iOS-Hits: Hilfreiche Apps für drinnen und draußen

Wer die Weihnachtszeit nutzen will, um Ordnung in seine Film- oder Seriensammlung zu bringen, wird an "My Movies 3 Pro - Movie & TV" Vergnügen finden. Freiluftliebende können mit "WeatherPro for iPad" die besten Stunden für einen Ausflug ermitteln.
Bei den iOS-Charts für das iPhone gibt es mit "My Movies 3 Pro - Movie & TV" einen Neueinsteiger. Auch die Wettervorhersage App "WeatherPro for
iPad" kommt bei den meistgekauften iPad-Apps neu hinzu.
"My Movies 3 Pro - Movie & TV" (5,49 Euro) hilft Besitzern einer umfangreichen Film- oder Seriensammlung, den Überblick zu behalten. Die App liefert einen digitalen Filmkatalog. Manuell oder per Scan lassen sich die Daten großer DVD-, Blu-ray und 4K Ultra HD-Sammlungen schnell übertragen. Die Online-Datenbank fügt jedem Titel filmspezifische Daten wie Filmlänge, Erscheinungsdatum, Schauspieler und Trailer hinzu. Auch Zusatzinformationen wie Zustand der DVD, verliehene Titel oder eine andere Notiz können vermerkt werden.
Bei den meistgekauften iPad-Apps ist der Neueinsteiger der Woche "WeatherPro for iPad" (0,99 Euro). Entwickelt vom Wetterdienst MeteoGroup, liefert die App fachkundige Prognosen von Meteorologen. Aber die App will nicht nur mit Qualität punkten. Auch die Quantität der Wetterinformationen ist umfassend. Wetterdaten zu Temperatur, Wind, Luftdruck und Regen, gefühlte Temperatur, Sonnenscheindauer, UV-Index und Taupunkt machen die App zu einer großen Informationsquelle. Der Verzicht auf Werbung dürfte vielen Nutzern entgegenkommen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
My Movies 3 Pro - Movie & TV
Binnerup Consult
5,49
6
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,49
8
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
9
Toca Hair Salon 3
Toca Boca AB
4,49
10
WatchChat for
WhatsApp Alexander Nowak
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
2
Drive and Park
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
7
Crowd City
Voodoo
kostenlos
8
McDonald’s Deutschland
McDonald's Deutschland
kostenlos
9
Paper.io 2
Voodoo
kostenlos
10
Amazon Amazon
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 4
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
My Movies 3 Pro - Movie & TV
Binnerup Consult
5,49
6
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
9
WeatherPro for iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
10
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
2
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
3
Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad
Gorilla Technologies
kostenlos
4
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
6
Looney Tunes Die Irre Schlacht
Scopely
kostenlos
7
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
8
Amazon
Amazon
kostenlos
9
Popular Wars
Lion Studios
kostenlos
10
Paper.io 2
Voodoo
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
(dpa)
