Umweltbewegung
Greta Thunberg will Fridays For Future als Marke eintragen lassen
Auch ihren eigenen Namen und das Motto "Skolstrejk för klimatet" will die Aktivistin schützen lassen. Sie will damit eine kommerzielle Nutzung verhindern.
Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg hat den Schutz ihres Namens und den ihrer Klimabewegung Fridays For Future als Marken beantragt. Beides werde ständig und ohne Zustimmung für kommerzielle Zwecke genutzt, schrieb die 17-jährige Schwedin am Mittwoch auf Instagram. "Deshalb habe ich beantragt, meinen Namen, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet usw. als Marken registrieren zu lassen", erklärte sie. Damit sollten die Bewegung und ihre Aktivitäten geschützt werden. "Skolstrejk för klimatet" ist der schwedische Schriftzug, der auf ihrem berühmt gewordenen Protestschild prangt. Übersetzt bedeutet er "Schulstreik fürs Klima".
Thunberg will verhindern, dass ihr Name für kommerzielle Zwecke verwendet wird
Zuerst hatte die Wochenzeitung Die Zeit über Thunbergs Vorstoß berichtet. Nach Recherchen der Zeitung ist ein entsprechender Antrag bereits im Dezember beim EU-Amt für geistiges Eigentum eingegangen.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
Weiter führte Thunberg auf Instagram aus, sie und ihre Mitstreiter hätten absolut kein Interesse an Marken. Leider müsse dieser Schritt jedoch getätigt werden. "Fridays For Future ist eine von mir gegründete globale Bewegung. Sie gehört allen, die sich an ihr beteiligen, vor allem den jungen Leuten. Sie kann - und darf - nicht für individuelle oder kommerzielle Zwecke genutzt werden."
Greta Thunberg gründet Stiftung
Zugleich teilte Thunberg mit, gemeinsam mit ihrer Familie eine Stiftung gegründet zu haben. Diese existiere bereits und sei schon registriert, müsse aber erst richtig in Gang kommen. Es handele sich um eine gemeinnützige Stiftung, die nötig sei, um völlig transparent etwa mit Buch-Tantiemen, Spenden und Preisgeld umzugehen. Die Stiftung werde sich für ökologische, klimatische und soziale Nachhaltigkeit sowie mentale Gesundheit einsetzen. (dpa)
Wir wollen wissen, was Sie denken: Die Augsburger Allgemeine arbeitet daher mit dem Meinungsforschungsinstitut Civey zusammen. Was es mit den repräsentativen Umfragen auf sich hat und warum Sie sich registrieren sollten, lesen Sie hier.
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.