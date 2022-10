Wie Bolsonaros radikale Anhänger für einen "biblischen Krieg" trainieren

Comando Golgoa (Achtung, nicht verwenden, nur einmalig und mit Textbindung!) A member from Comando Golgota preaches to the students during a 13km walk. The students from Comando Golgota learn the rules of the military hierarchy, such as the continence and how to call their superiors. The camp takes place in a small communities and is militarized. There are hierarchies among the members, organized by time and presence during the Comando’s history. During some part of the camp, the members pretend that they are the police from an anti christian country that does not accept evangelicals. The participants of the camp are the missionaries who have to survive and keep their church alive. In the second day of the camp, the students go inside the forest for a 13km walk. There, they pray, ask for forgiveness and reflect upon their religion. Maranhao, Brazil. July 17, 2021. Photo: Ian Cheibub<br>

