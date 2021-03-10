13:06 Uhr

iOS-Games der Woche: Putzspaß und Laufsteg-Parcours

Saugen, fegen, wischen: Bei «Deep Clean Inc. 3D» sind die Putzteufel los.

Viele iOS-Spieler kümmern sich in dieser Woche um den virtuellen Frühlingsputz und schwingen Besen und Lappen. Außerdem beliebt ist ein Rennspiel aus dem Hause Nintendo.

Putzteufel aufgepasst: iOS-Gamer nehmen in dieser Woche Putzeimer, Staubsauger und Kehrer in die Hand und reinigen allerlei Gegenstände und Räumlichkeiten.

Ziel des Spiels "Deep Clean Inc. 3D" ist es, verdreckte Räume oder Dinge mithilfe von Reinigungsmitteln auf Vordermann zu bringen. Den Handyspielern gefällt dieser Spaß für zwischendurch - die App landet auf Platz drei der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.

Ebenfalls gefragt ist in dieser Woche das Spiel "High Heels!" aus dem Hause "Zynga Inc.". Der Spieler durchläuft auf Stöckelschuhen immer anspruchsvoller werdende Parcours, wobei die Schuhe von Level zu Level höher werden. Diese schräge Spielidee kommt gut an - das Game schafft es auf Platz zwei der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.

Freunde des Rennsports scharen sich eher bei "Mario Kart Tour" zusammen. Bei dem Nintendo-Spiel treten Spieler als Fahrer in Online-Rennen gegeneinander an und wählen dabei bekannte Charaktere aus der Nintendo-Welt aus. "Mario Kart Tour" reiht sich auf Platz drei der meistgeladenen iPad-Games ein.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 6 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 8 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX 0,49 9 Coffee Inc: Business Tycoon Side Labs LLC 2,29 10 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Happy Printer - lauf Spiele Tap2Play LLC kostenlos 2 High Heels! Zynga Inc. kostenlos 3 Deep Clean Inc. 3D Alictus kostenlos 4 Lumbercraft Voodoo kostenlos 5 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 6 Neues Quizduell ! MAG Interactive kostenlos 7 Chat Master! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 8 DIY Makeup Crazy Labs kostenlos 9 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 10 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 4 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 6 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49 6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 8 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,99 9 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99 10 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 4 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 6 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos 7 Deep Clean Inc. 3D Alictus kostenlos 8 Chat Master! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 9 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 10 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210203-99-284995/8 (dpa)

