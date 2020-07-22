vor 50 Min.

App-Charts: Shoppen und den Sternenhimmel erforschen

Viele App-Store-Nutzer beobachten in dieser Woche mit «Sky Guide» den Sternenhimmel.

iOS-User beobachten zur Zeit den Nachthimmel und erforschen fleißig Planeten und Himmelskörper. Die App "eBay Kleinanzeigen" wiederum soll Ein- und Verkäufe am iPhone erleichtern. Auch sie kommt in dieser Woche gut an.

Gerade zieht der Komet Neowise große Aufmerksamkeit auf sich, und im August könnte der Sternschnuppenstrom der Perseiden für den nächsten spektakulären Anblick am Nachthimmel sorgen. Kein Wunder also, dass es die Sterne-App "Sky Guide" diesmal in die iOS-App-Charts schafft.

Ist es ein Stern oder ein Komet? App Store-Nutzer beobachten in dieser Woche den Sternenhimmel. Mit "Sky Guide" kann man automatisch Sternbilder, Planeten und Satelliten finden und voneinander unterscheiden. Nutzer müssen einfach mit ihrem iPhone den Nachthimmel anpeilen und erhalten mittels "Sky Guide" viele Informationen über die anvisierten Himmelskörper.

Der Internet-Marktplatz " eBay Kleinanzeigen" erfreut sich auch als App großer Beliebtheit. Nutzer können somit per iPhone Verkaufsangebote erstellen und blitzschnell mit Käufern und Verkäufern kommunizieren. "eBay Kleinanzeigen" gehört zu den Top-Platzierungen der Woche.

An der Spitze der Charts gibt hingegen kaum Veränderung. Zu den absoluten Favoriten zählen immer noch "Blitzer.de PRO", die "Corona-Warn-App" und " Netflix".

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Sky Guide Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49 6 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 9 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49 10 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 4 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 6 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 7 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 8 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos 9 Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs kostenlos 10 Doctor Care! RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 10 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2020 ADAC Camping GmbH 8,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 2 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 3 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 4 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 5 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 8 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 9 Tie Dye Crazy Labs kostenlos 10 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

