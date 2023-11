Nach Böllerexplosion beim FCA-Spiel gibt es mehr Infos über die Tatverdächtigen

Sad....crazy....dispicable....there needs to be drastic improvement to the stadium safety made....Sadly our own FCA fans are part of this problem...they constantly smuggle Bengalos into stadiums for our away games...its just a matter of time before something horrible happens and someone is scared for life....such people have no place in a Sport stadium....they are not Fans....just idiots.....Its time for Action...stronger regulations...fines for those caught....and even jail time..

