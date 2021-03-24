iOS-Top-Apps: Kontaktdaten übermitteln und Trödel verkaufen

vor 53 Min.
Wann bin ich an welchem Ort gewesen, und wen habe ich dort getroffen? Mit der Luca App lassen sich Kontakte per QR-Code zurückverfolgen. Das macht sie nun zum Favoriten im App Store. Außerdem zeigen die Charts: Viele Nutzer misten gerade zu Hause aus.
Berlin (dpa)- Was hat die Luca App, was die Corona-Warn-App nicht hat? Per QR-Code können Nutzer etwa in Restaurants oder an Veranstaltungsorten anonym ihre Kontaktdaten hinterlassen. Inzwischen setzen immer mehr Bundesländer auf diese Möglichkeit der Kontaktrückverfolgung. Und auch viele Bürger scheinen mitzumachen. Zumindest landet Luca nicht nur auf zahlreichen iPhones, sondern auch auf Platz eins der iOS-App-Charts.
Obwohl die Deutschen derzeit lieber aufs Reisen verzichten sollten, schafft es auch eine Navigations-App in die Top Ten. Der Grund: Offensichtlich kann die kostenlose App weit mehr, als jemanden von A nach B zu lotsen. "Google Maps - Transit & Essen" belegt in dieser Woche Platz 8 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. Der Dienst liefert die wichtigsten Informationen, um sich auf fremdem Terrain einen Überblick zu versschaffen. Neben Echtzeitangaben zu Verkehr und Transportmitteln, zeigt die App auch Öffnungszeiten und Lieferoptionen von Restaurants an. Für große, unübersichtliche Orte stellt "Google" außerdem Indoorkarten zur Verfügung. So lässt sich leichter das richtige Terminal am Flughafen oder die richtige Halle auf einem Messegelände finden.
Doch nicht nur Essen bestellen liegt im Trend. Dass die meisten Menschen jetzt viel Zeit zu Hause verbringen, zeigt sich auch an den Downloads einer anderen App. Denn ebenfalls angesagt sind "eBay Kleinanzeigen". Wer nun Zeit findet, um beispielsweise Dachboden oder Keller auszumisten, der kann hiermit einige Dinge, von denen er glaubte, sie nicht zu besitzen, vielleicht noch zu Geld machen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|6
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantissa
|4,49
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|eBay Kleinanzeigen
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
|10
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|4,49
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|
|3
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|
|8
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|
|9
|Disney+
|Disney
|
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|6
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantissa
|4,49
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|eBay Kleinanzeigen
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
|10
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|4,49
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|
|3
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|
|8
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|
|9
|Disney+
|Disney
|
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|6
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantissa
|4,49
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|eBay Kleinanzeigen
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
|10
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|4,49
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|
|3
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|
|8
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|
|9
|Disney+
|Disney
|
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|
