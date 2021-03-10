12:56 Uhr

iOS-Top-Apps: Tool für Eltern und digitale Kontaktlisten

Die Bedürfnisse des eigenen Babys zu erkennen, fällt nicht immer leicht. Willkommene Hilfe bietet hier die App "Oje, ich wachse!". Außerdem schafft es ein Tool zur Erstellung digitaler Kontaktlisten in die wöchentlichen iOS-Charts.

Wenn das Baby wie am Spieß schreit, sind Eltern oft ratlos. Gerade bei länger anhaltenden Unruhephasen ist häufig unklar, was dem Baby fehlt. In dieser Woche versuchen viele Eltern, mit der App "Oje, ich wachse!" Licht ins Dunkel zu bringen.

Die App liefert allerlei Informationen über die kindlichen Entwicklungsschritte und hilft jungen Eltern zu verstehen, in welcher Phase sich das Kind gerade befindet. "Oje, ich wachse!" landet auf Platz sechs der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps.

Ebenfalls in die Top Ten schafft es die "luca app", die eine sichere und anonyme Kontaktdatenübermittlung an Veranstalter und Gastronomen in Zeiten von Corona ermöglichen soll. Mittels QR-Code können sich Besucher von Restaurants oder Veranstaltungen in virtuelle Kontaktlisten eintragen und bei einem Corona-Ausbruch digital informiert werden.

Weiterhin vertreten in den iOS-Charts ist zudem das Kreativtool "Procreate", das sowohl Profis wie auch Hobby-Künstler und -Grafiker gern verwenden. Das Programm überzeugt mit einem breiten Spektrum an Pinseln und weiterem Malwerkzeug und bietet somit die wichtigsten Instrumente, die man zum Erstellen digitaler Kunstwerke benötigt.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 10 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 3 MyHeritage MyHeritage.com kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 Happy Printer Tap2Play LLC kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos 10 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 5 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos 6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 9 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 10 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 10 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 3 MyHeritage MyHeritage.com kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 Happy Printer Tap2Play LLC kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos 10 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 5 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos 6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 9 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 10 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 10 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 3 MyHeritage MyHeritage.com kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 Happy Printer Tap2Play LLC kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos 10 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 5 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos 6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 9 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 10 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 10 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 3 MyHeritage MyHeritage.com kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 Happy Printer Tap2Play LLC kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos 10 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 5 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos 6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 9 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 10 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210203-99-283647/8 (dpa)

Themen folgen