iOS-Hits: Hilfreiche Apps für drinnen und draußen

Ordnen und katalogisieren leicht gemacht. «My Movies 3 Pro - Movie & TV» bietet die Möglichkeit im Handumdrehen einen Überblick über die Film- oder Seriensammlung zu gewinnen. Foto: Appstore von Apple
Ordnen und katalogisieren leicht gemacht. «My Movies 3 Pro - Movie & TV» bietet die Möglichkeit im Handumdrehen einen Überblick über die Film- oder Seriensammlung zu gewinnen.
Bild: Appstore von Apple

Wer die Weihnachtszeit nutzen will, um Ordnung in seine Film- oder Seriensammlung zu bringen, wird an "My Movies 3 Pro - Movie & TV" Vergnügen finden. Freiluftliebende können mit "WeatherPro for iPad" die besten Stunden für einen Ausflug ermitteln.

Bei den iOS-Charts für das iPhone gibt es mit "My Movies 3 Pro - Movie & TV" einen Neueinsteiger. Auch die Wettervorhersage App "WeatherPro for iPad" kommt bei den meistgekauften iPad-Apps neu hinzu.

"My Movies 3 Pro - Movie & TV" (5,49 Euro) hilft Besitzern einer umfangreichen Film- oder Seriensammlung, den Überblick zu behalten. Die App liefert einen digitalen Filmkatalog. Manuell oder per Scan lassen sich die Daten großer DVD-, Blu-ray und 4K Ultra HD-Sammlungen schnell übertragen. Die Online-Datenbank fügt jedem Titel filmspezifische Daten wie Filmlänge, Erscheinungsdatum, Schauspieler und Trailer hinzu. Auch Zusatzinformationen wie Zustand der DVD, verliehene Titel oder eine andere Notiz können vermerkt werden.

Bei den meistgekauften iPad-Apps ist der Neueinsteiger der Woche "WeatherPro for iPad" (0,99 Euro). Entwickelt vom Wetterdienst MeteoGroup, liefert die App fachkundige Prognosen von Meteorologen. Aber die App will nicht nur mit Qualität punkten. Auch die Quantität der Wetterinformationen ist umfassend. Wetterdaten zu Temperatur, Wind, Luftdruck und Regen, gefühlte Temperatur, Sonnenscheindauer, UV-Index und Taupunkt machen die App zu einer großen Informationsquelle. Der Verzicht auf Werbung dürfte vielen Nutzern entgegenkommen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 My Movies 3 Pro - Movie & TV Binnerup Consult 5,49
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
9 Toca Hair Salon 3 Toca Boca AB 4,49
10 WatchChat for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
2 Drive and Park SayGames LLC kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
7 Crowd City Voodoo kostenlos
8 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
9 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos
10 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 My Movies 3 Pro - Movie & TV Binnerup Consult 5,49
6 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
9 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
3 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos
4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
6 Looney Tunes Die Irre Schlacht Scopely kostenlos
7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
9 Popular Wars Lion Studios kostenlos
10 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos

