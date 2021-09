Eine Kronzeugin im Würgegriff der mächtigsten Mafia-Familie Roms

epa04890409 People attend the funeral procession of alleged mafia member Vittorio Casamonica, outside Don Bosco church in Rome, Italy, 20 August 2015. An alleged Rome mafia boss was given a send-off to remember as rose petals were thrown from a helicopter and an orchestra played the theme tune of the celebrated mobster film The Godfather. Vittorio Casamonica, 65, was an alleged prominent member of the Casamonica clan, which has been held responsible for drug trafficking, racketeering and prostitution in the area southeast of Rome. EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

