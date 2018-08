SECHS um 6: Seehofer kämpft - Wölfe fressen - Ullrich stürzt

P_184849 FILES In this file photo taken on July 21, 2015 former German cyclist Jan Ullrich leaves after his appearance before a court in Weinfelden for his involvement in a three-car crash and driving under the influence of alcohol last year. Jan Ullrich, the only German cyclist to win the Tour de France, has been detained in Spains Balearic Islands for allegedly forcibly entering his neighbours house and threatening him, police said on August 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINI

Bild: Fabrice Coffrini