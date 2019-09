"The Most Mysterious Song On The Internet": Spur führt nach Deutschland

Like the wind, You came here runnin' Take the consequence forever. There's no space, There's no tomorrow, There's no safe communication. Check it in, check it out, And the sun will never shine. They're a long way away, In the subways of your mind. Like the wind, You're gonna suffer/somewhere, Let us drown in your own failure. There's no place, And there's no sorrow, In the young and restless dreamer. Check it in, turn it down, And the sun will never shine. They're a long way away, In the subways of your mind. [INSTRUMENTAL SOLO] Check it in, turn it down, The sun will never shine. They're a long way away, In the subways of your mind. Check it in, check it out It's the summer blues/With sun or moon? Tear it in, tear it out It's reading you Check it in, check it out It's the summer blues/With sun or moon? Tear it in, tear it out It's reading you Check it in, check it out It's the summer blues/With sun or moon? Tear it in, tear it out It's reading you Check it in, check it out It's the summer blues/With sun or moon? Tear it in, tear it out It's reading you