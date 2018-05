Nach der Hochzeit: Meghan und Harry beim Gartenfest im Buckingham Palace

P_158107 A picture released by Kensington Palace on behalf of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on May 21, 2018 shows Britains Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, CL and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, CR posing for an official wedding photograph with L-R back row Master Brian Mulroney, Miss Remi Litt, Miss Rylan Litt, Master Jasper Dyer, Prince George of Cambridge, Miss Ivy Mulroney, Master John Mulroney and L-R front row Miss Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Miss Florence van Cutsem in the Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, in Windsor on May 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / Alexi Lubomirski / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX / ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - NO SALES - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - NO USE IN SOUVENIRS OR MEMORABILIA - NO CROPPING, ENHANCING OR DIGITAL MODIFICATION - NOT TO BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2018 - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS /

Bild: Alexi Lubomirski, afp photo