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 7 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 9 1849: Gold Edition SomaSim 6,99 10 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 3 Dr. Mario World Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 4 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 5 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 7 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 8 Train Station 2: Tycoon Sim PIXEL FEDERATION, s.r.o. kostenlos 9 Polysphere Playgendary kostenlos 10 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 6 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 7 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 9 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99 10 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 2 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 3 Dr. Mario World Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 4 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 5 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 6 Touch the wall Voodoo kostenlos 7 Granny Dennis Vukanovic kostenlos 8 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Niantic, Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Project Highrise Kalypso Media Group GmbH 4,49 4 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49 5 Puerto Rico HD Ravensburger Digital GmbH 4,99 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 7 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 9 1849: Gold Edition SomaSim 6,99 10 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 3 Dr. Mario World Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 4 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 5 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 7 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 8 Train Station 2: Tycoon Sim PIXEL FEDERATION, s.r.o. kostenlos 9 Polysphere Playgendary kostenlos 10 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos

Themen Folgen