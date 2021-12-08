Das sind die aktuellen Game-Favoriten aus dem App Store

Autofußball? Ja richtig. Gehört und gesehen hat man das vielleicht schon mal von Ex-Moderator Stefan Raab in "TV Total". Damals flitzten die Teilnehmer in schrottigen Autos über ein erdiges Feld, um das Runde irgendwie ins Eckige zu bugsieren.
Es war wohl nur eine Frage der Zeit, bis sich die Idee auch in einem Computerspiel wiederfindet. Erfolgreich umgesetzt wird sie vor allem bei "Rocket League Sideswipe". Wenn in starken Autos um den Ball kämpfen, sind einige aufregendene Matches zu erwarten. Setzen die Spieler die verfügbaren Boosts zum richtigen Zeitpunkt ein, können sie ihre Gegner ganz schön in Verlegenheit bringen. Die Steuerung ist einfach zu lernen - muss es auch, denn man hat nur zwei Minuten Zeit, um die Partie für sich zu entscheiden.
Soll es eher um Entspannung gehen, dann ist "Paper Fold" von "Good Job Games" eine gute Option. In zahlreichen Levels faltet man Motive, um wiederum neue Figuren freizuschalten. Der Kreativität sind dabei keine Grenzen gesetzt, und Auswahl gibt es mehr als genug. Ganz egal ob Weltraumkatze, blaue Erdbeeren oder Avocados - alles lässt sich hier digital anfertigen.
Das völlige Gegenteil zum entspannten Basteln ist "Geometry Dash". Hier sind Präzision und Schnelligkeit gefragt. Die Geschicklichkeits- Challenge befindet sich in dieser Woche wieder unter den Top Ten. Das Spielprinzip ist einfach: man steuert einen Block unaufhaltsam durch verschiedene Levels. Natürlich stehen und liegen überall Hindernisse, denen es auszuweichen gilt. Hilfsmittel und Werkzeuge, die auf dem Weg zu finden sind, sollte man schnell einsammeln, denn sie könnten später wichtig werden. Wenn man doch mal einen Gegenstand touchiert, wird man wieder an den Start befördert.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|5
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|7
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,99
|8
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|6,99
|9
|Football Manager 2022 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|10
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|2,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Rocket League Sideswipe
|Psyonix LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Paper Fold
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|4
|Handy Craft
|h8games
|kostenlos
|5
|Collect Em All!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Zen Match - Relaxing Puzzle
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|8
|Cross Logic - Logik Rätsel
|Gismart
|kostenlos
|9
|BitLife DE - Lebenssimulation
|Goodgame Studios
|kostenlos
|10
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
