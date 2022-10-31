Weiter mit Tracking durch Dritte

UN-Generalsekretär will das von Russland ausgesetzte Getreideabkommen retten
  3. Halloween-Musik: 100 gruselige Lieder für die Halloween-Party - Gruselmusik & Songs für die Feier

Gruselmusik
vor 48 Min.

Halloween-Musik: 100 gruselige Lieder für die Halloween-Party

Gruselmusik: Hier finden Sie 100 Lieder, die Sie in Halloween-Stimmung bringen werden.
Foto: Canva.com
Foto: Canva.com

Ohne Halloween-Musik kann auch die noch so gut geplante Party floppen. Damit das nicht passiert, haben wir Ihnen hier 100 Lieder für Halloween zusammengestellt.

Am 31. Oktober ist Halloween. Das eigentlich aus Irland stammende Fest wird mittlerweile auch in Deutschland gefeiert – sogar von Stars und Sternchen. Heidi Klum beispielsweise ist bekannt für ihre ausgiebigen Halloween-Partys und aufwendigen Kostüme. Und was darf auf einer guten Party auf keinen Fall fehlen? Genau: gute Halloween-Musik. Zum Glück hat nicht jeder den gleichen Musik-Geschmack, weshalb hier auf dieser Liste Lieder aus verschiedenen Genres zu finden sind. Am Ende des Artikels finden Sie außerdem Gruselmusik für Halloween aus Film- und Spiel-Soundtracks.

Halloween-Musik: 100 gruselige Lieder für die Halloween-Party

In dieser Liste finden Sie garantiert ein Lied, das den Geschmack der Partygäste trifft. Viele Lieder unserer Halloween-Musikliste finden Sie auch auf Top-Halloween-Track-Liste von Spotify – mit "Thriller" von Michael Jackson auf Platz 1.

Unsere Liste ist kein Ranking, deswegen vorab einige Tipps: Für eine gruselige und entspannte Atmosphäre empfiehlt sich "Anthem" von Michael Abels und Lieder von Aurora, Woodkid, Feist oder Bat for Lashes. Alte Klassiker, die auf jede Halloween-Musikliste gehören, sind unter anderem "Monster Mash", "A Nightmare on My Street" und "Living Dead Girl". Für die rockige Halloween-Party können Titel wie "Hells Bells", "Evil Eye" und "Creep" abgespielt werden.

"Tanzbar" und "gruselig" passen nicht gut zusammen. Titel wie "Haunted" von Beyoncé, "Monster" von Lady Gaga und "Get your Freek on" von Missy Elliot passen aber zumindest lyrisch zu Halloween und sorgen dafür, dass die Tanzfläche sich füllt. 70 Halloween-Musiktitel sehen Sie hier im Überblick:

  1. "Monster Mash" – Bobby (Boris) Pickett
  2. "Anthem" – Michael Abels
  3. "Bury A Friend" – Billie Eilish
  4. "The Phantom Of The Opera"-Overture – Andrew Lloyd Webber
  5. "Haunted" – Beyoncé
  6. "Fire In The Water" – Feist
  7. "Creep" – Radiohead
  8. "A Nightmare On My Street" – DJ Jazzy & The Fresh Prince
  9. "Hells Bells" – AC/DC
  10. "Feed My Frankenstein" – Alice Cooper
  11. "Mark Knight" – Devil Walking
  12. "Monster" – Kanye West ft. Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Bon Iver
  13. "I Put A Spell On You" – Bette Midler
  14. "Thriller" - Michael Jackson
  15. "Evil Eye" – Franz Ferdinand
  16. "Superstition" – Stevie Wonder
  17. "Living Dead Girl" – Rob Zombie
  18. "Somebody's Watching Me" – Rockwell
  19. "Howlin" – The Black Keys
  20. "Wolves" – Selena Gomez & Marshmello
  21. "Dark Horse" – Katy Perry ft. Juicy J
  22. "I'm In Love With A Monster" – Fifth Harmony
  23. "Zombie" – The Cranberries
  24. "Highway to Hell" – AC/DC
  25. "Monster" – Lady Gaga
  26. "Runnin' With The Devil" – Van Halen
  27. "Get Ur Freak On" – Missy Elliot
  28. "Freaks Come Out at Night" – Whodini
  29. "The Monster" – Eminem ft. Rihanna
  30. "Werewolves Of London" – Warren Zevon
  31. "Calling All The Monsters" – China Anne McClain
  32. "I Want Candy" – Bow Wow Wow
  33. "There Will Be Blood" – Kim Petras
  34. "Psycho Killer" – The Talking Heads
  35. "The Purple People Eater" – Sheb Wooley
  36. "Black Widow" – Iggy Azalea ft. Rita Ora
  37. "Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)" – David Bowie
  38. "Disturbia" – Rihanna
  39. "Season Of The Witch" – Donovan
  40. "Churchyard" – Aurora
  41. "Iron" – Woodkid
  42. "Heads Will Roll" – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
  43. "Hungry Like The Wolf" – Duran Duran
  44. "Ghost" – Ella Henderson
  45. "Witchy Woman" – The Eagles
  46. "Midnight City" – M83
  47. "Sympathy For The Devil" – The Rolling Stones
  48. "Black Magic Woman" – Fleetwood Mac
  49. "True Blood" – Justin Timberlake
  50. "Spooky" – Dusty Springfield
  51. "Demons" – Imagine Dragons
  52. "Boogie Monster"–- Gnarls Barkley
  53. "Skeleton In The Closet" – Louis Armstrong
  54. "Super Freak" – Rick James
  55. "Blinding Lights" – The Weeknd
  56. "Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead" – Ella Fitzgerald
  57. "Maxwell's Silver Hammer" – The Beatles
  58. "Ghost" – Halsey
  59. "Runaway" – Aurora
  60. "Look What You Made Do" – Taylor Swift
  61. "Don't Fear The Reaper" – Blue Oyster Cult
  62. "Who Can It Be Now?" – Men at Work
  63. "Welcome To The Internet" – Bo Burnham
  64. "Dracula's Wedding" – Outcast
  65. "Run" – Michael Abels
  66. "(Every Day Is) Halloween" – Ministry
  67. "Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites" – Skrillex
  68. "Murder Song (5,4,3,2,1)" – Aurora
  69. "The Haunted Man" – Bat for Lashes
  70. "The Devil went down to Georgia" – Primus

Ein unterschätztes aber sehr atmosphärisches Lied für Halloween:

Halloween-Musik: Lieder vom Soundtrack bekannter Serien und Filme

  1. "Light Of The Seven" – Ramin Djawadi ("Game of Thrones")
  2. "Bastard" – Ramin Djawadi ("Game of Thrones")
  3. "Let’s Play A Game" – Ramin Djawadi ("Game of Thrones")
  4. "The Red Woman" – Ramin Djawadi ("Game of Thrones")
  5. "Clubbed To Death" – Rob Dougan ("Matrix")
  6. "Theme" – Ray Parker Jr. ("Ghostbusters")
  7. "This Is Halloween" – The Citizens of Halloween ("Nightmare before Christmas")
  8. "Time Warp" – Little Nell, Patricia Quinn, & Richard O'Brien ("The Rocky Horror Picture Show")
  9. "Sally’s Song" – Amy Lee ("Nightmare Revisited")
  10. "Playground" – Bea Miller ("Arcane")
  11. "Dirty Little Animals" – Bones UK ("Arcane")
  12. "Misfit Toys" – Pusha T, Mako ("Arcane")
  13. "Snakes" – PVRIS, Miyavi ("Arcane")
  14. "Spirit Of The Woods" - Ludwig Göransson ("Mandalorian")
  15. "Main Theme" - Goblin ("Suspiria")
  16. "Theme" - Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein ("Stranger Things")
  17. "I was a Teenage Werewolf" - The Cramps ("Stranger Things")
  18. "Theme" - Vic Mizzy ("The Addams Family")
  19. "Theme" - John Carpenter ("Halloween", 1978)
  20. "The Hedge" - John Carpenter ("Halloween", 1978)

Obwohl "Game of Thrones" durch die achte Staffel wohl fast seine gesamte Fanbase verloren hat: Der Soundtrack kann sich sehen lassen. Zugegebenermaßen ist "Light Of The Seven" wohl eher melancholisch und nicht gruselig, auf einem Halloween-Spieleabend passt der Titel aber perfekt als Hintergrundmusik. Für absolute Grusel-Stimmung empfehlen wir den Titelsong des Films "Suspiria" aus dem Jahr 1977. Perfekt zum Thema passt auch "This Is Halloween" von "Nightmare Before Christmas" und der Titelsong des ersten Films der "Halloween"-Reihe. Um für Tanzstimmung auf der Party zu sorgen, sollten Sie "Clubbed To Death" von "Matrix" und alle Lieder von "Arcane" mit in die Liste aufnehmen. Einen Vorgeschmack finden Sie im Video:

Gruselmusik für Halloween von beliebten Games

Um auf der Party Grusel-Stimmung zu verbreiten oder die Grusel-Geschichte mit thematisch passender Musik zu untermalen, sind viele Game-Soundtracks die beste Wahl. Wir haben Ihnen hier einige Favoriten zusammengestellt:

  1. "The Trail" – Marcin Przybyłowicz and Mikołaj Stroiński ("The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt")
  2. "Emhyr var Emreis" – Marcin Przybyłowicz and Mikołaj Stroiński ("The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt")
  3. "Witch Hunters" – Marcin Przybyłowicz and Mikołaj Stroiński ("The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt")
  4. "Ladies Of The Woods" – Marcin Przybyłowicz and Mikołaj Stroiński ("The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt")
  5. "Tooth And Claw" – Alex Khaskin ("The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim")
  6. "Silent Footsteps" – Alex Khaskin ("The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim")
  7. "Premonition" – Motoi Sakuraba & Yuka Kitamura ("Dark Souls 3")
  8. "Gaping Dragon" – Motoi Sakuraba ("Dark Souls")
  9. "The Beast Inhabiting the Castle" – unter anderem: Hajime Wakai, Manaka Kataoka and Yasuaki Iwata ("Breath of the Wild")
  10. "Divine Beast Vah Medoh", Theme – unter anderem: Hajime Wakai, Manaka Kataoka and Yasuaki Iwata ("Breath of the Wild")

Falls Sie sich nicht entscheiden können, hören Sie sich zu Halloween zumindest "Ladies Of The Woods" von "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" an. Auch für diejenigen, die das Game nicht gespielt haben und die Quest nicht kennen: Die Musik von Marcin Przybyłowicz and Mikołaj Stroiński schafft eine gruselige Atmosphäre. Anhören können Sie sich alle Lieder bei YouTube und Spotify.

