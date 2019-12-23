77. Golden Globe Awards
Golden Globes 2020: Das sind die Nominierungen
Die Golden Globes 2020 finden Anfang Januar statt. Die Hollywood Foreign Press Association hat nun alle Nominierungen bekanntgegeben. Hier der Überblick.
Die 77. Golden Globe Awards 2020 werden am 5. Januar im Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills verliehen. Moderiert werden die Golden Blobes 2020 von Ricky Gervais, der damit schon zum fünften mal Gastgeber ist.
Bei der Verleihung werden Filme und Schauspieler geehrt. Das sind die Nominierungen:
Golden Globes 2020: Nominierungen im Bereich Fernsehen und TV
Bester Schauspieler - Musical oder Comedy
- Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")
- Bill Hader ("Barry")
- Ben Platt ("The Politician")
- Paul Rudd ("Living with Yourself")
- Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")
Beste Schauspielerin - Musical oder Comedy
- Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")
- Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
- Kirsten Dunst ("On Becoming a God in Central Florida")
- Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll")
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag")
Bester Schauspieler - Drama
- Brian Cox ("Succession")
- Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones")
- Rami Malek ("Mr. Robot")
- Tobias Menzies ("The Crown")
- Billy Porter ("Pose")
Beste Schauspielerin - Drama
- Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")
- Olivia Colman ("The Crown")
- Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")
- Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies")
- Reese Witherspoon ("Big Little Lies")
Bester Schauspieler einer Mini-Serie oder eines Films
- Christopher Abbott ("Catch-22")
- Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Spy")
- Russell Crowe ("The Loudest Voice")
- Jared Harris ("Chernobyl")
- Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/Verdon")
Beste Schauspielerin einer Mini-Serie oder eines Films
- Kaitlyn Dever ("Unbelievable")
- Joey King ("The Act")
- Helen Mirren ("Catherine the Great")
- Merritt Wever ("Unbelievable")
- Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon")
Beste Mini-Serie oder Film
- "Catch-22″
- "Chernobyl"
- "Fosse/Verdon"
- "The Loudest Voice"
- "Unbelievable"
Beste Nebendarstellerin - Serie, Mini-Serie oder Film
- Patricia Arquette ("The Act")
- Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")
- Toni Collette ("Unbelievable")
- Meryl Streep ("Big Little Lies")
- Emily Watson ("Chernobyl")
Bester Nebendarsteller - Serie, Mini-Serie oder Film
- Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")
- Kieran Culkin ("Succession")
- Andrew Scott ("Fleabag")
- Stellan Skarsgård ("Chernobyl")
- Henry Winkler ("Barry")
Beste Fernsehserie - Drama
- "Big Little Lies"
- "The Crown"
- "Killing Eve"
- "The Morning Show"
- "Succession"
Beste Fernsehserie - Musical oder Comedy
- "Barry"
- "Fleabag"
- "The Kominsky Method"
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- "The Politician"
Golden Globes 2020: Nominierungen im Bereich Film
Bester Film - Musical oder Comedy
- "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
- "Jojo Rabbit"
- "Knives Out"
- "Rocketman"
- "Dolemite Is My Name"
Bester Film - Drama
- "The Irishman"
- "Marriage Story"
- "1917"
- "Joker"
- "The Two Popes"
Bester Film - Fremdsprachen
- "The Farewell"
- "Pain and Glory"
- "Portrait of a Lady on Fire"
- "Parasite"
- "Les Misérables"
Bestes Film-Drehbuch
- Noah Baumbach ("Marriage Story")
- Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won ("Parasite")
- Anthony McCarten ("The Two Popes")
- Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")
- Steven Zaillian ("The Irishman")
Bester Filmsong
- "Beautiful Ghosts" ("Cats")
- "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" ("Rocketman")
- "Into the Unknown" ("Frozen II")
- "Spirit" ("The Lion King")
- "Stand Up" ("Harriet")
Bester Nebendarsteller - genreübergreifend
- Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood")
- Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")
- Al Pacino ("The Irishman")
- Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")
- Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")
Beste Nebendarstellerin - genreübergreifend
- Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")
- Annette Bening ("The Report")
- Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")
- Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers")
- Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")
Bester Hauptdarsteller - Musical oder Comedy
- Daniel Craig ("Knives Out")
- Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit")
- Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")
- Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")
- Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite Is My Name")
Bester Animationsfilm
- "Frozen II"
- "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
- "Missing Link"
- "Toy Story 4"
- "Lion King"
Bester Hauptdarsteller - Drama
- Christian Bale ("Ford v Ferrari")
- Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory")
- Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")
- Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")
- Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")
Beste Hauptdarstellerin - Drama
- Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")
- Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")
- Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")
- Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")
- Renée Zellweger ("Judy")
Beste Hauptdarstellerin - Musical oder Comedy
- Awkwafina ("The Farewell")
- Ana de Armas ("Knives Out")
- Cate Blanchett ("Where'd You Go, Bernadette")
- Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart")
- Emma Thompson ("Late Night")
Bester Hauptdarsteller - Musical oder Comedy
- Daniel Craig ("Knives Out")
- Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit")
- Leonardo Dicaprio ("Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood")
- Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")
- Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite is My Name")
Bester Filmregisseur
- Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite")
- Sam Mendes ("1917")
- Todd Phillips ("Joker")
- Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")
- Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")
