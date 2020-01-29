vor 55 Min.

Greta Thunberg will Fridays For Future als Marke eintragen lassen

Die schwedische Klima-Aktivistin Greta Thunberg will verhindern, dass Fridays for Future und ihr Name für kommerzielle Zwecke verwendet werden.

Auch ihren eigenen Namen und das Motto "Skolstrejk för klimatet" will die Aktivistin schützen lassen. Sie will damit eine kommerzielle Nutzung verhindern.

Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg hat den Schutz ihres Namens und den ihrer Klimabewegung Fridays For Future als Marken beantragt. Beides werde ständig und ohne Zustimmung für kommerzielle Zwecke genutzt, schrieb die 17-jährige Schwedin am Mittwoch auf Instagram. "Deshalb habe ich beantragt, meinen Namen, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet usw. als Marken registrieren zu lassen", erklärte sie. Damit sollten die Bewegung und ihre Aktivitäten geschützt werden. "Skolstrejk för klimatet" ist der schwedische Schriftzug, der auf ihrem berühmt gewordenen Protestschild prangt. Übersetzt bedeutet er "Schulstreik fürs Klima".

Thunberg will verhindern, dass ihr Name für kommerzielle Zwecke verwendet wird

Zuerst hatte die Wochenzeitung Die Zeit über Thunbergs Vorstoß berichtet. Nach Recherchen der Zeitung ist ein entsprechender Antrag bereits im Dezember beim EU-Amt für geistiges Eigentum eingegangen.

Weiter führte Thunberg auf Instagram aus, sie und ihre Mitstreiter hätten absolut kein Interesse an Marken. Leider müsse dieser Schritt jedoch getätigt werden. "Fridays For Future ist eine von mir gegründete globale Bewegung. Sie gehört allen, die sich an ihr beteiligen, vor allem den jungen Leuten. Sie kann - und darf - nicht für individuelle oder kommerzielle Zwecke genutzt werden."

Greta Thunberg gründet Stiftung

Zugleich teilte Thunberg mit, gemeinsam mit ihrer Familie eine Stiftung gegründet zu haben. Diese existiere bereits und sei schon registriert, müsse aber erst richtig in Gang kommen. Es handele sich um eine gemeinnützige Stiftung, die nötig sei, um völlig transparent etwa mit Buch-Tantiemen, Spenden und Preisgeld umzugehen. Die Stiftung werde sich für ökologische, klimatische und soziale Nachhaltigkeit sowie mentale Gesundheit einsetzen. (dpa)

