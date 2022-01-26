COVID-Zertifikate prüfen und dabei Musik hören

Die Omikron-Variante bestimmt weiterhin das Leben in Deutschland. Impfnachweise und kontinuierliches Testen sind inzwischen obligatorisch und auch in den App-Charts macht sich das bemerkbar.
Viele Aktivitäten sind derzeit nur unter der Prämisse doppelt geimpft und getestet oder geboostert möglich. Um entsprechende Digitalnachweise zu prüfen, benötigt man die App "CovPass Check". Damit kann man in Sekundenschnelle herausfinden, ob die geprüfte Person ein gültiges Zertifikat besitzt. Dabei werden zu keiner Zeit sensible Informationen und Daten ausgetauscht.
Auch ein Musik Streaming-Anbieter schafft es in dieser Woche unter die Top Ten und landet auf Platz 7 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. Mit "Musica XM Offline Hören" tummelt sich nun ein weiterer Dienst auf dem Markt der Streaming-Plattformen. Mit einem iPhone, iPad oder iPod Touch kann man hier offline Musik hören und jedes Album oder jede Wiedergabeliste im Zufallsmodus abspielen.
Das Prinzip ist ähnlich, wie bei der Konkurrenz: solange man keinen Premium-Account anlegt, bekommt man Werbung untergejubelt und einige Funktionen stehen nicht zur Verfügung. Wer also unbegrenzt und frei Musik genießen will, der sollte ein Abonnement abschließen - mit monatlichen 8,99€ ist "Musica Xm Offline Hören" außerdem durchaus konkurrenzfähig.
Top iPhone Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|6
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,99
|7
|SpongeBob SquarePants
|HandyGames
|0,99
|8
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|9
|Five Nights at Freddy's
|Clickteam, LLC
|2,99
|10
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|3,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|CovPass Check
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Musica XM Offline Hören
|Musica Musik Musique App
|kostenlos
|8
|TikTok
|TikTok Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp on iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|0,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|7
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|SpongeBob SquarePants
|HandyGames
|0,99
|10
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|9,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|Triple A - Touch Visualizer
|SungLab
|kostenlos
|8
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Messenger Web for WhatsApp
|Baris Gungor
|kostenlos
|10
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:220126-99-854983/5 (dpa)
