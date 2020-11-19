iOS-Top-Games: Lehrer-Simulator und Abenteuer für Pferdefans

vor 1 Min.
Faul, dumm und ungerecht - über Lehrer wird viel geschimpft. Aber würde man es selbst besser machen? Mit dem "Teacher Simulator" lässt sich dies ausprobieren. Das kommt bei iOS-Gamern gut an. Auch ein Spiel für Pferdefreunde ist in dieser Woche gefragt.
Im Klassenzimmer wird geschummelt und dem Banknachbar das vermeidlich richtige Ergebnis abgekuckt: Lehrer haben es nicht immer leicht. Wer hat also das richtige Zeug für den Job?
Diese Woche schafft es der "Teacher Simulator" unter die zehn beliebtesten iOS-Games. Es gilt zum besten Lehrer an der Schule zu werden. Hierfür muss man die Fragen aller Schüler richtig beantworten, auf eine faire Benotung achten und Schüler beim Schummeln erwischen.
Ebenfalls populär ist das Spiel "Dress up! Time Princess", bei dem man nach Paradise Town gelangt. Der Spieler macht Sommerferien bei den Großeltern und muss sich dort mysteriösen Aufgaben stellen. Im alten Schlafzimmer seiner Mutter wird er von der Vergangenheit eingeholt und gerät in ein magisches Abenteuer voller verrückter Accessoires und Kleider aus vergangenen Tagen.
Außerdem mit von der Partie: "Horse Club Pferde-Abenteuer" (4,99 Euro). Gemeinsam mit den vier Freundinnen Hannah, Lisa, Sarah und Sofia verbringen Spieler eine aufregende Zeit auf dem Lakeside-Pferdehof. Damit ihnen dort nicht langweilig wird, müssen sie einige Missionen erfüllen. Und auch die Pferde brauchen natürlich jede Menge Zuwendung. Zudem gibt es knifflige Aufgaben und Fragen zu Themen wie Freundschaft oder Pferdepflege.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmelade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|ROROTS SRL
|0,99
|8
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|9
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Ru
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|4
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|6
|Bus Simulator: Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Barista Life
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Dress up! Time Princess
|IGG.COM
|kostenlos
|9
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Oil Well Drilling
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|7
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|8
|Company of Heroes
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|14,99
|9
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Fruit Ninja 2
|Halfbrick Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|9
|Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
|10
|Wort Schau
|OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmelade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|ROROTS SRL
|0,99
|8
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|9
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Ru
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|4
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|6
|Bus Simulator: Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Barista Life
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Dress up! Time Princess
|IGG.COM
|kostenlos
|9
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Oil Well Drilling
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|7
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|8
|Company of Heroes
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|14,99
|9
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Fruit Ninja 2
|Halfbrick Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|9
|Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
|10
|Wort Schau
|OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmelade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|ROROTS SRL
|0,99
|8
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|9
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Ru
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|4
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|6
|Bus Simulator: Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Barista Life
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Dress up! Time Princess
|IGG.COM
|kostenlos
|9
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Oil Well Drilling
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|7
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|8
|Company of Heroes
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|14,99
|9
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Fruit Ninja 2
|Halfbrick Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|9
|Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
|10
|Wort Schau
|OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmelade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|ROROTS SRL
|0,99
|8
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|9
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Ru
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|4
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|6
|Bus Simulator: Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Barista Life
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Dress up! Time Princess
|IGG.COM
|kostenlos
|9
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Oil Well Drilling
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|7
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|8
|Company of Heroes
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|14,99
|9
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Fruit Ninja 2
|Halfbrick Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|9
|Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
|10
|Wort Schau
|OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmelade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|ROROTS SRL
|0,99
|8
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|9
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Ru
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|4
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|6
|Bus Simulator: Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Barista Life
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Dress up! Time Princess
|IGG.COM
|kostenlos
|9
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Oil Well Drilling
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|7
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|8
|Company of Heroes
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|14,99
|9
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Fruit Ninja 2
|Halfbrick Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|9
|Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
|10
|Wort Schau
|OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmelade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|ROROTS SRL
|0,99
|8
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|9
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Ru
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|4
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|6
|Bus Simulator: Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Barista Life
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Dress up! Time Princess
|IGG.COM
|kostenlos
|9
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Oil Well Drilling
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|7
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|8
|Company of Heroes
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|14,99
|9
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Fruit Ninja 2
|Halfbrick Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|9
|Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
|10
|Wort Schau
|OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmelade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|ROROTS SRL
|0,99
|8
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|9
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Ru
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|4
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|6
|Bus Simulator: Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Barista Life
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Dress up! Time Princess
|IGG.COM
|kostenlos
|9
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Oil Well Drilling
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|7
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|8
|Company of Heroes
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|14,99
|9
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Fruit Ninja 2
|Halfbrick Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|9
|Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
|10
|Wort Schau
|OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmelade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|ROROTS SRL
|0,99
|8
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|9
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Ru
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|4
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|6
|Bus Simulator: Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Barista Life
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Dress up! Time Princess
|IGG.COM
|kostenlos
|9
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Oil Well Drilling
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|7
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|8
|Company of Heroes
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|14,99
|9
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Fruit Ninja 2
|Halfbrick Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|9
|Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
|10
|Wort Schau
|OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmelade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|ROROTS SRL
|0,99
|8
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|9
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Ru
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|4
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|6
|Bus Simulator: Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Barista Life
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Dress up! Time Princess
|IGG.COM
|kostenlos
|9
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Oil Well Drilling
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|7
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|8
|Company of Heroes
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|14,99
|9
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Fruit Ninja 2
|Halfbrick Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|9
|Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
|10
|Wort Schau
|OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmelade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|ROROTS SRL
|0,99
|8
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|9
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Ru
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|4
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|6
|Bus Simulator: Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Barista Life
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Dress up! Time Princess
|IGG.COM
|kostenlos
|9
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Oil Well Drilling
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|7
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|8
|Company of Heroes
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|14,99
|9
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Fruit Ninja 2
|Halfbrick Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|9
|Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
|10
|Wort Schau
|OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmelade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|ROROTS SRL
|0,99
|8
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|9
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Ru
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|4
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|6
|Bus Simulator: Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Barista Life
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Dress up! Time Princess
|IGG.COM
|kostenlos
|9
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Oil Well Drilling
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|7
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|8
|Company of Heroes
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|14,99
|9
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Fruit Ninja 2
|Halfbrick Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|9
|Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
|10
|Wort Schau
|OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmelade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|ROROTS SRL
|0,99
|8
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|9
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Ru
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|4
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|6
|Bus Simulator: Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Barista Life
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Dress up! Time Princess
|IGG.COM
|kostenlos
|9
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Oil Well Drilling
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|7
|Worms 3
|Team17 Digital Limited
|5,49
|8
|Company of Heroes
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|14,99
|9
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Teacher Simulator
|Kwalee Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Fruit Ninja 2
|Halfbrick Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|9
|Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
|10
|Wort Schau
|OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201118-99-379006/7 (dpa)
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.