vor 39 Min.

Greta Thunberg lehnt Umweltpreis des Nordischen Rates ab

Weil sie Millionen Menschen mobilisiert, soll Greta Thunberg einen mit 47.000 Euro dotierten Preis erhalten. Doch die 16-Jährige lehnte ab - aus gutem Grund.

Die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg hat den Umweltpreis des Nordischen Rates zugesprochen bekommen und ihn postwendend abgelehnt. Sie erhalte den Preis dafür, dass sie Millionen Menschen in aller Welt dazu mobilisiert habe, zu einem kritischen Zeitpunkt politisches Handeln für das Klima einzufordern, gab der Rat am Dienstagabend zunächst auf einer feierlichen Zeremonie in Stockholm bekannt. Kurz darauf twitterte die 16-Jährige, sie habe sich entschlossen, den Preis abzulehnen.

Greta Thunberg: Klimabewegung braucht keine weiteren Preise

Sie danke dem Nordischen Rat zwar für die Auszeichnung, die eine große Ehre darstelle, schrieb Thunberg auf Instagram. Die Klimabewegung brauche jedoch keine weitere Preise, sondern Politiker, die auf die Erkenntnisse der Wissenschaft hörten. Zwei Vertreterinnen der Klimabewegung Fridays for Future erklärten bei der Zeremonie im Auftrag Thunbergs, die skandinavischen Länder zählten zu den Staaten, die am meisten für das Klima tun könnten, im Prinzip aber nichts unternähmen.

Der Nordische Rat ist das zentrale Forum der Region Skandinavien. Zu seinen Mitgliedern zählen neben Dänemark, Norwegen, Schweden, Finnland und Island auch die weitgehend selbstständigen Territorien Åland, Grönland und die Färöer-Inseln. Alljährlich vergibt der Rat Preise in den Kategorien Literatur, Kinder- und Jugendbuchliteratur, Film, Musik und Umwelt. Jede der Auszeichnungen ist mit 350.000 dänischen Kronen (rund 47.000 Euro) dotiert. Thunberg war von den Ländern Schweden und Norwegen für den Umweltpreis nominiert worden. Sie befindet sich seit zwei Monaten in Nordamerika. (dpa)

