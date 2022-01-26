Newsticker
  3. iOS-App-Charts: COVID-Zertifikate prüfen und dabei Musik hören

iOS-App-Charts
vor 20 Min.

COVID-Zertifikate prüfen und dabei Musik hören

Um COVID-Digitalnachweise zu prüfen, benötigt man die App «CovPass Check».
Um COVID-Digitalnachweise zu prüfen, benötigt man die App «CovPass Check».
Foto: Apple (dpa)

Auch der Winter im neuen Jahr steht ganz im Zeichen der Pandemie: unter anderem erkennbar an den Top-Platzierungen diverser Corona-Apps. Völlig virusunabhängig macht es sich eine App zum Musik-Streamen auf den vorderen Rängen gemütlich.

Die Omikron-Variante bestimmt weiterhin das Leben in Deutschland. Impfnachweise und kontinuierliches Testen sind inzwischen obligatorisch und auch in den App-Charts macht sich das bemerkbar.

Viele Aktivitäten sind derzeit nur unter der Prämisse doppelt geimpft und getestet oder geboostert möglich. Um entsprechende Digitalnachweise zu prüfen, benötigt man die App "CovPass Check". Damit kann man in Sekundenschnelle herausfinden, ob die geprüfte Person ein gültiges Zertifikat besitzt. Dabei werden zu keiner Zeit sensible Informationen und Daten ausgetauscht.

Auch ein Musik Streaming-Anbieter schafft es in dieser Woche unter die Top Ten und landet auf Platz 7 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. Mit "Musica XM Offline Hören" tummelt sich nun ein weiterer Dienst auf dem Markt der Streaming-Plattformen. Mit einem iPhone, iPad oder iPod Touch kann man hier offline Musik hören und jedes Album oder jede Wiedergabeliste im Zufallsmodus abspielen.

Das Prinzip ist ähnlich, wie bei der Konkurrenz: solange man keinen Premium-Account anlegt, bekommt man Werbung untergejubelt und einige Funktionen stehen nicht zur Verfügung. Wer also unbegrenzt und frei Musik genießen will, der sollte ein Abonnement abschließen - mit monatlichen 8,99€ ist "Musica Xm Offline Hören" außerdem durchaus konkurrenzfähig.

Top iPhone Apps

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,99
5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
6 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,99
7 SpongeBob SquarePants HandyGames 0,99
8 food with love Food with love 3,99
9 Five Nights at Freddy's Clickteam, LLC 2,99
10 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 3,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 CovPass Check Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Musica XM Offline Hören Musica Musik Musique App kostenlos
8 TikTok TikTok Ltd. kostenlos
9 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
10 Google Maps Google LLC kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
4 Messenger für WhatsApp on iPad Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd 0,99
5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
7 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99
8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
9 SpongeBob SquarePants HandyGames 0,99
10 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 9,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom Video Communications, Inc. kostenlos
2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
6 Disney+ Disney kostenlos
7 Triple A - Touch Visualizer SungLab kostenlos
8 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
9 Messenger Web for WhatsApp Baris Gungor kostenlos
10 Notability Ginger Labs kostenlos

