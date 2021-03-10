iOS-Top-Apps: Tool für Eltern und digitale Kontaktlisten

Die Bedürfnisse des eigenen Babys zu erkennen, fällt nicht immer leicht. Willkommene Hilfe bietet hier die App "Oje, ich wachse!". Außerdem schafft es ein Tool zur Erstellung digitaler Kontaktlisten in die wöchentlichen iOS-Charts.
Wenn das Baby wie am Spieß schreit, sind Eltern oft ratlos. Gerade bei länger anhaltenden Unruhephasen ist häufig unklar, was dem Baby fehlt. In dieser Woche versuchen viele Eltern, mit der App "Oje, ich wachse!" Licht ins Dunkel zu bringen.
Die App liefert allerlei Informationen über die kindlichen Entwicklungsschritte und hilft jungen Eltern zu verstehen, in welcher Phase sich das Kind gerade befindet. "Oje, ich wachse!" landet auf Platz sechs der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps.
Ebenfalls in die Top Ten schafft es die "luca app", die eine sichere und anonyme Kontaktdatenübermittlung an Veranstalter und Gastronomen in Zeiten von Corona ermöglichen soll. Mittels QR-Code können sich Besucher von Restaurants oder Veranstaltungen in virtuelle Kontaktlisten eintragen und bei einem Corona-Ausbruch digital informiert werden.
Weiterhin vertreten in den iOS-Charts ist zudem das Kreativtool "Procreate", das sowohl Profis wie auch Hobby-Künstler und -Grafiker gern verwenden. Das Programm überzeugt mit einem breiten Spektrum an Pinseln und weiterem Malwerkzeug und bietet somit die wichtigsten Instrumente, die man zum Erstellen digitaler Kunstwerke benötigt.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|8
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|MyHeritage
|MyHeritage.com
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Happy Printer
|Tap2Play LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|10
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|8
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|6
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
