Independent Days Karlsruhe 2024: Alle Infos rund um Termin, Programm und Tickets
Independent Days Karlsruhe 2024: Das internationale Filmfest findet seit 10. April statt. Hier gibt's Infos zu Tickets, Termin und Programm der Veranstaltung.
Der Festival-Sommer in Karlsruhe ist breit gefächert, wie sich das für die Fächerstadt gehört. Einen wichtigen Platz nehmen die Internationale Filmfestspiele Karlsruhe 2024 ein. Dabei handelt es sich um eine Veranstaltung, deren Schwerpunkt auf unabhängigen Filmproduktionen aus aller Welt liegt - einschließlich Kurzfilmen sowie dokumentarischen oder szenischen Langfilmen. Die Festspiele bieten eine Plattform für Filmstudenten und professionelle Filmemacher, die zeigen möchten, dass auch außerhalb großer Filmstudios und TV-Studios mit begrenzten finanziellen Ressourcen herausragende Filme entstehen können. Wir liefern die Hintergrund-Infos dazu.
Independent Days Karlsruhe 2024: Der Termin
Die Independent Days 2024 in Karlsruhe finden von 10. bis 14. April statt.
Das Programm der Independent Days Karlsruhe 2024
Die Veranstalter haben das folgende Programm der Independent Days Karlsruhe 2024 veröffentlicht:
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024
- 14.30 Uhr Feature Scarlet Blue
- 16.45 Uhr Independent Days Opening Shorts
- 18.30 Uhr Special First Shift (mit Regisseur Dr. Uwe Boll)
- 19 Uhr Publikumspreis 1: New Girl
- 21.15 Uhr Publikumspreis 2: Under Attack!
Donnerstag, 11.04.2024
- 14 Uhr Canon Creator‘s ShowUp Space Hands-On & Networking bei Teltec Karlsruhe
- 14.30 Uhr Indierama Shorts for Teens (ab 12 Jahre)
- 16.45 Uhr Feature Die Q ist ein Tier
- 19 Uhr Publikumspreis 3: Die vierte Gewalt
- 21.15 Uhr Publikumspreis 4: Feeling lost
Freitag, 12.04.2024
- 12.30 Uhr Indierama Lebenslinien im Irgendwo
- 13 Uhr Vortrag Produktions- und Aufnahmeleitung
- 14.30 Uhr Indierama Mixed Tape
- 16 Uhr Filmmaker‘s Speed Dating
- 16.45 Uhr Feature Suppressed
- 18.30 Uhr Release-Party Wirkungsvolle Videos fürs Web für Dummies
- 19 Uhr Publikumspreis 5: Funny Stories
- 21.15 Uhr Publikumspreis 6: The beautiful world of Animation
Samstag, 13.04.2024
- 12.30 Uhr Feature Der Herrscher von Elysien
- 13 Uhr Vortrag Wirklich Vetter Ton!
- 14.30 Uhr Indierama Filmland Polen
- 16.45 Uhr Feature Cherry Juice
- 19 Uhr Publikumspreis: Das große Finale
- 21.15 Uhr Award Gala
- 23 Uhr Filmmaker‘s Party | Club DIE STADTMITTE
Sonntag, 14.04.2024
- 12.30 Uhr Indierama Fahrrad-Geschichten
- 14.30 Uhr Feature Life-Size Pauline
- 15 Uhr Vortrag How to make Star Wars without Money
- 16.45 Uhr Indierama Dreaming of a better World
- 19 Uhr Short Shortfilm Award
- 21.15 Uhr Feature Haunting Trophys
Independent Days Karlsruhe 2024: Die Filme von A-Z
- 20 Minutes Of Silence / 20 Minuter Tystnad
- A Finnish Farewell
- A Private Affair
- A Taco / Un Taco
- A Time For Summer / CZAS NA POGODĘ
- Aaron With 2 A's
- Adieu Gaston
- Affricate
- ALEX
- Alive Buildings
- Als er ein Star war
- Always by your side / Immer an deiner Seite
- Anna A Tale for Tomorrow
- At home, alone
- Barefoot / Pies desnudos
- Bergie
- Besser so
- Blindfolded
- Bride stone / Kelin tash
- Cataract / Katarakta
- Cherry Juice
- Circtopolis
- Color-less / Color-ido
- Come, fly with me over the brandenburg gate / Komm, wir fliegen übers Brandenburger Tor
- Courage
- Da Yie
- Da's
- Dead Air
- Dear Emilia / Liebe Emilia
- Dodo
- DOG DAYS
- EVERYTHING / WIRKLICH ALLES
- First Shift
- Food Fears
- Fuentelapeña
- Gift
- Glimpses / PrzeBłyski
- God Has Forgotten Us in the Backseat of a Locked Car During Summer
- GRAVITA
- Greed / Gier
- Hantush - a fairytale
- Haunting Trophies
- Hematoma / Hématome
- Hen Do
- Homemaker
- How to Bury a Fish
- How to Disappear
- if we were birds / Dreiphasenwechsel-spannung
- ILSE
- Inside the box
- ISTINA (Truth)
- It's Time
- It’s handicapped, you retard! / Behindert sagt man nicht!
- Kolaj
- Konstantinus' Legacy - Awakening the Love for Nature
- Kyiv in the Days of War
- Life-Size Pauline / Pauline grandeur nature
- Lunatic
- Made in Germany
- Melting like Ice Cream
- Member / Mitglied
- Memories of a Forgotten Childhood / Erinnerungen einer vergessenen Kindheit
- Monochromia
- Mother
- Mozart in Nairobi. Or something like that.
- Mr. Maurice and Monte Cervino
- No soldier returns alive from
- Nobody
- Norway trip - the hunt for MTB photos / Norwegen Trip - die Jagd nach MTB Fotos
- Old flags of peace
- Paragraph 96
- PIECHT
- Pussy Love
- Recordings of a Weather Camera / Aufnahmen einer Wetterkamera
- Safe Business Along the L85 / Sichere Sache an der L85
- Sage
- Sails of Sorrow / Trauerschiff
- Salt
- Scarlet Blue
- SCHABERNACK
- Shtander, shtander, Katya!
- Sidelined / Sur la touche
- Staudamm (Dam)
- Stille Post (Inbetween Home)
- Suppressed
- The Actor The Liar The Murderer / Schauspiel Lüge Mord
- The All Is One / Die Q ist ein Tier
- The Artificial Conjuring Circle
- The eternal question
- The Fox‘s Lesson / Fuxenstunde
- The King of Elysien / Der Herrscher von Elysien
- The Last Snow
- The Lovers Of Avignon / Los Amantes De Avignon
- The Missing Spots
- The Most Beautiful Corner in the World
- The next generation of KIds
- The Real Truth about the Fight / Prava istina priče o šori
- The shepherd of clouds / Il pastore di nuvole
- The Sixth Finger / Szósty Palec
- The Steak
- The story of the guitar with only one string / Die Geschichte der Gitarre mit nur einer Seite
- THE TOWER / DER TURM
- THE WINNER
- Those Who Follow
- Under the Debris
- War Life Balance
- War no
- WERKSTⱯTT
- Yes Sir!
Wie kommt man an Tickets für die Independent Days Karlsruhe 2024?
Die Tickets können online bei der Schauburg bestellt werden. Wer es sich besonders einfach machen möchte, findet auf der Programm-Website der Festival-Veranstalter direkt beim jeweiligen Programmblock unter dem Titel den passenden Ticket-Link.