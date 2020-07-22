App-Charts: Shoppen und den Sternenhimmel erforschen

vor 50 Min.
iOS-User beobachten zur Zeit den Nachthimmel und erforschen fleißig Planeten und Himmelskörper. Die App "eBay Kleinanzeigen" wiederum soll Ein- und Verkäufe am iPhone erleichtern. Auch sie kommt in dieser Woche gut an.
Gerade zieht der Komet Neowise große Aufmerksamkeit auf sich, und im August könnte der Sternschnuppenstrom der Perseiden für den nächsten spektakulären Anblick am Nachthimmel sorgen. Kein Wunder also, dass es die Sterne-App "Sky Guide" diesmal in die iOS-App-Charts schafft.
Ist es ein Stern oder ein Komet? App Store-Nutzer beobachten in dieser Woche den Sternenhimmel. Mit "Sky Guide" kann man automatisch Sternbilder, Planeten und Satelliten finden und voneinander unterscheiden. Nutzer müssen einfach mit ihrem
den Nachthimmel anpeilen und erhalten mittels "Sky Guide" viele Informationen über die anvisierten Himmelskörper. iPhone
Der Internet-Marktplatz "
Kleinanzeigen" erfreut sich auch als App großer Beliebtheit. Nutzer können somit per iPhone Verkaufsangebote erstellen und blitzschnell mit Käufern und Verkäufern kommunizieren. "eBay Kleinanzeigen" gehört zu den Top-Platzierungen der Woche. eBay
An der Spitze der Charts gibt hingegen kaum Veränderung. Zu den absoluten Favoriten zählen immer noch "Blitzer.de PRO", die "Corona-Warn-App" und "
". Netflix
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
food with love
Food with love
3,99
5
Sky Guide
Fifth Star Labs LLC
3,49
6
WeatherPro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
8
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
9
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
10
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
4
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Spotify - Musik und Playlists
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
7
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
8
Snapchat Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
9
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
10
Doctor Care!
RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
6
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
7
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
9
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
10
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2020
ADAC Camping GmbH 8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
2
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
3
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
4
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
5
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
6
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
8
Spotify - Musik und Playlists
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9
Tie Dye
Crazy Labs
kostenlos
10
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200722-99-881806/9
(dpa)
