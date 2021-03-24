vor 53 Min.

iOS-Top-Apps: Kontaktdaten übermitteln und Trödel verkaufen

Wann bin ich an welchem Ort gewesen, und wen habe ich dort getroffen? Mit der Luca App lassen sich Kontakte per QR-Code zurückverfolgen. Das macht sie nun zum Favoriten im App Store. Außerdem zeigen die Charts: Viele Nutzer misten gerade zu Hause aus.

Berlin (dpa)- Was hat die Luca App, was die Corona-Warn-App nicht hat? Per QR-Code können Nutzer etwa in Restaurants oder an Veranstaltungsorten anonym ihre Kontaktdaten hinterlassen. Inzwischen setzen immer mehr Bundesländer auf diese Möglichkeit der Kontaktrückverfolgung. Und auch viele Bürger scheinen mitzumachen. Zumindest landet Luca nicht nur auf zahlreichen iPhones, sondern auch auf Platz eins der iOS-App-Charts.

Obwohl die Deutschen derzeit lieber aufs Reisen verzichten sollten, schafft es auch eine Navigations-App in die Top Ten. Der Grund: Offensichtlich kann die kostenlose App weit mehr, als jemanden von A nach B zu lotsen. "Google Maps - Transit & Essen" belegt in dieser Woche Platz 8 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. Der Dienst liefert die wichtigsten Informationen, um sich auf fremdem Terrain einen Überblick zu versschaffen. Neben Echtzeitangaben zu Verkehr und Transportmitteln, zeigt die App auch Öffnungszeiten und Lieferoptionen von Restaurants an. Für große, unübersichtliche Orte stellt "Google" außerdem Indoorkarten zur Verfügung. So lässt sich leichter das richtige Terminal am Flughafen oder die richtige Halle auf einem Messegelände finden.

Doch nicht nur Essen bestellen liegt im Trend. Dass die meisten Menschen jetzt viel Zeit zu Hause verbringen, zeigt sich auch an den Downloads einer anderen App. Denn ebenfalls angesagt sind "eBay Kleinanzeigen". Wer nun Zeit findet, um beispielsweise Dachboden oder Keller auszumisten, der kann hiermit einige Dinge, von denen er glaubte, sie nicht zu besitzen, vielleicht noch zu Geld machen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantissa 4,49 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 4 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

6 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 7 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 8 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 4,49

6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation 3 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso 4 YouTube Google LLC 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. 7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC 9 Disney+ Disney 10 Google Chrome Google LLC

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantissa 4,49 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 4 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

6 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 7 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 8 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 4,49

6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation 3 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso 4 YouTube Google LLC 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. 7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC 9 Disney+ Disney 10 Google Chrome Google LLC

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantissa 4,49 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 4 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

6 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 7 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 8 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 4,49

6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation 3 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso 4 YouTube Google LLC 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. 7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC 9 Disney+ Disney 10 Google Chrome Google LLC

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantissa 4,49 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 4 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

6 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 7 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 8 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 4,49

6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation 3 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso 4 YouTube Google LLC 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. 7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC 9 Disney+ Disney 10 Google Chrome Google LLC

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantissa 4,49 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 4 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

6 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 7 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 8 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 4,49

6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation 3 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso 4 YouTube Google LLC 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. 7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC 9 Disney+ Disney 10 Google Chrome Google LLC

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantissa 4,49 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 4 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

6 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 7 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 8 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 4,49

6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation 3 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso 4 YouTube Google LLC 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. 7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC 9 Disney+ Disney 10 Google Chrome Google LLC

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantissa 4,49 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 4 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

6 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 7 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 8 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 4,49

6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation 3 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso 4 YouTube Google LLC 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. 7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC 9 Disney+ Disney 10 Google Chrome Google LLC

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantissa 4,49 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 4 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

6 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 7 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 8 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 4,49

6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation 3 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso 4 YouTube Google LLC 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. 7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC 9 Disney+ Disney 10 Google Chrome Google LLC

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantissa 4,49 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 4 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

6 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 7 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 8 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 4,49

6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation 3 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso 4 YouTube Google LLC 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. 7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC 9 Disney+ Disney 10 Google Chrome Google LLC

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantissa 4,49 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 4 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

6 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 7 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 8 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 4,49

6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation 3 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso 4 YouTube Google LLC 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. 7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC 9 Disney+ Disney 10 Google Chrome Google LLC

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantissa 4,49 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 4 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

6 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 7 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 8 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 4,49

6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation 3 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso 4 YouTube Google LLC 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. 7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC 9 Disney+ Disney 10 Google Chrome Google LLC

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantissa 4,49 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 4 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

6 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 7 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 8 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 4,49

6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation 3 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso 4 YouTube Google LLC 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. 7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC 9 Disney+ Disney 10 Google Chrome Google LLC

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210203-99-283647/11 (dpa)

Themen folgen