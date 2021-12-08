Das sind die aktuellen Game-Favoriten aus dem App Store

Fußball spielen mit dem Auto, Objekte falten und die eigene Geschicklichkeit testen - damit sind iOS-Gamer derzeit besonders gern beschäftigt. Die Top Ten aus dem App Store im Überblick:

Autofußball? Ja richtig. Gehört und gesehen hat man das vielleicht schon mal von Ex-Moderator Stefan Raab in " TV Total". Damals flitzten die Teilnehmer in schrottigen Autos über ein erdiges Feld, um das Runde irgendwie ins Eckige zu bugsieren.

Es war wohl nur eine Frage der Zeit, bis sich die Idee auch in einem Computerspiel wiederfindet. Erfolgreich umgesetzt wird sie vor allem bei "Rocket League Sideswipe". Wenn in starken Autos um den Ball kämpfen, sind einige aufregendene Matches zu erwarten. Setzen die Spieler die verfügbaren Boosts zum richtigen Zeitpunkt ein, können sie ihre Gegner ganz schön in Verlegenheit bringen. Die Steuerung ist einfach zu lernen - muss es auch, denn man hat nur zwei Minuten Zeit, um die Partie für sich zu entscheiden.

Soll es eher um Entspannung gehen, dann ist "Paper Fold" von "Good Job Games" eine gute Option. In zahlreichen Levels faltet man Motive, um wiederum neue Figuren freizuschalten. Der Kreativität sind dabei keine Grenzen gesetzt, und Auswahl gibt es mehr als genug. Ganz egal ob Weltraumkatze, blaue Erdbeeren oder Avocados - alles lässt sich hier digital anfertigen.

Das völlige Gegenteil zum entspannten Basteln ist "Geometry Dash". Hier sind Präzision und Schnelligkeit gefragt. Die Geschicklichkeits- Challenge befindet sich in dieser Woche wieder unter den Top Ten. Das Spielprinzip ist einfach: man steuert einen Block unaufhaltsam durch verschiedene Levels. Natürlich stehen und liegen überall Hindernisse, denen es auszuweichen gilt. Hilfsmittel und Werkzeuge, die auf dem Weg zu finden sind, sollte man schnell einsammeln, denn sie könnten später wichtig werden. Wenn man doch mal einen Gegenstand touchiert, wird man wieder an den Start befördert.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 5 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99 6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,99 8 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 6,99 9 Football Manager 2022 Mobile SEGA 9,99 10 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 2,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Rocket League Sideswipe Psyonix LLC kostenlos 2 Paper Fold Good Job Games kostenlos 3 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 4 Handy Craft h8games kostenlos 5 Collect Em All! Voodoo kostenlos 6 Zen Match - Relaxing Puzzle Good Job Games kostenlos 7 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 8 Cross Logic - Logik Rätsel Gismart kostenlos 9 BitLife DE - Lebenssimulation Goodgame Studios kostenlos 10 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,99 6 EXIT - Der Fluch von Ophir USM 5,99 7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,99 8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 9 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 6,99 10 Football Manager 2022 Mobile SEGA 9,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Rocket League Sideswipe Psyonix LLC kostenlos 2 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos 3 Geometry Dash Lite RobTop Games AB kostenlos 4 slither.io Lowtech Studios LLC kostenlos 5 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 6 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 7 Happy Color® - Malen nach Zahlen X-Flow kostenlos 8 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 9 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 10 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 5 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99 6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,99 8 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 6,99 9 Football Manager 2022 Mobile SEGA 9,99 10 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 2,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Rocket League Sideswipe Psyonix LLC kostenlos 2 Paper Fold Good Job Games kostenlos 3 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 4 Handy Craft h8games kostenlos 5 Collect Em All! Voodoo kostenlos 6 Zen Match - Relaxing Puzzle Good Job Games kostenlos 7 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 8 Cross Logic - Logik Rätsel Gismart kostenlos 9 BitLife DE - Lebenssimulation Goodgame Studios kostenlos 10 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,99 6 EXIT - Der Fluch von Ophir USM 5,99 7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,99 8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 9 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 6,99 10 Football Manager 2022 Mobile SEGA 9,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Rocket League Sideswipe Psyonix LLC kostenlos 2 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos 3 Geometry Dash Lite RobTop Games AB kostenlos 4 slither.io Lowtech Studios LLC kostenlos 5 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 6 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 7 Happy Color® - Malen nach Zahlen X-Flow kostenlos 8 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 9 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 10 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 5 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99 6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,99 8 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 6,99 9 Football Manager 2022 Mobile SEGA 9,99 10 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 2,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Rocket League Sideswipe Psyonix LLC kostenlos 2 Paper Fold Good Job Games kostenlos 3 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 4 Handy Craft h8games kostenlos 5 Collect Em All! Voodoo kostenlos 6 Zen Match - Relaxing Puzzle Good Job Games kostenlos 7 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 8 Cross Logic - Logik Rätsel Gismart kostenlos 9 BitLife DE - Lebenssimulation Goodgame Studios kostenlos 10 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,99 6 EXIT - Der Fluch von Ophir USM 5,99 7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,99 8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 9 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 6,99 10 Football Manager 2022 Mobile SEGA 9,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Rocket League Sideswipe Psyonix LLC kostenlos 2 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos 3 Geometry Dash Lite RobTop Games AB kostenlos 4 slither.io Lowtech Studios LLC kostenlos 5 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 6 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 7 Happy Color® - Malen nach Zahlen X-Flow kostenlos 8 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 9 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 10 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 5 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99 6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,99 8 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 6,99 9 Football Manager 2022 Mobile SEGA 9,99 10 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 2,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Rocket League Sideswipe Psyonix LLC kostenlos 2 Paper Fold Good Job Games kostenlos 3 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 4 Handy Craft h8games kostenlos 5 Collect Em All! Voodoo kostenlos 6 Zen Match - Relaxing Puzzle Good Job Games kostenlos 7 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 8 Cross Logic - Logik Rätsel Gismart kostenlos 9 BitLife DE - Lebenssimulation Goodgame Studios kostenlos 10 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,99 6 EXIT - Der Fluch von Ophir USM 5,99 7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,99 8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 9 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 6,99 10 Football Manager 2022 Mobile SEGA 9,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Rocket League Sideswipe Psyonix LLC kostenlos 2 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos 3 Geometry Dash Lite RobTop Games AB kostenlos 4 slither.io Lowtech Studios LLC kostenlos 5 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 6 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 7 Happy Color® - Malen nach Zahlen X-Flow kostenlos 8 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 9 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 10 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:211208-99-300442/7 (dpa)