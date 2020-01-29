iOS-Games: Virus-Hype und nordische Echtzeit-Strategie

vor 45 Min.
Nicht nur in der realen Welt sorgen Viren derzeit für Angst und Schrecken. Auch viele iOS-Gamer kämpfen gerade gegen die weltweite Ausbreitung von Infektionskrankheiten. Ebenfalls beliebt ist derzeit ein Echtzeit-Strategiespiel aus dem Hause Raw Fury.
Das
bestimmt aktuell die weltweiten Schlagzeilen. Auch in den iOS-Game-Charts sind gefährliche Erreger das vorherrschende Thema: die App "Plague Inc." (0,99) liegt bei den meistgekauften iPhone-Games ganz vorne. Ziel des Spiels ist es, die Menschheit durch die Ausbreitung eines möglichst tödlichen Virus auszulöschen. Coronavirus
Fans von Echtzeit-Strategiespielen kommen bei "Bad North" (5,49) auf ihre Kosten. Hier schlüpft der Spieler in die Rolle eines Herrschers, der sein kleines Inselreich gegen eine Invasion von Wikingern verteidigen muss. Eine Aufgabe, die viel Nervenkitzel verspricht.
Bei den iPad-Games konnte das Tower-Defense-Spiel "Bloons TD 6" (5,49) bei den meistgekauften Spielen bis auf den zweiten Platz vorrücken. Bei dem farbenreichen Spiel wird Geschicklichkeit mit Strategie verbunden.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
6
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 6,99
9
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
10
Bad North
Raw Fury
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
Wood Shop
Rollic Games
kostenlos
4
Johnny Trigger
SayGames LLC kostenlos
5
Paper.io 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Bubble Tea!
Dual Cat
kostenlos
8
Push'em all
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
6
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 6,99
9
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
10
Bad North
Raw Fury
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
Wood Shop
Rollic Games
kostenlos
4
Johnny Trigger
SayGames LLC kostenlos
5
Paper.io 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
7
Bubble Tea!
Dual Cat
kostenlos
8
Push'em all
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
(dpa)
