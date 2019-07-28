Royals
Herzogin Meghan kreiert eigene Modelinie - für einen guten Zweck
Herzogin Meghan bringt im Herbst eine eigene Modelinie auf den Markt. Damit will die Herzogin von Sussex eine wohltätige Organisation unterstützen.Von Nadine Ellinger
Fans von Herzogin Meghan können sich freuen. Schon im Herbst soll eine Modelinie, kreiert von der früheren "Suits"-Schauspielerin, in ausgewählte Läden kommen. Damit will die Herzogin von Sussex und Frau von Prinz Harry die wohltätige Organisation Smart Works unterstützen, die sich für hilfsbedürftige Frauen in Großbritannien einsetzt.
Die Outfits sollen Frauen schicke, aber klassische Basics für den Arbeitsplatz bieten, schreibt Herzogin Meghan in einem Artikel für die Vogue. Zusammen mit den Einzelhandelsunternehmen Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners und Jigsaw sowie der Modedesignerin Misha Nonoo habe sie an der Linie gearbeitet. Für jedes gekaufte Kleidungsstück werde ein weiteres an Smart Works gespendet, heißt es weiter in dem Artikel.
Herzogin Meghan unterstützt wohltätige Organisation mit eigener Modelinie
"Die Herzogin war berührt von der eindrucksvollen Arbeit der Non-Profit Organisation Smart Works, die Frauen auf dem Weg in die Arbeitswelt unterstützt, indem sie sie mit den Fähigkeiten und der Kleidung ausstatten, die sie brauchen, um sich bereit für den Job zu fühlen," heißt es auf dem offiziellen Instagram-Kanal von Prinz Harry und Herzogin Meghan.
Spotlight on: Smart Works We are proud to be supporting a very special initiative this autumn for @SmartWorksCharity! After quiet visits to Smartworks over the last year, The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready. Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily “suit” the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview. As a result, launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace. This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market. The brands have come together to work towards this united force for good, “[reframing] the idea of charity as community,” as The Duchess writes in a piece for this month’s British Vogue. They will follow the 1:1 model where an item from the collection purchased is an item shared with a woman of Smart Works because “not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story; it reminds us we are in it together.” For more information on how you can be part of another woman’s success story visit @smartworkscharity. Special thanks to: @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer, @MishaNonoo, @InsideJigsaw for supporting this very special organisation. And to find out more, read the September issue of @BritishVogue and stay tuned for more exciting updates this autumn. Photo©SussexRoyal
Die Organisation richtet sich an arbeitslose Frauen in Großbritannien, die den (Wieder-)Einstieg in den Arbeitsmarkt schaffen wollen. Dort erhalten bedürftige Frauen neben neuen Klamotten auch eine Stilberatung, um ihr Selbstbewusstsein zu stärken und sie so auf ein Bewerbungsgespräch vorzubereiten. Da die Organisation auf Kleidungsspenden angewiesen ist, gebe es dort oftmals ein wildes Durcheinander von Teilen, die nicht immer farblich oder von der Größe her zueinander passen, schreibt Herzogin Meghan weiter in dem Vogue-Artikel. Deshalb habe sie beschlossen, in Kooperation mit mehreren Marken eine eigene Kollektion mit klassischeren Outfits herauszubringen.
Mode für den guten Zweck: Neue Modelinie von Herzogin Meghan
Die Modelinie soll ein Gefühl der Gemeinschaft unter Frauen fördern, so die Herzogin weiter. Dieses Gemeinschaftsgefühl soll auch in der September-Ausgabe der britischen Vogue im Vordergrund stehen , die Meghan zusammen mit Ehemann Prinz Harry mitgestaltet hat. Auf dem Cover sind verschiedene Frauen aus allen Bereichen des Lebens zu sehen. Eine leere Kachel soll einen Spiegel symbolisieren, in dem sich Leserinnen selbst sehen - und so ebenfalls Teil des Titelbilds werden.
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
Wann genau die Modelinie von Herzogin Meghan in die Läden kommt und wo sie zu erhalten sein wird, ist bislang unklar.
