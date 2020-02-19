iOS-Games: Zahnarzt sein oder sprinten

vor 50 Min.
Der Zahnarztbesuch gehört für viele nicht unbedingt zu den beliebtesten Freizeitbeschäftigungen. Umso überraschender ist das gute Abschneiden von "Dentist Bling" in den Game-Charts. Ebenfalls populär zeigt sich diese Woche das Rennspiel "Sonic Dash".
Wie wäre es vorübergehend in die Rolle eines anderen Berufs zu schlüpfen? Dieses Gedankenspiel scheint für viele iOS-Nutzer einen Reiz zu haben.
Mit "Dentist
Bling" schafft es das Praxissimulationsspiel auf Platz zwei der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games. Als Zahnarzt steigt der Spieler ohne Vorbereitung in das Arbeitsleben im weißen Kittel ein. Schlechte Zähne müssen gezogen und durch neue Implantate ersetzt werden, Karies, Plaque und das Begradigen von schiefen Zähnen lassen keine Langeweile aufkommen. Den lustigen Spielspaß trübt laut Nutzern jedoch die Häufigkeit der geschalteten Werbung.
Ebenfalls angetan hat es den Nutzern in dieser Woche das
Rennspiel "Sonic Dash". Als Sonic the Hedgehog oder einer seiner Freunde sprintet und springt der Spieler in hohem Tempo durch aufregende 3D-Umgebungen. Gefahren wie Stachelfallen, Sprungpassagen, Loopings und zahlreiche Gegner machen das Weiterkommen zu einer Herausforderung. Die Welten sind an bekannte Level aus anderen Sonic-Spielen angelehnt.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
7
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
8
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
9
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
10
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Dentist
Bling Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
4
Bubble Tea!
Dual Cat
kostenlos
5
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
6
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
7
Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle
CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNOLOJILERI LIM
kostenlos
8
Johnny Trigger
SayGames LLC kostenlos
9
Paper.io 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
10
Subway Surfers
Sybo Games ApS
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
7
The White Door
Second Maze
3,49
8
The House of Da
Vinci Blue
Brain Games 5,49
9
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
10
Edna & Harvey: Edna bricht aus
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle
CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNO
LOJILERI LIM kostenlos
3
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
4
Bubble Tea!
Dual Cat
kostenlos
5
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
8
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
9
Sonic Dash
SEGA kostenlos
10
Paper.io 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
