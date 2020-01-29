  1. Startseite
  3. iOS-Games: Virus-Hype und nordische Echtzeit-Strategie

Rankings im App-Store

vor 45 Min.

iOS-Games: Virus-Hype und nordische Echtzeit-Strategie

Das Echtzeit-Strategiespiel «Bad North» verlangt den Spieler Geschick und Können ab.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Nicht nur in der realen Welt sorgen Viren derzeit für Angst und Schrecken. Auch viele iOS-Gamer kämpfen gerade gegen die weltweite Ausbreitung von Infektionskrankheiten. Ebenfalls beliebt ist derzeit ein Echtzeit-Strategiespiel aus dem Hause Raw Fury.

Das Coronavirus bestimmt aktuell die weltweiten Schlagzeilen. Auch in den iOS-Game-Charts sind gefährliche Erreger das vorherrschende Thema: die App "Plague Inc." (0,99) liegt bei den meistgekauften iPhone-Games ganz vorne. Ziel des Spiels ist es, die Menschheit durch die Ausbreitung eines möglichst tödlichen Virus auszulöschen.

Fans von Echtzeit-Strategiespielen kommen bei "Bad North" (5,49) auf ihre Kosten. Hier schlüpft der Spieler in die Rolle eines Herrschers, der sein kleines Inselreich gegen eine Invasion von Wikingern verteidigen muss. Eine Aufgabe, die viel Nervenkitzel verspricht.

Bei den iPad-Games konnte das Tower-Defense-Spiel "Bloons TD 6" (5,49) bei den meistgekauften Spielen bis auf den zweiten Platz vorrücken. Bei dem farbenreichen Spiel wird Geschicklichkeit mit Strategie verbunden.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
6 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99
7 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
8 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 6,99
9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
10 Bad North Raw Fury 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
3 Wood Shop Rollic Games kostenlos
4 Johnny Trigger SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
6 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
7 Bubble Tea! Dual Cat kostenlos
8 Push'em all Voodoo kostenlos
9 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
6 Bad North Raw Fury 5,49
7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
9 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
10 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 6,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
3 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
4 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
5 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos
6 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
7 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos
8 Bubble Tea! Dual Cat kostenlos
9 Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele Veraxen Ltd kostenlos
10 Top War: Battle Game Topwar Studio kostenlos

