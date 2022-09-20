Ohne Halloween-Musik kann auch die noch so gut geplante Party floppen. Damit das nicht passiert, haben wir Ihnen hier 100 Lieder für Halloween zusammengestellt.

Am 31. Oktober ist Halloween. Das eigentlich aus Irland stammende Fest wird mittlerweile auch in Deutschland gefeiert – sogar von Stars und Sternchen. Heidi Klum beispielsweise ist bekannt für ihre ausgiebigen Halloween-Partys und aufwendigen Kostüme. Und was darf auf einer guten Party auf keinen Fall fehlen? Genau: gute Halloween-Musik. Zum Glück hat nicht jeder den gleichen Musik-Geschmack, weshalb hier auf dieser Liste Lieder aus verschiedenen Genres zu finden sind. Am Ende des Artikels finden Sie außerdem Gruselmusik für Halloween aus Film- und Spiel-Soundtracks.

Halloween-Musik: 100 gruselige Lieder für die Halloween-Party

In dieser Liste finden Sie garantiert ein Lied, das den Geschmack der Partygäste trifft. Viele Lieder unserer Halloween-Musikliste finden Sie auch auf Top-Halloween-Track-Liste von Spotify – mit „Thriller“ von Michael Jackson auf Platz 1.

Unsere Liste ist kein Ranking, deswegen vorab einige Tipps: Für eine gruselige und entspannte Atmosphäre empfiehlt sich „Anthem“ von Michael Abels und Lieder von Aurora, Woodkid, Feist oder Bat for Lashes. Alte Klassiker, die auf jede Halloween-Musikliste gehören, sind unter anderem „Monster Mash“, „A Nightmare on My Street“ und „Living Dead Girl“. Für die rockige Halloween-Party können Titel wie „Hells Bells“, „Evil Eye“ und „Creep“ abgespielt werden.

„Tanzbar“ und „gruselig“ passen nicht gut zusammen. Titel wie „Haunted“ von Beyoncé, „Monster“ von Lady Gaga und „Get your Freek on“ von Missy Elliot passen aber zumindest lyrisch zu Halloween und sorgen dafür, dass die Tanzfläche sich füllt. 70 Halloween-Musiktitel sehen Sie hier im Überblick:

„Monster Mash“ – Bobby (Boris) Pickett „Anthem“ – Michael Abels

„ Bury a Friend“ – Billie Eilish

„The Phantom of the Opera“ Overture – Andrew Lloyd Webber „Haunted“ — Beyoncé „Fire in the Water“ – Feist „Creep“ — Radiohead „A Nightmare on My Street" - DJ Jazzy & The Fresh Prince "Hells Bells" - AC/DC "Feed my Frankenstein " - Alice Cooper "Mark Knight" – Devil Walking "Monster" - Kanye West ft. Jay-Z , Rick Ross , Nicki Minaj , Bon Iver "I Put a Spell On You" - Bette Midler "Thriller" - Michael Jackson "Evil Eye" – Franz Ferdinand "Superstition" - Stevie Wonder "Living Dead Girl" - Rob Zombie "Somebody's Watching Me" - Rockwell "Howlin" - The Black Keys "Wolves" - Selena Gomez & Marshmello "Dark Horse" - Katy Perry ft. Juicy J "I'm in Love with a Monster" - Fifth Harmony " Zombie " - The Cranberries "Highway to Hell" - AC/DC "Monster" - Lady Gaga "Runnin' with the Devil" - Van Halen "Get Ur Freak On" - Missy Elliot "Freaks Come Out at Night" - Whodini "The Monster" - Eminem ft. Rihanna "Werewolves of London " - Warren Zevon "Calling all the Monsters" - China Anne McClain "I Want Candy" - Bow Wow Wow "There will be Blood" - Kim Petras "Psycho Killer" - The Talking Heads "The Purple People Eater" - Sheb Wooley "Black Widow" - Iggy Azalea ft. Rita Ora "Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)" - David Bowie "Disturbia" - Rihanna "Season of the Witch" - Donovan "Churchyard" - Aurora "Iron" - Woodkid "Heads Will Roll" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs "Hungry Like the Wolf" - Duran Duran "Ghost" - Ella Henderson "Witchy Woman" - The Eagles " Midnight City " - M83 "Sympathy for the Devil" - The Rolling Stones "Black Magic Woman" - Fleetwood Mac "True Blood" - Justin Timberlake "Spooky" - Dusty Springfield "Demons" - Imagine Dragons "Boogie Monster" - Gnarls Barkley "Skeleton in the Closet" - Louis Armstrong "Super Freak" - Rick James "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd "Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead" - Ella Fitzgerald "Maxwell's Silver Hammer" - The Beatles "Ghost" - Halsey "Runaway" - Aurora "Look What You Made Do" - Taylor Swift "Don't Fear the Reaper" - Blue Oyster Cult "Who Can It Be Now?" - Men at Work "Welcome to the Internet" - Bo Burnham "Draculas Wedding " - Outcast "Run" - Michael Abels "(Every Day Is) Halloween " - Ministry "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites " - Skrillex "Murder Song (5,4,3,2,1)" - Aurora "The Haunted Man" - Bat for Lashes "The Devil went down to Georgia" - Primus

Ein unterschätztes aber sehr atmosphärisches Lied für Halloween:

Halloween-Musik: Lieder vom Soundtrack bekannter Serien und Filme

"Light of the Seven" – Ramin Djawadi (" Game of Thrones ") "Bastard" – Ramin Djawadi (" Game of Thrones ") "Let’s Play a Game" - Ramin Djawadi (" Game of Thrones ") "The Red Woman" - Ramin Djawadi (" Game of Thrones ") "Clubbed to Death" – Rob Dougan ("Matrix") "Theme" - Ray Parker Jr. ("Ghostbusters") "This Is Halloween " - The Citizens of Halloween ("Nightmare before Christmas") "Time Warp" - Little Nell, Patricia Quinn , & Richard O'Brien ("The Rocky Horror Picture Show") "Sally’s Song" – Amy Lee ("Nightmare Revisited") "Playground" - Bea Miller ("Arcane") "Dirty Little Animals" - Bones UK ("Arcane") "Misfit Toys" - Pusha T, Mako ("Arcane") "Snakes" - PVRIS, Miyavi ("Arcane") "Spirit of the Woods" - Ludwig Göransson ("Mandalorian") "Main Theme" - Goblin ("Suspiria") "Theme" - Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein (" Stranger Things ") "I was a Teenage Werewolf" - The Cramps (" Stranger Things ") "Theme" - Vic Mizzy (" The Addams Family ") "Theme" - John Carpenter (" Halloween ", 1978) "The Hedge" - John Carpenter (" Halloween ", 1978)

Obwohl "Game of Thrones" durch die achte Staffel wohl fast seine gesamte Fanbase verloren hat: Der Soundtrack kann sich sehen lassen. Zugegebenermaßen ist "Light of the Seven" wohl eher melancholisch und nicht gruselig, auf einem Halloween-Spieleabend passt der Titel aber perfekt als Hintergrundmusik. Für absolute Grusel-Stimmung empfehlen wir den Titelsong des Films "Suspiria" aus dem Jahr 1977. Perfekt zum Thema passt auch "This Is Halloween" von "Nightmare before Christmas" und der Titelsong des ersten Films der "Halloween"-Reihe. Um für Tanzstimmung auf der Party zu sorgen, sollten Sie "Clubbed to Death" von "Matrix" und alle Lieder von "Arcane" mit in die Liste aufnehmen. Einen Vorgeschmack finden Sie im Video:

Gruselmusik für Halloween von beliebten Games

Um auf der Party Grusel-Stimmung zu verbreiten, oder die Grusel-Geschichte mit thematisch passender Musik zu untermalen, sind viele Game-Soundtracks die beste Wahl. Wir haben Ihnen hier einige Favoriten zusammengestellt:

"The Trail" - Marcin Przybyłowicz and Mikołaj Stroiński (" The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt") "Emhyr var Emreis" - Marcin Przybyłowicz and Mikołaj Stroiński (" The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt") "Witch Hunters" - Marcin Przybyłowicz and Mikołaj Stroiński (" The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt") "Ladies of the Woods" - Marcin Przybyłowicz and Mikołaj Stroiński (" The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt") "Tooth and Claw" - Alex Khaskin ("The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim ") "Silent Footsteps" - Alex Khaskin ("The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim ") "Premonition" - Motoi Sakuraba & Yuka Kitamura ("Dark Souls 3") "Gaping Dragon" - Motoi Sakuraba ("Dark Souls") "The Beast Inhabiting the Castle" - unter anderem: Hajime Wakai , Manaka Kataoka and Yasuaki Iwata ("Breath of the Wild") "Divine Beast Vah Medoh", Theme - unter anderem: Hajime Wakai , Manaka Kataoka and Yasuaki Iwata ("Breath of the Wild")

Falls Sie sich nicht entscheiden können, hören Sie sich zu Halloween zumindest "Ladies of the Woods" von "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" an. Auch für diejenigen, die das Game nicht gespielt haben und die Quest nicht kennen: Die Musik von Marcin Przybyłowicz and Mikołaj Stroiński schafft eine gruselige Atmosphäre. Anhören können Sie sich alle Lieder bei YouTube und Spotify.