vor 50 Min.

iOS-Games: Zahnarzt sein oder sprinten

Der Zahnarztbesuch gehört für viele nicht unbedingt zu den beliebtesten Freizeitbeschäftigungen. Umso überraschender ist das gute Abschneiden von "Dentist Bling" in den Game-Charts. Ebenfalls populär zeigt sich diese Woche das Rennspiel "Sonic Dash".

Wie wäre es vorübergehend in die Rolle eines anderen Berufs zu schlüpfen? Dieses Gedankenspiel scheint für viele iOS-Nutzer einen Reiz zu haben.

Mit "Dentist Bling" schafft es das Praxissimulationsspiel auf Platz zwei der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games. Als Zahnarzt steigt der Spieler ohne Vorbereitung in das Arbeitsleben im weißen Kittel ein. Schlechte Zähne müssen gezogen und durch neue Implantate ersetzt werden, Karies, Plaque und das Begradigen von schiefen Zähnen lassen keine Langeweile aufkommen. Den lustigen Spielspaß trübt laut Nutzern jedoch die Häufigkeit der geschalteten Werbung.

Ebenfalls angetan hat es den Nutzern in dieser Woche das Rennspiel "Sonic Dash". Als Sonic the Hedgehog oder einer seiner Freunde sprintet und springt der Spieler in hohem Tempo durch aufregende 3D-Umgebungen. Gefahren wie Stachelfallen, Sprungpassagen, Loopings und zahlreiche Gegner machen das Weiterkommen zu einer Herausforderung. Die Welten sind an bekannte Level aus anderen Sonic-Spielen angelehnt.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 7 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 8 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos 2 Dentist Bling Crazy Labs kostenlos 3 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 4 Bubble Tea! Dual Cat kostenlos 5 Brain Test : Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 6 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 7 Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNOLOJILERI LIM kostenlos 8 Johnny Trigger SayGames LLC kostenlos 9 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos 10 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 6 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49 7 The White Door Second Maze 3,49 8 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 9 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 10 Edna & Harvey: Edna bricht aus Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos 2 Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNO LOJILERI LIM kostenlos 3 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 4 Bubble Tea! Dual Cat kostenlos 5 Brain Test : Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos 6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 7 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 8 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos 9 Sonic Dash SEGA kostenlos 10 Paper.io 3D Voodoo kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

Themen folgen